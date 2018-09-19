St. Francois County Raceway Results – 9/15/18

Hello race fans! This is your race recap for September 15th, 2018 at St. Francois County Raceway. It was a great night of racing with $1000 going to the winner of the A-Modified main event. Also in attendance was the 206 karts which put on a good show on the small track. Now, it is time to get to racing action.

Up first for the night was the 206 Karts. There were only seven karts in attendance, so there was only one heat race. The heat had five of the seven take the green flag. Picking up the win was Karson Kennedy in the 1 kart. Second went to the 33d of Dylan Wade with Riley Schrag finishing in second place in the 16 kart.

The main event was similar to the heat as Karson Kennedy finished out front in the 1 kart. Second place went to the 33d of Dylan Wade with Riley Schrag finishing in third in the 16 kart. Crossing in fourth place was Brody Bridgeman in the 14b while Zach Martin finished in fifth place in the 14 kart.

Up next was the A-Modified class. There were 16 A-Modifieds in attendance divided into two heat races. The first heat race had eight cars take the green flag with Mike Savage taking the win in the m1 car. Second place went to the 21 of Chasten Boen with Dave Chilton finishing in third place in the 69x car.

Heat number two also had eight cars take the green flag. Taking the win was the 4g car of Eddie Gross with Billy Smith finishing in second place in the 14 car. Third place went to the 25s car of Greg Swaringim.

The main event was a 20 lap race to the finish with a last lap attempt to win only to come short. Picking up the win was the 14 car of Billy Smith with Tim Nash finishing in second place in the 7 car. Taking third place was the 23w car of Brian Worley with Greg Swaringim finishing in fourth place in the 25s. Crossing the finish line in fifth place was the 15 car of Danny Resinger. The BSB Manufacturing Go Fast Award winner was Brian Worley in the 23w car for passing six cars.

Running third for the night was the Super Street class. There were eleven cars in attendance divided into two heat race. The first heat race had six cars take the green flag with Kasey Nations finishing out front in the 26 car. Taking second place was the 12 of Derek Lee with Robert Hicks finishing in third place in the 32 car.

Heat race number two had five cars take the green flag. This time it was Joe Merritt finishing in first in the 71 car. Taking second place was 18 car of Buddy Lowry with Jason Neel finishing in third place in the 94n car.

The main event was a 15 lap race with Kasey Nations taking the win in the 26 car. Jason Neel finished in second place in the 94n car which was enough to take the BSB Manufacturing Go Fast Award for passing four cars. Third place went to Derek Lee in the 12 car with Joe Merritt finishing in fourth place in the 71 car. Crossing the finish line in fifth place was the 21w car of Brad Callahan.

Up next was the Sprint Car class. There were 22 cars in attendance divided into three heat races. The first heat race had eight cars scheduled to start the race, but only seven cars took the green flag. Taking the win was the 8s car of Steve Short with Dusty Homan finishing in second in the 10 car. Taking third place was the 35c car of Joey Montgomery.

Heat race number two was scheduled to start seven cars, but only six took the green flag. Taking the win was the 72 car of Kevin Petty with Kameron Key finishing in second on the 21 car. Taking third place was Kent Buckley in the 87 car.

The third heat race had seven cars take the green flag with Tommy Worley Jr finishing out front in the 7c car. Taking second place was the 24 car of Kasey Burch with Jimmy Bridgeman finishing in third place in the 14t car.

The dash was a six car six lap race with Tommy Worley Jr finishing out front in the 7c car with Steve Short finishing in second place in the 8s car. Taking third place was the 10 of Dusty Homan.

The main event was a 25 lap race that came down to a one lap shootout full of action. Pulling the slider on the last lap for the win was the 35c car of Joey Montgomery. Taking second place was the Hard Charger winner Timmy Montgomery in the 32 car. He passed nine cars. Finishing in third place was the 21 car of Kameron Key with Kent Buckley finishing in fourth place in the 87 car. Finishing in fifth place was the 7c car of Tommy Worley Jr.

Up next was the Micros class. There were 13 Micros in attendance divided into two heat races. The first heat race had seven cars take the green flag with Josh Fisher picking up the win in the 95j car. Finishing in second place was the 4c of Rob Cook with Aidan Homan finishing in third place in the 5 car.

Heat race number two had six cars take the green flag. Picking up the win was the 38e car of Shane Gilliam with Austin Nixon finishing in second place in the 21 car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 55 car of Dylan Pollitte.

The main event was a 15 lap race with Josh Fisher claiming another win on the season in the 95j car. Taking second place was the 4c of Rob Cook with Mattison Lienemann finishing in third place in the 20m car. Crossing the line in fourth place was Brian Wampler in the 10k car with Dave Couch finishing in fifth place in the 12 car. Brian Wampler picked up the Hard Charger Award for passing six cars.

Running last for the night was the B-Modified class. There were 31 B-Modifieds in attendance divided into four heat races. The first heat race had eight cars scheduled to start, but only seven took the green flag. Picking up the win was the 10s car of Shane Blair with Johnny Crump finishing in second place in the 27j car. Finishing in third place was the Jeremy Welborn in the 27w car.

