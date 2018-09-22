Jameson Leads Jackson 100 Qualifying

BROWNSTOWN, IND. (September 21, 2018) – Kentucky driver, Jason Jameson set the overall Miller Welders Fast Time amongst the 40 entrants on Friday night at Brownstown Speedway. Jameson claimed the spot over all and in Group A with a lap of 13.538 seconds in the James Rattliff-owned #12 entry.

Mason Zeigler set the fastest time in Group B with a lap of 14.115 seconds.

Heat race pole sitters for Saturday night’s activities will be Jason Jameson, Ricky Thornton Jr., Mason Zeigler, and Kent Robinson.

All gates will open at 12:00pm (noon) on Saturday. There will be a Dirt Racing Outreach Service from 3:30pm – 4:15pm, followed by the chance to meet some of the nation’s top dirt late model drivers during the autograph session from 4:30pm – 5:15pm.

Hot Laps will kick off at 6:00pm, followed by a full program of: four Heat Races, two B-Mains, and the 100-lap, $20,000-to-win Jackson 100 main event. Along with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, the competition on Saturday night will include Modifieds and Super Stocks.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Friday, September 21, 2018

39th Annual Jackson 100

Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, Ind.

Miller Welders Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Jason Jameson / 13.538 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Mason Zeigler / 14.115 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Line Up (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer):

DRIVER INSIDE OUTSIDE DRIVER Jason Jameson 12J 1R Josh Richards Frank Heckenast, Jr. 99JR 1G Devin Gilpin Duane Chamberlain 20c 32 Bobby Pierce Zak Blackwood 93 20 Jimmy Owens Kody Evans 4G H9 Karlie Holt

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Line Up (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer):

DRIVER INSIDE OUTSIDE DRIVER Ricky Thornton Jr. 20RT 2H Nick Hoffman Kyle Bronson 40B 24 Jared Bailey Chad Stapleton 32S 1X Victor Lee Scott Bloomquist 0 14G Joe Godsey Jeff Roth 14R 13 Brayton Laster

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Line Up (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer):

DRIVER INSIDE OUTSIDE DRIVER Mason Zeigler 25Z 83 Scott James Gregg Satterlee 22 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Eddie Carrier, Jr. 10C 14 Darrell Lanigan Jonathan Davenport 49 14S Steve Godsey Alan Magner 17m C9 Steve Casebolt

QA1 Heat Race #4 Line Up (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer):