Payton Looney Lands in COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Victory Lane

Springfield, Missouri (09/15/18) – Home state driver, Payton Looney shot to the lead on the third circuit of Saturday night’s COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil event at Springfield Raceway and never looked back on his way to his first-career win with the tour.

The victory was worth $3,000 for the Republic, Missouri racer as he became the 13th different winner of 2018 with the series.

Gavin Landers led the first two laps from the New Vision Graphics Pole Position before Looney took control on lap 3. Despite two cautions that slowed the action, Looney went on to lead the final 37 rounds around the southwest Missouri oval. Jack Sullivan, Gavin Landers, Hunter Rasdon, and Cole Wells rounded out the Top-5 finishers.

Hunter Rasdon received the Larry Shaw Race Cars Hard Charger Award for motoring from the 15th-starting spot to a fourth-place finish.

Kyle Beard was presented with the Larry Shaw Race Cars Hard Charger Award. The Arkansas traveler saw his night come to an abrupt end when Logan Martin slowed in front of him, leaving Beard with nowhere to go. The two drivers made heavy contact, ending Beard’s night.

The tour will take a three-week break before resuming action with the Lucas Oil Fall Nationals at Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, Missouri) on October 12-13. The weekend will be co-sanctioned by the Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association (MLRA). Friday night action features a $3,000-to-win program, and Saturday will be headlined by a $5,000-to-win program.

For more information on the weekend of racing, please visit www.LucasOilSpeedway.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – September 15, 2018

Springfield Raceway Springfield, Missouri)

Feature Results (40 Laps)

1)Payton Looney 2)Jack Sullivan 3)Gavin Landers 4)Hunter Rasdon 5)Cole Wells 6)B.J. Robinson 7)Joe Godsey 8)Raymond Merrill 9)Kaleb Stolba 10)David Payne 11)Steve Johnson 12)Blonde Bomber Mitchell 13)Kaeden Cornell 14)Logan Martin 15)Kyle Beard 16)Shannon Phillips 17)Shawn Strong 18)Scott Crigler

Entries: 18

Black Diamond Chassis Heat Race #1 Winner: Cole Wells

Allen Manufacturing Heat Race #2 Winner: Payton Looney

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Gavin Landers

Henryetta Ford Hard Luck Award: Kyle Beard

Larry Shaw Race Cars Hard Charger: Hunter Rasdon (15th-4th)

COMP Cams Top Performer: Payton Looney

Lap Leaders: Gavin Landers (1-2), Payton Looney (3-40)

Cautions: 2

