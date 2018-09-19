Five Dollar Grandstand Admission To Fill Stands Saturday At Macon Speedway



Six Divisions Plus Spectator Drags & Kids Boxcar Races Highlight Evening

(Macon, IL) Macon Speedway is set for the always popular “Five Buck Night” this coming Saturday, September 22. The event is a fan favorite, as it’s just $5 to get in the grandstands to see all the popular weekly divisions. There will also be $5 combo deals in the concession stand as well as two beers for $5. On track action has been top notch lately, averaging over 100 cars per week for the last month. This Saturday’s event also features Spectator Drags and Kids Boxcar Races.

While the majority of the Brandt Season Championship races are to be held on the 29th, the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models will be running for the final time this coming Saturday night. Springfield, IL driver, Guy Taylor, who wrapped up the Midwest Big Ten Pro Late Model championship last weekend, is on his way to the Macon championship as well. Taylor holds a 148 point lead in the class, an insurmountable advantage. Macon, IL’s own, Donny Koehler, is second in the standings, while Cody Maguire, Dakota Ewing, and Jake Little round out the top five.

New Berlin, IL’s Tommy Sheppard, Jr. holds the point lead in the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified class and looks to be on his way to the championship. Sheppard has three feature wins on the year and has accumulated 11 top fives in 15 races. For Sheppard, it would be his second championship in a row, as he won the Pro Late Model top prize one year ago.

In B-Mod action, Godfrey, IL’s Cody Stilwell remains on top. The #00 car has been atop the standings all season long, garnering two feature wins and 12 top fives in 16 starts. Jerry Thompson is still within striking distance, 50 points back. Tom Riech, Kevin Crowder, and Tim Hancock, Sr. complete the top five. Hancock, who had won a couple of previous championships with dominant seasons, has only run on a part-time basis this season but has claimed ten feature wins.

Coming off of Saturday’s John Osman Memorial Street Stock event, Boody, IL’s Shawn Ziemer holds the division point lead. Justin Crowell, from Lincoln, IL, is second, while Larry Russell, Jr., Jerit Murphy, and Terry Reed complete the top five. The division has been very competitive this season with five of the top ten drivers claiming feature wins.

Decatur, IL’s, Jeremy Reed looked like he was on his way to the Hornet World Championship this past weekend but car issues ended his night early. This helped Springfield, IL’s Mike Eskew knock a few points off the deficit for the championship but Eskew also had problems while leading, tangling with a lap car. The differential is just 18 points, a matter of 9 feature positions with two nights left. Steve Stine, Adam Webb, and Matt Reed round out the top five.

Rounding out Saturday’s divisions will be the Micros By Bailey Chassis. Jacksonville, IL’s Trevin Littleton has been riding a wave of success, winning the last two features. Littleton is one of the youngest drivers at the 1/5-mile track, just 13 years of age. The class boasts a lot of young drivers as it’s a stepping stone for youngsters to some of the top divisions in racing.

At intermission, kids will have the opportunity to compete in the kids boxcar races as part of CEFCU Kids Club. Boxcar race rules are posted on the website which gives fans ideas on how to build one for kids 11 and under. In addition, the adults can have some fun with the Spectator Drags, an event where fans sign up to bring their personal vehicle on the track to compete against one other person for a one lap race. The winner of each race advances to the next round in the tournament style bracket.

Pit gates open this Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps start at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $5 per person with kids 11 and under free. In honor of Five Buck Night, the concession stand will off a $5 combo special which includes a choice of a burger, corn dog , or hotdog plus a bag of chips and a drink. The beer stands will also offer two cans for $5.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

B-Mods

Street Stocks

Hornets