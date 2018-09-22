Herrera, Nicholson earn feature wins on Night Two of Hockett/McMillin Memorial

WHEATLAND, Missouri (September 22, 2018) – Veteran Johnny Herrera found his best stride late to pick up Friday night’s Lucas Oil ASCS Winged Sprint Series feature win at the 8th annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial.

The win was Herrera’s first of the season, snapping an 80-race winless streak. It came at an ideal time, giving the Albuquerque, New Mexico driver valuable points toward starting position for Saturday night’s $10,000-to-win main event at Lucas Oil Speedway.

The co-headliner in the middle night of the tripleheader of open-wheel racing went to Anthony Nicholson in the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint Series.

Results from the first two nights help set the feature lineups for Saturday night’s grand finale. The ASCS Sprints will aim for a $10,000-to-win feature prize with the POWRi WAR winner taking home $3,077 – plus the prestigious Hockett/McMillin trophies.

Gates open at 4 p.m. Saturday with hot laps set for 5:45 and racing at 6:35.

Herrera breaks drought: Johnny Herrera sailed past Jake Bubak with six laps remaining, then drove away to win by about half a straightaway to collect $3,000.

“It was a good race,” Herrera said. “Bubak, he did a great job. I don’t know how he was sticking to the bottom so good. I just kept working and working.

“It’s been almost a year since we got a win,” Herrera added. “We haven’t been good all year, but we’ve been better the last month. We’ve been working harder, just wanting to win again.”

Herrera emerged the winner in an entertaining race with plenty of passing. Second-place Tony Bruce Jr. of Liberal, Kansas, drove from a 13th-starting position and into contention, passing Bubak for the runner-up spot in the final laps.

“We’ve had some terrible runs the last couple of weeks,” Bruce said. “You just have to keep after it. I knew we had a really good car to drive up to the front. We’ll take second.”

Wayne Johnson, who won Thursday’s opening preliminary feature, sprinted away from the pole and led the first four laps. But Matt Covington, the outside front-row starter, made a pass for the lead to complete lap five.

Roger Crockett flipped his car in turn four on the next circuit, bringing out the red flag. The Oklahoma driver, who was battling in the top five, emerged from the crumpled machine under his own power.

Third-running Dylan Westbrook spun on lap nine to bring out a caution, taking him out of contention as Covington and Johnson continued to run 1-2. Covington and Johnson wound up fourth and fifth, respectively.

Herrera began to make progress, driving into the top three by lap 12 and putting himself into position as the race went green the rest of the way.

Nicholson earns POWRi win: Anthony Nicholson of Bartlett, Tennessee took command with six laps to go in a caution-free POWRi WAR Sprints 25-lap feature that had four different leaders. He picked up $1,077.

Nicholson, who started on the pole, passed runner-up Wyatt Burks on lap 19. Burks grabbed the lead on lap 10 and had command until Nicholson’s winning move.

Kyle Cummings wound up in third with Matt Moore fourth and series points leader Riley Kreisel finishing fifth.

“We had a tight car all night and we were still tight in the beginning,” Nicholson said. “It just kind of came to us. As it went away, they slowed down and we were able to get them.

“We really didn’t touch the car all night. We hoped the track came to us, and it did.”

Burks, of Topeka, Kansas, said driving his car too hard probably wound up costing him a chance at the win.

“I just used my brakes up too much at the beginning and I couldn’t drive the car like I wanted to,” Burks said.

Kreisel was contending for a top two finish until the final couple of laps, but slid too high in turns three and fourth to slip back and had to settle for fifth.

