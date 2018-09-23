$5,000 Central Missouri Speedway Street Stock Showdown goes to Burl Woods while Jake Richards and Dillon Raffurty Double-Dip for Weekend Wins!

Unsanctioned: Modifieds, Street Stocks, Mod-Lites, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks

Central Missouri Speedway, Warrensburg, MO

Event #20 and 21, September 21 and 22, 2018

(Warrensburg, MO) The 2018 race season is now complete at Central Missouri Speedway. Burl Woods captured the Second Annual $5,000-to-Win Street Stock Showdown on Saturday night! Jake Richards in B-Mods and Dillon Raffurty in Mod-Lites took command of their respective divisions with their second-consecutive victories in as many nights.

All total for night two, 80 cars checked in with 44 Street Stocks on hand for the Showdown finale along with 17 Mod-Lites and 19 B-Mods. Street Stocks competed in three b-mains and a non-qualifiers’ event while Mod-Lites and B-Mods were on hand for another full night of heats and main events.

The weekend began on Friday night with qualifying heat rounds for the competitors on hand for the Street Stock Showdown. Heat races were fantastic as drivers worked hard to secure a spot in the upper echelon of total accumulated passing points from the three rounds of action.

Heat Race Round Quick-View Top-3 Results. For complete results visit www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

Round 1 Heat One: 1) 133 Jim Moody, 2) 42 James Flood, 3) 135 Burl Woods

Round 1 Heat Two: 1) 04 Cody Frazon, 2) 007 Jimmy Myers, 3) 68 Dean Wille

Round 1 Heat Three: 1) 0 Jay Lamons, 2) Larry Ferris, 3) 11x Jerry Schmidt

Round 1 Heat Four: 1) 1) 027 Toby Ott, 2) 1d Daniel Deason, 3) 175 Jason Parks

Round 1 Heat Five: 1) 1x Kris Lloyd, 2) m20 Michael Mullins, 3) 35 Johnny Coats

Round 2 Heat One: 1) 135 Burl Woods, 2) m20 Michael Mullins, 3) 54h David Hendrix

Round 2 Heat Two: 1) 133 Jim Moody, 2) 35 Johnny Coats, 3) 7 Brett Wood

Round 2 Heat Three: 1) 51x Brian Schutt, 2) 1d Daniel Deason, 3) 0 Jay Lamons

Round 2 Heat Four: 1) 04 Cody Frazon, 2) 96 Dalton Imhoff, 3) 30c Clayton Campbell

Round 2 Heat Five: 1) 11 Derek Brown, 2) 21 Marc Carter, 3) 68 Dean Wille

Round 3 Heat One: 1) 54h David Hendrix, 2) m20 Michael Mullins, 3) 133 Jim Moody

Round 3 Heat Two: 1) 21 Marc Carter, 2) 54h Zach Zeugin, 3) 0 Jay Lamons

Round 3 Heat Three: 1) 04 Cody Frazon, 2) 1x Kris Lloyd, 3) 11w Larry Wynn

Round 3 Heat Four: 1) 11 Derek Brown, 2) 1d Daniel Deason, 3) 35 Johnny Coats

Round 3 Heat Five: 1) 42 James Flood, 2) 135 Burl Woods, 3) 28k Chris Kircher

Top 6 Total Passing Points Earners in order of redraw: 11 Derek Brown, 027 Toby Ott, 133 Jim Moody, 1d Daniel Deason, 135 Burl Woods, 04 Cody Frazon (tops in total points).

In night one Mod-Lite action Dillon Raffurty, Tim Sterner, and Ed Griggs collected heat-race victories while 2018 Track Champion Dillon Raffurty continued his domination by overtaking Griggs late in the main event through lapped traffic to claim the feature win. Griggs was second at the finish with David Raffurty, Travis Alexander, and Michael Raffurty rounding out the top five.

B-Mods competed in three heat races to set the stage for their night-one feature as Brian Webster, Jake Richards, and Cody Brill collected wins. Drivers later returned for their 20-lap main event with Richards taking command early on from outside pole and eventually going on to capture the victory with Jacob Ebert moving from sixth at the start to finish second. Rounding out the top five were Jeremy Lile from eighth, Steve Clancy, and Kameron Grindstaff.

Saturday action included another full program for B-Mods and Mod-Lites with heat races and main events. Street Stocks returned for three b-mains, a non-qualifiers race, and the Second-Annual 50-lap, $5,000-to-Win Street Stock Showdown.

For B-Mods, drivers contested three heat races with Jacob Ebert advancing from the back of the pack to claim the opening race with Jake Richards claiming heat race two. Jeremy Lile advanced from third on the grid to claim the final heat race.

The main event featured some close action with Ebert and Lile starting from the front row. By the halfway point, 2018 Track Champion Seven Clancy found himself out front but just as it appeared he would end up in victory lane his night ended as he retired from the race. This left Richards and Ebert to battle for the win with Ebert close until lap 13 when Richards pulled away. Meanwhile, Kansas City’s Brent Fielder made a strong impression by making his way towards the front as he eventually moved in front of Ebert for second. In the end, Richards collected his second-consecutive victory of the weekend with Fielder claiming second. Ebert was third followed by Jeremy Lile and Kameron Grindstaff, who each claimed their second top-five finishes of the weekend.

