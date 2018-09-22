Jameson Leads Jackson 100 Qualifying

BROWNSTOWN, IND. (September 21, 2018) – Kentucky driver, Jason Jameson set the overall Miller Welders Fast Time amongst the 40 entrants on Friday night at Brownstown Speedway. Jameson claimed the spot over all and in Group A with a lap of 13.538 seconds in the James Rattliff-owned #12 entry.
Mason Zeigler set the fastest time in Group B with a lap of 14.115 seconds.
Heat race pole sitters for Saturday night’s activities will be Jason Jameson, Ricky Thornton Jr., Mason Zeigler, and Kent Robinson.
All gates will open at 12:00pm (noon) on Saturday. There will be a Dirt Racing Outreach Service from 3:30pm – 4:15pm, followed by the chance to meet some of the nation’s top dirt late model drivers during the autograph session from 4:30pm – 5:15pm.
Hot Laps will kick off at 6:00pm, followed by a full program of: four Heat Races, two B-Mains, and the 100-lap, $20,000-to-win Jackson 100 main event. Along with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, the competition on Saturday night will include Modifieds and Super Stocks.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Race Summary
Friday, September 21, 2018
39th Annual Jackson 100
Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, Ind.
Miller Welders Time Trials
Fast Time Group A: Jason Jameson / 13.538 seconds (overall)
Fast Time Group B: Mason Zeigler / 14.115 seconds
Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Line Up (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer):
|DRIVER
|INSIDE
|OUTSIDE
|DRIVER
|Jason Jameson
|12J
|1R
|Josh Richards
|Frank Heckenast, Jr.
|99JR
|1G
|Devin Gilpin
|Duane Chamberlain
|20c
|32
|Bobby Pierce
|Zak Blackwood
|93
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Kody Evans
|4G
|H9
|Karlie Holt
FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Line Up (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer):
|DRIVER
|INSIDE
|OUTSIDE
|DRIVER
|Ricky Thornton Jr.
|20RT
|2H
|Nick Hoffman
|Kyle Bronson
|40B
|24
|Jared Bailey
|Chad Stapleton
|32S
|1X
|Victor Lee
|Scott Bloomquist
|0
|14G
|Joe Godsey
|Jeff Roth
|14R
|13
|Brayton Laster
Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Line Up (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer):
|DRIVER
|INSIDE
|OUTSIDE
|DRIVER
|Mason Zeigler
|25Z
|83
|Scott James
|Gregg Satterlee
|22
|28
|Dennis Erb, Jr.
|Eddie Carrier, Jr.
|10C
|14
|Darrell Lanigan
|Jonathan Davenport
|49
|14S
|Steve Godsey
|Alan Magner
|17m
|C9
|Steve Casebolt
QA1 Heat Race #4 Line Up (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer):
|DRIVER
|INSIDE
|OUTSIDE
|DRIVER
|Kent Robinson
|7R
|5
|Don O’Neal
|Earl Pearson, Jr.
|1
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Michael Chilton
|97
|44B
|Colten Burdette
|Greg Johnson
|17J
|77
|Adam Bowman
|Brad Barrow
|80
|14z
|Zach McMillan