Heat race number two had eight cars take the green flag. This time it was Jeff Whitter finishing out front in the 74 car. Kyle Stolzer finished in second place in the 147 car with Gary Gross taking third place in the 84g car.

Heat three was scheduled to start eight cars, but only six cars took the green flag. Taking the win was the 36 car driven by Cole Sensel with Joe Riffee finishing in second in the 75r car. Crossing the finish line in third place was Tyson Fallert in the 24f car.

The fourth and final heat race for the night was scheduled to start seven cars with only six taking the green flag. Lou Driemeier took the win in the 3d car with Patrick DeNoyer finishing in second place in the 25 car. Taking third was the 20s car of Eddie Smith.

Since only 20 cars can start the main event, a B-main had to be ran. Taking the win in the B-main was the Scott Jarrett in the 4m car with Jim Hartzell finishing in second place in the 67h car. Taking third place was the 8 of Eddie Lowry. Picking up the fourth and final transfer spot was the 02m car of Allen Meyer Sr.

The main event was a 15 lap race with Shane Blair picking up the win in the 10s car. Taking second place was the 74 car driven of Jeff Whitter with Kyle Stolzer finishing in third place in the 147 car. Picking up the fourth place finish was Lou Driemeier in the 3d car with Patrick DeNoyer finishing in fifth place in the 25 car. The BSB Manufacturing Go Fast Award went to the 02m car of Allen Meyer Sr for passing eight cars to finish 12th.

KARTS:

Heat 1:

1. 1 Karson Kennedy

2. 33d Dylan Wade

3. 16 Riley Schrag

4. 14b Brody Bridgeman

5. 14 Zach Martin

6. 87 Kayne Buckley DNS

7. 116 Kamryn Kennedy DNS

A-Main:

1. 1 Karson Kennedy

2. 33d Dylan Wade

3. 16 Riley Schrag

4. 14b Brody Bridgeman

5. 14 Zach Martin

6. 38 Kamryn Kennedy

7. 116 Gracie Mann

8. 87 Kayne Buckley DNF

A-MODIFIEDS:

Heat 1:

1. M1 Mike Savage

2. 21 Chasten Boen

3. 69x Dave Chilton

4. 7 Tim Nash

5. 23w Brian Worley

6. 151 Zach Resinger

7. R7 Randy Forster

8. 32j Terry Johnson

Heat 2:

1. 4g Eddie Gross

2. 14 Billy Smith

3. 25s Greg Swaringim

4. 32c Chris Hayes

5. 15 Danny Resinger

6. 12m Ben Gerdes

7. 716 Dean Resinger

8. 6 Jimmy Brayton Jr DNF

A-Main:

1. 14 Billy Smith

2. 7 Tim Nash

3. 23w Brian Worley

4. 25s Greg Swaringim

5. 15 Danny Resinger

6. 69x Dave Chilton

7. 21 Chasten Boen

8. 32c Chris Hayes

9. 32j Terry Johnson

10. 151 Zach Resinger

11. 6 Jimmy Brayton Jr

12. R7 Randy Forster DNF

13. 4g Eddie Gross DNF

14. 12m Ben Gerdes DNF

15. 716 Dean Resinger DNF

16. M1 Mike Savage DNF

BSB MANUFACTURING GO FAST AWARD WINNER: 23w Brian Worley- 6 spots

SUPER STREETS:

Heat 1:

1. 26 Kasey Nation

2. 12 Derek Lee

3. 32 Robert Hicks

4. 91 John Wedde

5. 14 Steven Stamper

6. 45jr Nate Yount

Heat 2:

1. 71 Joe Merritt

2. 18 Buddy Lowry

3. 94n Jason Neel

4. 21w Brad Callahan

5. 44r Ricky McCullough

A-Main:

1. 26 Kasey Nations

2. 94n Jason Neel

3. 12 Derek Lee

4. 71 Joe Merritt

5. 21w Brad Callahan

6. 32 Robert Hicks

7. 44r Ricky McCullough

8. 14 Steven Stamper DNF

9. 91 John Wedde DNF

10. 18 Buddy Lowry DNF

11. 45jr Nate Yount DNF

BSB MANUFACTURING GO FAST AWARD WINNER: 94n Jason Neel- 4 spots

SPRINT CARS:

Heat 1:

1. 8s Steve Short

2. 10 Dusty Homan

3. 35c Joey Montgomery

4. 5 Kory Bales

5. 67 Joey Boyd

6. 21b Adam Parmley

7. 13k Chris King

8. 81 Andy Phillips DNS

Heat 2:

1. 72 Kevin Petty

2. 21 Kameron Key

3. 87 Kent Buckley

4. 32 Timmy Montgomery

5. 56 Jeff Asher

6. 55 Kevin Todd

7. 81x Mitch Parmley DNS

Heat 3:

