Sprint Car World Mourns Loss of Greg Hodnett

CONCORD, NC — Sept. 20, 2018 — It is with heavy hearts that we express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of sprint car driver Greg Hodnett and the Heffner Racing team.

Hodnett, 48, of Spring Grove, PA, passed away following a crash during a sprint car race Thursday night at BAPS Motor Speedway.

One of the most popular Keystone State drivers that comprises the PA Posse, Hodnett was the World of Outlaws top rookie in 1993 who went on to win 20 World of Outlaws races. He captured the opening night at this season’s Knoxville Nationals and beat the Outlaws last September during the second night of the National Open at Williams Grove Speedway.

“To me, Greg represented the true gentleman competitor in the pit area,” said World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter.

The racing family will miss his relentless passion and insight, and especially the ease with which he could talk about the sport with his unique perspective on its history.

Please keep the family and friends of Hodnett and the Heffner Racing team in your prayers.