Hockett-McMillin Memorial fires up Thursday at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, Missouri (September 18, 2018) – With record car counts expected and big money on the line, one of the nation’s elite open-wheel events of 2018 rolls into Lucas Oil Speedway this week for the 8th annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial.

The three-night event begins on Thursday and features the Lucas Oil ASCS Winged Sprint Cars and POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints. Full programs for all the ASCS Winged Sprints are set for Thursday and Friday, paying $3,000 to win the features and helping set the field for Saturday’s $10,000-to-win feature. Total purse for the ASCS cars is just over $60,000.

With a record number of pre-entries (78 as of Monday) already received for the POWRi WAR Sprints, the fields will be split with half running on Thursday and half on Friday. Drivers will be competing for points every single time they hit the track to gather points for Saturday, when the feature will pay $3,077. The features on Thursday and Friday will pay $1,377 to win.

“It’s a big event on so many levels as top sprint-car drivers, in both the winged and wingless divisions, will chase the prestigious Hockett/McMiillin trophy,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said. “It’s not only top-quality open-wheel racing, but a time to pay tribute to two of the icons of the sport in this part of the country. Jesse and Daniel impacted the sport in so many positive ways and it’s an honor for us to recognize their contributions through this event.”

Hockett, from Warsaw, Missouri, was a star in both the winged and non-winged sprint divisions when he lost his life in a shop accident in 2010. His cousin and crew chief, Daniel McMillin, was killed in an automobile accident in 2006.

The Hockett/McMillin Memorial quickly grew into a major event. Last year, Sam Haftertepe of Sunnyvale, Texas, captured his first Hockett/McMillin victory and he again will be the man to beat. Haftertepe is leading the ASCS points in pursuit of a third straight series title, but is just 16 in front of Seth Bergman of Snohomish, Washington.

Blake Hahn is only 79 points removed from the top spot. Wayne Johnson holds fourth with Johnny Herrera working back into the top-five over the last couple events.

For the POWRi WAR Sprints, drivers will be competing for points every single time they hit the track on the preliminary nights. Group qualifying, heat races, qualifiers, and feature all will be opportunities to gather points by passing cars and/or finishing at the front. Total purse will exceed $40,000, the most ever for the Hockett/McMillin Memorial.

Eighteen-year-old Riley Kreisel of Warsaw leads the POWRi WAR points by 137 over Quinton Benson of Sweet Springs, Missouri with Ty Hulsey of Owasso, Oklahoma 198 behind Kreisel.

For more information on the series, includng full schedules and point standings, visit ASCSracing.com or POWRi.com.

Gates open at 4 p.m. each day. On Thursday and Friday, hot lap are scheduled for 6:15 p.m. with racing at 7:05. On Saturday, hot laps begin at 5:45 with racing at 6:35.

LIVE PD Watch Party: As if Saturday night’s racing isn’t enough, there will be a watch party for the popular reality television program “Live PD” with televisions throughout the facility tuned to the show. Members of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, including Corporal James Craigmyle and K-9 Lor, will be on hand and they will be on the midway prior to the races for a meet and greet with fans.

The hit show, which airs on the A&E Network on Friday and Saturday nights from 8-11 p.m., features law enforcement officers from across the country during their nighttime patrols. The Greene County Sheriff’s office has been one of the agencies on the show since March with members like Craigmyle and K-9 Lor, plus Deputy Dustin Kendrick and K-9 Stark, becoming popular among viewers nationwide.

Admission prices

(Thursday and Friday)

Adults (16 and over) $20

Seniors (62 and over)/Military $17

Youth (6-15) $5

Kids (5-and-under) FREE

Family Pass $40

Pit Pass $35

3-day pit pass $100

(Saturday)

Adults (16 and over) $25

Seniors (62 and over)/Military $22

Youth (6-15) $10

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family Pass $50

Pit Pass $40

3-day pit pass $100