1. 7c Tommy Worley Jr

2. 24 Kasey Burch

3. 14t Jimmy Bridgeman

4. 88 Jeff Wurst

5. 14x Paul Hart

6. 98 Bobby Duncan

7. 2k Kaylon McEntire DNF

Dash:

1. 7c Tommy Worley Jr

2. 8s Steve Short

3. 10 Dusty Homan

4. 21 Kameron Key

5. 24 Kasey Burch

6. 72 Kevin Petty DNF

A-Main:

1. 35c Joey Montgomery

2. 32 Timmy Montgomery

3. 21 Kameron Key

4. 87 Kent Buckley

5. 7c Tommy Worley Jr

6. 10 Dusty Homan

7. 24 Kasey Burch

8. 67 Joey Boyd

9. 5 Kory Bales

10. 56 Jeff Asher

11. 21b Adam Parmley

12. 55 Kevin Todd

13. 14x Paul Hart

14. 98 Bobby Duncan

15. 8s Steve Short DNF

16. 81 Andy Phillips DNF

17. 88 Jeff Wurst DNF

18. 14t Jimmy Bridgeman DNF

19. 2k Kaylon McEntire DNF

20. 72 Kevin Petty DNF

21. 13k Chris King DNF

HARD CHARGER AWARD WINNER: 32 Timmy Montgomery- 9 spots

MICROS:

Heat 1:

1. 95j Josh Fisher

2. 4c Rob Cook

3. 5 Aidan Homan

4. 12 Dave Couch

5. 82h Hunter Pruitt

6. 5t Bill Tripp

7. 8s Isaiah Latham

Heat 2:

1. 38e Shane Gilliam

2. 21 Austin Nixon

3. 55 Dylan Pollitte

4. 20m Mattison Lienemann

5. 10k Brian Wampler

6. 10b Braden Homan

A-Main:

1. 95j Josh Fisher

2. 4c Rob Cook

3. 20m Mattison Lienemann

4. 10k Brian Wampler

5. 12 Dave Couch

6. 38e Shane Gilliam

7. 55 Dylan Pollitte

8. 5 Aidan Homan

9. 82h Hunter Pruitt

10. 5t Bill Tripp

11. 8s Isaiah Latham DNF

12. 21 Austin Nixon DNF

13. 10b Braden Homan DNS

HARD CHARGER AWARD WINNER: 10k Brian Wampler- 6 spots

B-MODIFIEDS:

Heat 1:

1. 10s Shane Blair

2. 27j Johnny Crump

3. 27w Jeremy Welborn

4. 25j Josh Hauf

5. 4m Scott Jarrett

6. 69h Tyler Helm

7. 09s Mason Snowdell

8. 13d Dylan Driemeier DNS

Heat 2:

1. 74 Jeff Whitter

2. 147 Kyle Stolzer

3. 84g Gary Gross

4. 77 Justin Oliver

5. 02m Allen Meyer Sr

6. 31 Cody Bell

7. 11k Kaemyn Halbert

8. 30g Ronnie Gibson

Heat 3:

1. 36 Cole Sensel

2. 75r Joe Riffee

3. 24f Tyson Fallert

4. 12e Duane Eckhoff

5. 67h Jim Hartzell

6. 7 Jason Owens DNF

7. 8g1 Josh Gibson DNS

8. 00r Dennis Robbins DNS

Heat 4:

1. 3d Lou Driemeier

2. 25 Patrick DeNoyer

3. 20s Eddie Smith

4. 2m Allen Meyer Jr

5. 8 Eddie Lowry

6. 33 Jerry Oliver DNF

7. 2h Brian Hazlett DNS

B-Main:

1. 4m Scott Jarrett

2. 67h Jim Hartzell

3. 8 Eddie Lowry

4. 02m Allen Meyer Sr

5. 31 Cody Bell

6. 69h Tyler Helm

7. 8g1 Josh Gibson

8. 11k Kaemyn Halbert

9. 09s Mason Snowdell

10. 7 Jason Owens DNF

11. 30g Ronnie Gibson DNF

12. 2h Brian Hazlett DNF

13. 33 Jerry Oliver DNS

14. 00r Dennis Robbins DNS

A-Main:

1. 10s Shane Blair

2. 74 Jeff Whitter

3. 147 Kyle Stolzer

4. 3d Lou Driemeier

5. 25 Patrick DeNoyer

6. 36 Cole Sensel

7. 27w Jeremy Welborn

8. 27j Johnny Crump

9. 2m Allen Meyer Jr

10. 20s Eddie Smith

11. 4m Scott Jarrett

12. 02m Allen Meyer Sr

13. 12e Duane Eckhoff

14. 77 Justin Oliver

15. 8 Eddie Lowry

16. 84g Gary Gross DNF

17. 75r Joe Riffee DNF

18. 67h Jim Hartzell DNF

19. 25j Josh Hauf DNF

20. 24f Tyson Fallert DNS

BSB MANUFACTURING GO FAST AWARD WINNER: 02m Allen Meyer Sr- 8 spots