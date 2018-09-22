Home --> Race Track News --> Indiana --> Brownstown Speedway --> Jameson Leads Jackson 100 Qualifying

Jameson Leads Jackson 100 Qualifying

BROWNSTOWN, IND. (September 21, 2018) – Kentucky driver, Jason Jameson set the overall Miller Welders Fast Time amongst the 40 entrants on Friday night at Brownstown Speedway. Jameson claimed the spot over all and in Group A with a lap of 13.538 seconds in the James Rattliff-owned #12 entry.

 

Mason Zeigler set the fastest time in Group B with a lap of 14.115 seconds.

Heat race pole sitters for Saturday night’s activities will be Jason Jameson, Ricky Thornton Jr., Mason Zeigler, and Kent Robinson.

All gates will open at 12:00pm (noon) on Saturday. There will be a Dirt Racing Outreach Service from 3:30pm – 4:15pm, followed by the chance to meet some of the nation’s top dirt late model drivers during the autograph session from 4:30pm – 5:15pm.

Hot Laps will kick off at 6:00pm, followed by a full program of: four Heat Races, two B-Mains, and the 100-lap, $20,000-to-win Jackson 100 main event. Along with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, the competition on Saturday night will include Modifieds and Super Stocks.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Race Summary
Friday, September 21, 2018
39th Annual Jackson 100
Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, Ind.

Miller Welders Time Trials
Fast Time Group A: Jason Jameson / 13.538 seconds (overall)
Fast Time Group B: Mason Zeigler / 14.115 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Line Up (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer):

DRIVER INSIDE OUTSIDE DRIVER
Jason Jameson 12J 1R Josh Richards
Frank Heckenast, Jr. 99JR 1G Devin Gilpin
Duane Chamberlain 20c 32 Bobby Pierce
Zak Blackwood 93 20 Jimmy Owens
Kody Evans 4G H9 Karlie Holt

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Line Up (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer):

DRIVER INSIDE OUTSIDE DRIVER
Ricky Thornton Jr. 20RT 2H Nick Hoffman
Kyle Bronson 40B 24 Jared Bailey
Chad Stapleton 32S 1X Victor Lee
Scott Bloomquist 0 14G Joe Godsey
Jeff Roth 14R 13 Brayton Laster

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Line Up (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer):

DRIVER INSIDE OUTSIDE DRIVER
Mason Zeigler 25Z 83 Scott James
Gregg Satterlee 22 28 Dennis Erb, Jr.
Eddie Carrier, Jr. 10C 14 Darrell Lanigan
Jonathan Davenport 49 14S Steve Godsey
Alan Magner 17m C9 Steve Casebolt

QA1 Heat Race #4 Line Up (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer):

DRIVER INSIDE OUTSIDE DRIVER
Kent Robinson 7R 5 Don O’Neal
Earl Pearson, Jr. 1 39 Tim McCreadie
Michael Chilton 97 44B Colten Burdette
Greg Johnson 17J 77 Adam Bowman
Brad Barrow 80 14z Zach McMillan
