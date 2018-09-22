Chris Ferguson Wins Thrilling Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ 100 Opener



Championship Night Set for Saturday Evening

Columbus, Mississippi (09/21/18) – The racing action at the Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ 100 presented by Country Pleasin Sausage at Magnolia Motor Speedway officially came to life on Friday night, and it definitely didn’t disappoint.

165 racecars in five divisions filled the pit area.

Chris Ferguson started the night by besting 57 Super Late Model entries to blaze to the fastest lap in time trials. He backed up his qualifying effort by winning his heat race to lock into the pole position for the 30-lap, $4,000-to-win feature.

Ferguson was joined on the front row by Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer, Billy Moyer. It was Moyer who shot to the lead as the race went green. He paced the field until late in the race, when he encountered heavy lapped traffic. Ferguson capitalized on lapped traffic to take the lead with just two laps remaining. The North Carolina driver went on to claim the win, while 13th-starting Dale McDowell edged Moyer for the runner-up spot at the line. Jack Sullivan finished fourth and 22nd-starting Jason Hiett rounded out the Top-5 finishers.

“I never dreamed I would beat two Hall of Famers like Moyer and McDowell on a track that was this slick,” an elated Ferguson said in Victory Lane. “We drove all night to be here, and then to get this win is just amazing. It was a long trip, but this definitely made it worth it.”

Thirty-seven Durrence Layne Late Models registered for battle, and time trials were used to set the starting grids for three heat races. Justin McRee, Evan Ellis and Randall Beckwith snared the heat race wins.

Mississippi Street Stock Series action saw Ben Keith set fast time over a field 23 entries. Keith, Justin McRee, and Matt Byram won the heat races.

With 31 Durrence Layne Sportsman competitors on hand, Tyler Burgess, Justin McRee and Pickard all notched heat race wins.

Factory Stock heat race action was topped by Cody Chism and Scooter Ware.

On Saturday evening the Super Late Model competitors will compete in a full program that will culminate with a $12,000-to-win/ $700-to-start finale.

All other divisions will contest B-Mains and the Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ 100 presented by Country Pleasin’ Sausage main events. The Durrence Layne Late Models will be competing for a $3,000 top prize. MSSS Street Stocks will be competing for $2,000-to-win. Factory Stocks/Pure Stocks will be competing for $1,000-to-win, and Late Model Sportsman will race for $1,200-to-win.

Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ Trophies will be presented to each winner!

At noon at the track in the grandstand area the Carl Hanson Memorial BBQ lunch will be held. Donations will be accepted for the barbecue plates with all money raised going to the Racer’s Benefit Fund, which helps racers and their families in times of need.

Super Late Models 8” Spoilers ONLY, Magnolia Motor Speedway Rules Apply.

Super Late Model Tire Rule: Hoosier 1350, Lucas 03 on all four corners anytime with a Hoosier 1600, Hoosier LM40, Lucas 06 right rear option in the feature only

NO TOLERANCE.

Saturday Night Super Late Model Purse (70 Laps)

1)$12,000 2)$6,000 3)$3,500 4)$2,500 5)$2,000 6)$1,600 7)$1,500 8)$1,400 9)$1,300 10)$1,200 11)$1,100 12)$1,000 13)$900 14)$800 15)$750 16)$725 17-24)$700

NeSmith Late Models will also be in action, battling for $3,000-to-win/$200-to-start with a $100 Entry Fee. Magnolia Motor Speedway Rules Apply.

The MSSS Street Stock division will be headlined by a $2,000-to-win/$100-to-start with a $75 Entry Fee. Magnolia Motor Speedway Rules Apply.

The Factory Stock Vs. Pure Stock Challenge will be headlined by a $1,000-to-Win/$100-to-start with a $25 Entry Fee. Drivers can run whatever rules package their home track runs with the exception that all competitors must run an unmodified 4412 carburetor. No mud grip tires are allowed. No grooving and no chemical alteration on tires allowed. For any additional rules questions, please contact Johnny Stokes at 662-574-2572.

Late Model Sportsman division will be headlined by a $1,200-to-Win/$100-to-start with a $35 Entry Fee. Magnolia Motor Speedway Rules Apply.

Trackside parking is available for an additional $30 in any unreserved spot. To reserve your spot please call 662-386-9191.

FourWheeler’s/ATV’s/SidebySide’s/Golfcarts/Ect. $25.00 for the weekend.

PURSES, PRICES, and RACE FORMAT BASED ON 2 DAY SHOW.

Magnolia Motor Speedway and complete Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ 100 presented by Country Pleasin Sausage information can be found on the Magnolia Motor Speedway website hosted at www.MagnoliaDirt.com.

For more information, call Johnny Stokes at 662-574-2572, Ben Shelton at 901-335-3037 or Dewitt Singleton 601-917-1500 or the track at 662-240-3478.

Super Late Model Feature Finish (30 Laps)

1)Chris Ferguson 2)Dale McDowell 3)Billy Moyer 4)Jack Sullivan 5)Jason Hiett 6)Jared Landers 7)Billy Moyer Jr. 8)Chad Thrash 9)Jon Mitchell 10)Shanon Buckingham 11)B.J. Robinson 12)Michael Page 13)Cade Dillard 14)Rick Rickman 15)Hunter Rasdon 16)Tanner English 17)Brian Rickman 18)Chris Wall 19)Scott Dedwylder 20)Austin Rettig 21)Dane Dacus 22)Cory Hedgecock 23)Timothy Culp 24)Neil Baggett

Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ 100 presented by Country Pleasin Sausage Event Fast Facts:

EVENT FORMAT

Saturday, September 22 Schedule:

12:00pm: Carl Hanson Memorial Fundraiser BBQ

2:00pm: Pit gates open

3:00pm: Grandstands open

4:00pm: Autograph session on souvenir row

5:00pm: Driver’s meeting

5:30pm: Premier Ford Hay Ride for the kids

6:00pm: Hot Laps

7:00pm: Racing

Saturday Night Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ 100 Main Event Night

Super Late Model qualifying, heat races, B-Mains, and 70-Lap Feature

B-Mains for All Divisions and Features

SATURDAY ADMISSION PRICES

Saturday Grandstands: Adults $30.00

Saturday Children 6-10 $5.00. Children 5 & under free.

Saturday Pit Admission: Adults $40.00

Saturday Children 6-10 $30.00 Children 5 & under free.