Saturday admission prices

Adults (16 and over) $25

Seniors (62 and over)/Military $22

Youth (6-15) $10

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family Pass $50

Pit Pass $40

3-day pit pass $100

8th annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial

Friday’s results

Lucas Oil ASCS Winged Sprints

A Feature: (25 Laps): 1. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [3]; 2. 86-Tony Bruce Jr, [13]; 3. 9X-Jake Bubak, [5]; 4. 95-Matt Covington, [2]; 5. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [1]; 6. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [10]; 7. 23-Seth Bergman, [11]; 8. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [20]; 9. 52-Blake Hahn, [8]; 10. 81-Jack Dover, [4]; 11. 21X-Carson Short, [14]; 12. 99-Skylar Gee, [19]; 13. 28C-Jonathan Cornell, [18]; 14. 36-Jason Martin, [21]; 15. 23B-Brian Bell, [15]; 16. 51B-Joe B. Miller, [17]; 17. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, [6]; 18. 5J-Jamie Ball, [24]; 19. 28-Scott Bogucki, [22]; 20. 8M-Kade Morton, [16]; 21. 76-Jay Russell, [12]; 22. (DNF) 21-Miles Paulus, [25]; 23. (DNF) J2-John Carney II, [7]; 24. (DNF) 11-Roger Crockett, [9]; 25. (DNF) 1-Travis Rilat, [23]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 28-Scott Bogucki, [1]; 2. 99-Skylar Gee, [8]; 3. 44-Chris Martin, [5]; 4. 8-Alex Sewell, [9]; 5. 22M-Sean McClelland, [4]; 6. 33M-Mason Daniel, [11]; 7. 75-Tyler Blank, [2]; 8. 37H-Nick Howard, [6]; 9. 5X-Tyson Hall, [7]; 10. 27-Danny Thoman, [10]; 11. 3S-Sammy Swindell, [3]; (DNS) 5G-Dave Glennon; (DNS) 49B-Ben Brown.

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 51B-Joe B. Miller, [2]; 2. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [5]; 3. 5J-Jamie Ball, [3]; 4. 21-Miles Paulus, [6]; 5. 77X-Alex Hill, [4]; 6. 47-Dale Howard, [7]; 7. 91T-Tyler Thomas, [8]; 8. 6A-Aidan Roosevans, [1]; 9. 1-Travis Rilat, [10]; 10. 29-Tanner Berryhill, [12]; 11. 4-Evan Martin, [9]; (DNS) 24L-Lanny Carpenter.

B Feature 3 (12 Laps): 1. 28C-Jonathan Cornell, [3]; 2. 36-Jason Martin, [10]; 3. 17W-Harli White, [6]; 4. 99X-Dalton Stevens, [7]; 5. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [5]; 6. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [13]; 7. 05-Paul Nienhiser, [1]; 8. 44S-Jared Sewell, [12]; 9. 03-Stu Snyder, [8]; 10. 88-Travis Reber, [9]; 11. (DNF) 08-Cannon McIntosh, [4]; 12. (DNF) 11G-Mike Goodman, [2]; 13. (DNF) 93-Taylor Walton, [11].

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 08-Cannon McIntosh, [2]; 2. 86-Tony Bruce Jr, [1]; 3. 11-Roger Crockett, [4]; 4. 9X-Jake Bubak, [6]; 5. 03-Stu Snyder, [3]; 6. 21-Miles Paulus, [8]; 7. 36-Jason Martin, [7]; 8. (DNF) 24L-Lanny Carpenter, [5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 95-Matt Covington, [2]; 2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, [1]; 3. 81-Jack Dover, [4]; 4. 51B-Joe B. Miller, [5]; 5. 37H-Nick Howard, [6]; 6. 17W-Harli White, [8]; 7. 33M-Mason Daniel, [3]; 8. (DNF) 93-Taylor Walton, [7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Seth Bergman, [2]; 2. 11G-Mike Goodman, [4]; 3. 5X-Tyson Hall, [1]; 4. 76-Jay Russell, [6]; 5. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [3]; 6. 99X-Dalton Stevens, [5]; 7. 88-Travis Reber, [8]; 8. 5G-Dave Glennon, [7]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. J2-John Carney II, [2]; 2. 21X-Carson Short, [1]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn, [3]; 4. 28C-Jonathan Cornell, [4]; 5. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [7]; 6. 47-Dale Howard, [5]; 7. 27-Danny Thoman, [8]; 8. (DNF) 49B-Ben Brown, [6]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 23B-Brian Bell, [2]; 2. 05-Paul Nienhiser, [4]; 3. 75-Tyler Blank, [3]; 4. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [5]; 5. 99-Skylar Gee, [6]; 6. 5J-Jamie Ball, [7]; 7. 29-Tanner Berryhill, [1]; 8. 85-Forrest Sutherland, [8]

Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 8M-Kade Morton, [2]; 2. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [6]; 3. 44-Chris Martin, [1]; 4. 28-Scott Bogucki, [7]; 5. 3S-Sammy Swindell, [4]; 6. 8-Alex Sewell, [5]; 7. 1-Travis Rilat, [8]; 8. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [3]

Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 22M-Sean McClelland, [3]; 2. 77X-Alex Hill, [2]; 3. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [6]; 4. 6A-Aidan Roosevans, [4]; 5. 91T-Tyler Thomas, [5]; 6. 4-Evan Martin, [7]; 7. 44S-Jared Sewell, [1]

Qualifier 1 (8 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn, [1]; 2. 11-Roger Crockett, [2]; 3. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [6]; 4. J2-John Carney II, [5]; 5. 6A-Aidan Roosevans, [8]; 6. 05-Paul Nienhiser, [4]; 7. 77X-Alex Hill, [3]; 8. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [10]; 9. 17W-Harli White, [9]; 10. 5X-Tyson Hall, [7]

Qualifier 2 (8 Laps): 1. 81-Jack Dover, [2]; 2. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [4]; 3. 86-Tony Bruce Jr, [3]; 4. 75-Tyler Blank, [1]; 5. 23B-Brian Bell, [5]; 6. 3S-Sammy Swindell, [9]; 7. 44-Chris Martin, [7]; 8. 37H-Nick Howard, [8]; 9. 08-Cannon McIntosh, [6]; 10. 91T-Tyler Thomas, [10]

Qualifier 3 (8 Laps): 1. 9X-Jake Bubak, [2]; 2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, [3]; 3. 95-Matt Covington, [6]; 4. 51B-Joe B. Miller, [1]; 5. 8M-Kade Morton, [5]; 6. 5J-Jamie Ball, [9]; 7. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [7]; 8. 22M-Sean McClelland, [4]; 9. 99X-Dalton Stevens, [10]; 10. 99-Skylar Gee, [8]

Qualifier 4 (8 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [1]; 2. 76-Jay Russell, [2]; 3. 21X-Carson Short, [3]; 4. 28-Scott Bogucki, [4]; 5. 23-Seth Bergman, [6]; 6. 28C-Jonathan Cornell, [7]; 7. 11G-Mike Goodman, [5]; 8. 21-Miles Paulus, [8]; 9. 47-Dale Howard, [10]; 10. 03-Stu Snyder, [9]

POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints

A Feature (25 laps): 1. 16-Anthony Nicholson, [1]; 2. 11W-Wyatt Burks, [5]; 3. 3C-Kyle Cummins, [8]; 4. 9-Matt Moore, [3]; 5. 90-Riley Kreisel, [6]; 6. 5C-Colten Cottle, [7]; 7. 5$-Danny Smith, [12]; 8. 5D-Zach Daum, [14]; 9. 15D-Andrew Deal, [13]; 10. 65B-Quinton Benson, [10]; 11. 9X-Chad Goff, [4]; 12. 7S-Wade Seiler, [18]; 13. 37-Brian Beebe, [11]; 14. 24C-Craig Carroll, [19]; 15. 2-Zach Clark, [20]; 16. 1W-Paul White, [15]; 17. 7JR-Warren Johnson, [16]; 18. 7M-Chance Morton, [17]; 19. 22-David Stephenson, [9]; 20. 1-Mitch Wissmiller, [2]

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 1W-Paul White, [1]; 2. 7M-Chance Morton, [3]; 3. 24C-Craig Carroll, [4]; 4. 51-Mitchell Moore, [8]; 5. 73-Samuel Wagner, [6]; 6. 6M-Christian Moore, [7]; 7. 59D-Keith Bolton, [12]; 8. 13W-Grant Wresche, [11]; 9. 22X-Mike Mueller, [5]; 10. 52-J.D. Fry, [10]; 11. 36E-Blake Edwards, [2]; 12. 97-Kevin Cummings, [9]; 13. 75-Broc Elliott, [13]

B Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 7JR-Warren Johnson, [1]; 2. 7S-Wade Seiler, [5]; 3. 2-Zach Clark, [2]; 4. 54-Trey Gropp, [3]; 5. 101-Chuck McGillivray, [4]; 6. 21C-Chris Desselle, [8]; 7. 73S-Lane Stone, [6]; 8. 22P-Chase Porter, [10]; 9. 49B-Ben Brown, [12]; 10. 99E-Bailey Elliott, [11]; 11. 31M-Joe B. Miller, [7]; 12. 48-Craig Oakes, [9]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 3C-Kyle Cummins, [4]; 2. 90-Riley Kreisel, [1]; 3. 7M-Chance Morton, [3]; 4. 31M-Joe B. Miller, [5]; 5. 15D-Andrew Deal, [6]; 6. 7S-Wade Seiler, [2]; 7. 54-Trey Gropp, [7]; 8. 73-Samuel Wagner, [8]; 9. 48-Craig Oakes, [9]; 10. 75-Broc Elliott, [10] Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 9X-Chad Goff, [2]; 2. 16-Anthony Nicholson, [4]; 3. 5D-Zach Daum, [3]; 4. 22-David Stephenson, [1]; 5. 65B-Quinton Benson, [7]; 6. 101-Chuck McGillivray, [6]; 7. 73S-Lane Stone, [5]; 8. 13W-Grant Wresche, [8]; 9. 22X-Mike Mueller, [9]; 10. 59D-Keith Bolton, [10] Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 11W-Wyatt Burks, [1]; 2. 7JR-Warren Johnson, [2]; 3. 9-Matt Moore, [3]; 4. 5$-Danny Smith, [4]; 5. 36E-Blake Edwards, [10]; 6. 97-Kevin Cummings, [8]; 7. 51-Mitchell Moore, [5]; 8. 22P-Chase Porter, [9]; 9. 6M-Christian Moore, [7]; 10. 49B-Ben Brown, [6] Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 1-Mitch Wissmiller, [3]; 2. 5C-Colten Cottle, [4]; 3. 1W-Paul White, [2]; 4. 37-Brian Beebe, [6]; 5. 2-Zach Clark, [5]; 6. 24C-Craig Carroll, [1]; 7. 99E-Bailey Elliott, [8]; 8. 21C-Chris Desselle, [9]; 9. 52-J.D. Fry, [7]

Qualifier 1 (10 Laps): 1. 90-Riley Kreisel, [4]; 2. 22-David Stephenson, [1]; 3. 3C-Kyle Cummins, [6]; 4. 15D-Andrew Deal, [7]; 5. 16-Anthony Nicholson, [5]; 6. 1W-Paul White, [2]; 7. 22X-Mike Mueller, [12]; 8. 7M-Chance Morton, [3]; 9. 7S-Wade Seiler, [8]; 10. 51-Mitchell Moore, [10]; 11. 13W-Grant Wresche, [11]; 12. 59D-Keith Bolton, [13]; 13. 99E-Bailey Elliott, [9]

Qualifier 2 (10 Laps): 1. 11W-Wyatt Burks, [5]; 2. 37-Brian Beebe, [2]; 3. 1-Mitch Wissmiller, [6]; 4. 5D-Zach Daum, [3]; 5. 54-Trey Gropp, [9]; 6. 101-Chuck McGillivray, [8]; 7. 7JR-Warren Johnson, [4]; 8. 6M-Christian Moore, [12]; 9. 21C-Chris Desselle, [11]; 10. 22P-Chase Porter, [10]; 11. 97-Kevin Cummings, [7]

Qualifier 3 (10 Laps): 1. 9-Matt Moore, [3]; 2. 5C-Colten Cottle, [5]; 3. 9X-Chad Goff, [6]; 4. 5$-Danny Smith, [1]; 5. 36E-Blake Edwards, [4]; 6. 2-Zach Clark, [7]; 7. 24C-Craig Carroll, [8]; 8. 73-Samuel Wagner, [10]; 9. 73S-Lane Stone, [9]; 10. 48-Craig Oakes, [11]; 11. 52-J.D. Fry, [12]; 12. 31M-Joe B. Miller, [2]; 13. 75-Broc Elliott, [13]

Live PD Watch Party: Along with the big night of racing, Lucas Oil Speedway also will play host to a watch party for one of the nation’s hottest television shows.

“Live PD” will be available on televisions throughout the facility and members of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, including Corporal James Craigmyle and K-9 Lor, will be on hand on the Lucas Oil Speedway midway prior to the races for a meet and greet with fans.

The hit show, which airs on the A&E Network on Friday and Saturday nights from 8-11 p.m., features law enforcement officers from across the country during their nighttime patrols. The Greene County Sheriff’s office has been one of the agencies on the show since March with members like Craigmyle and K-9 Lor, plus Deputy Dustin Kendrick and K-9 Stark, becoming popular among viewers nationwide.

