Scott Bloomquist Finishes Fourth in Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals; Announces Entry into USRA Fall Nationals at Southern New Mexico Speedway

Mooresburg, Tennessee (09/19/18) – Scott Bloomquist battled through adversity to race to a fourth-place finish on Saturday night in his Reece Monuments #0 Petroff Towing/ Sweet-Bloomquist Race Car/ Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model during the finale for the 15th annual Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals.

“We were good early, and then we lost a cylinder, and just couldn’t keep our car moving forward in the feature. Running on only seven cylinders we couldn’t run the cushion like we needed to, but we just fought to finish where we did,” Bloomquist said. “Just seems like we’ve had a lot of bad luck over the past month.

The 15th annual Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals kicked off on Thursday night at Iowa’s Knoxville Raceway, where 57 competitors were registered for action.

Scott screamed to the fastest time by over half a second in Miller Welders Time Trials. With the Top-8 starters inverted for each heat race, he started eighth in his heat race. On a lightning-fast surface Scott advanced to a runner-up finish.

With the Top-8 drivers in points inverted for the feature, Scott started in the eighth position. He raced in the Top 10 throughout the feature before notching a sixth-place finish at the checkered flag.

On Friday night, Scott again started his night by setting fast time in Miller Welders qualifying, and he backed it up with a thrilling heat race win. In the feature, Scott started in the eighth position, but would see his chances at a win quickly come to an end, when mechanical issues forced him pitside early in the finale. He was scored in the 24th position.

Bloomquist locked into the third-starting spot for Saturday night’s $40,000-to-win finale via his performances on the preliminary nights. He raced in the Top 5 for the majority of the feature and reached as high as the second position. Unfortunately, Scott would be unable to get to the lead as he dropped a cylinder in his powerplant late in the 100-lap affair. He would still manage to record a fourth-place finish behind Jimmy Owens, Don O’Neal, Josh Richards with Brian Shirley completing the Top 5.

For full results from the event, please visit www.LucasDirt.com.

Over the weekend, Scott also made news, when he announced that he will return to the driver’s seat of a Modified on October 25-28 during the 19th annual Budweiser USRA Fall Nationals at Southern New Mexico Speedway (Las Cruces, New Mexico). Scott will be behind the wheel of an entry fielded by Scott Brothers Racing.

The finale will pay $10,000 to the winner.

For more information on the event, please visit www.SNMSpeedway.com .

This weekend – September 21-22 – Scott will compete with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series during the 39th annual Jackson 100 at Indiana’s Brownstown Speedway. Bloomquist is a seven-time winner of the race, and will chase the $20,000 check this weekend.

Scott Bloomquist would like to thank all of his marketing partners, which include Reece Monuments, New Direction AG, Sweet Manufacturing, Sweet-Bloomquist Race Cars, Petroff Towing, Penske Racing Shocks, Sorbera Chiropractic, Go Lithium, Brown Miller Racing Solutions, DirtCarLift.com, Arizona Sport Shirts, Valvoline, CrossFit Overton, VP Racing Fuels, Allstar Performance, Midwest Mobile Tech Inc., Wilwood, E3 Spark Plugs, Cat Spot Litter, Hoosier Tire, Miller Welders, Hyperco, Wrisco, Brinn Industries Inc., Brinn, Strange Oval, Design 500, Bell Helmets, QA1, Beyea Custom Headers, COMP Cams, K-B Carburetors, Barnes Dry Sump Oil Systems, Five Star Racecar Bodies, KRC, Aurora, Durham Racing Engines, and MSRMafia.com Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Scott Bloomquist, please visit www.ScottBloomquistRacing.com and the team’s social media channel at www.twitter.com/Bloomquist_0 .

Ben Shelton, Owner

MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com