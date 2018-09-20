Dennis Erb, Jr. Gains Fifteen Spots at Knoxville Raceway; Jackson 100 Next

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series schedule heated back up on September 13-15 with the 15th Annual ‘Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals’ at the storied Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa. The dirt-slinging action started with a pair of $7,000 to win preliminary showdowns at the 1/2-mile, semi-banked Hawkeye State venue. On Thursday night, Dennis Erb, Jr. placed seventh in his heat race, fourth in the C-Main, and twenty-first in the B-Main, while he finished fourth in his heat race and ninth in the B-Main on Friday evening. Unfortunately, Dennis was unable to transfer into the 25-lap feature event on both occasions.

The Carpentersville, Illinois ace then grabbed the third transfer spot through the B-Main on Saturday to advance into the 100-lap ‘Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals.’ With a stout $40,000 payday on the line, Dennis was able to advance past fifteen competitors during the crown jewel extravaganza to leave Iowa with a steady twelfth place performance. Dennis now sits twelfth in the latest version of the LOLMDS point standings. Full results from the downtown Knoxville speedplant can be viewed by logging onto www.lucasdirt.com.

Another staple of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series schedule will take place on September 21-22, as the 39th edition of the ‘Jackson 100’ will be held at the legendary Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, Indiana. Hot laps and qualifying are scheduled for Friday night at the 1/4-mile oval, while heat races, consolation events, and the 100-lap headliner will take center stage on Saturday evening. The winner of the ‘Jackson 100’ will receive a hefty $20,000 windfall. Dennis, who has been a fixture throughout his career in the extra-distance affair at Brownstown, has a career-best finish of fifth back in 2005.

On Sunday, September 23, the #28 team will trek back north to LaSalle Speedway in LaSalle, Illinois for the annual running of the ‘Bill Waite, Jr. Memorial.’ The UMP DIRTcar Super Late Models will pay $5,000 to the winner in the special Sunday showdown in the Land of Lincoln. Dennis is the defending winner of the event, as he pocketed the $4,000 top prize last year at the 1/4-mile bullring. More information concerning the races at Brownstown and LaSalle this weekend can be found online at www.lucasdirt.com and www.lasallespeedway.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, RhinoAg, Deegan's Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Black Diamond Chassis, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, PrintWorx, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, CV Products, Delph Communications, Dyer's Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., T&D Machine Products, TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