Mod-Lites worked to figure out a way to beat Dillon Raffurty, who dominated the 2018 season. Michael Raffurty was the first to claim a preliminary win on the night. Other heat-race winners included Donnie Dannar from deep in the field and Ed Griggs.

For the 20-lap main event, Dannar and Dillon Raffurty led the field to the initial green flag. Raffurty quickly bolted out in front of the field to set a torrid pace in the lead. Dannar and third-starting Michael Raffurty rand close throughout the entire event working their way through lapped traffic to keep pace with the leader. After 17 straight laps of green-flag racing, a late-race caution closed the field for one final restart. With Dillon Raffurty in search of another victory in honor of his Grandfather, Dannar and Michael Raffurty gave it one last shot to catch the leader in the final three circuits; however, Dillon Raffurty pulled away from the two challengers to claim his second-consecutive victory of the weekend. Dannar finished second with Michael Raffurty third, Justin Raffurty fourth, and David Raffurty fifth as the family honored their late patriarch with a strong family showing inside the top five.

In Street Stock b-main action, six additional drivers from each of the three b-main advanced to the a-main starting grid with David Hendrix Dalton Imhoff, Larry Ferris, Ethan Lamons, Clayton Campbell, and Jay Lamons moving on from the first event. Johnny Coats took the win in b-main two with Kris Lloyd, Marc Carter, Jason Parks, Zach Zeugin and Ted Welschmeyer advancing. The final race went to James Flood over Brian Schutt, Jimmy Myers, Dean Wille, Joe Miller, and Brett Wood. In the non-qualifier’s race, Jimmy Ngo survived an outstanding battle with John Brooks to claim the victory over Brooks, Jerry Schmidt, Cody Vail and Devin Irvin.

The night came to a close with Derek Brown and Toby Ott leading the 24-car field to the initial green flag for the $5,000-to-win, 50-lap, Street Stock Showdown. After a quick restart, the outstanding field of drivers began their quest for the win in a phenomenal 30-lap green-flag racing period that featured clean and close side-by-side racing throughout the field.

Brown and Ott ran closely through the initial stages of the event as the pair worked to gain an edge. Behind them, racing was just as fierce with Daniel Deason, Jim Moody and Burl Woods inside the top five. Brown eventually emerged with the lead but Ott stayed within reach as he and Deason ran close until Deason’s night ended in heartbreak as he retired from the race by lap 12. By the lap 20 marker, Brown led Hendrix, who advanced from seventh row on the grid to contend for the victory. Burl Woods, Ott, and James Flood also occupied spots within the top five.

At the halfway mark, things began to heat up at the front once again with Brown in front of Woods and Hendrix in a close run for second. Behind the top three, Moody, Ott, Flood, Kris Lloyd and Marc Carter ran for a spot among the top five.

At lap 31, the race dynamics changed dramatically as leader Brown pulled to the infield on a caution to change a flat right-rear tire. With the leader returning to the field deep in the ranks with Hendrix assuming command of the event over Woods and hard-charging Brian Schutt of Lebanon, Missouri.

Another yellow flag flew on lap 32 for Jay Lamons as he encountered problems on the front stretch with a lost drive shaft and spring. The field eventually returned to green-flag action with Hendrix on the high side as Woods began his charge to the front down low. On lap 35, Schutt was second with James Flood throwing his name into the front-runner mix. Lloyd moved to fifth by this point in the race with Marc Carter also moving forward by lap 37.

Brown worked to move back through the ranks but misfortune struck for a second time as he retired late in the race as did Moody. A late race restart on lap 38 bunched the field once again for a final 12-lap shootout with Woods now in command as he turned his fastest lap of the race to show the way. Schutt, Hendrix, Flood, and Carter were among the top five.

Woods began the final stretch with Schutt and Hendrix close within the final ten laps of the event. On lap 44 Hendrix moved back to second with his outstanding battle with Schutt while Woods began to put distance between the himself and the perennial runner-up contenders. In the end, and outstanding weekend of Street Stock racing concluded as Woods claimed the big-money victory over Schutt with an amazing drive from twelfth to third by race end. Flood advanced from ninth to take fourth at the checkers with Carter advancing from 14th to fifth to complete the top five.

CMS wishes to thank the outstanding group of businesses for their partnership during the Street Stock Showdown weekend, we are grateful for your participation! The team included B&D Transmission, Blue Springs Truck Line, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, Eickleberry Concrete and Construction, Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, The Gator Graphics, Midwest Coatings, Seeburg Mufflers, L&L Pest Control, and Elite Auto Repair!

Up Next: The combined CMS and Lakeside Speedway banquet takes place on Saturday, November 3rd from 6 p.m. to Midnight. Event location is the Elks Lodge, located at 100 NE Brizendine Road, Blue Springs, Missouri. Tickets are $25 each and may be purchased by calling Susan Walls at 816-229-1338 or Karen Darling at 660-229-0952, no calls after 8 p.m. please. Drivers finishing in the top ten are reminded they must attend to receive any prize monies or trophies.

CMS wishes to thank the outstanding team of sponsors who made our 2018 race season possible. Our team includes CMS wishes to thank its primary sponsors for their support, the list includes Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Midwest Coatings, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, Classic Hits KPOW FM Power 97, Pepsi, Seeburg Mufflers, Heartland Waste, Country 94.1 KFKF, and Kenny’s Tile. The list of 2018 business partners includes: World Finance, Batliner Recycling, Budweiser, Logan Contractors Supply, Miller Lite, Zaxby’s, Fairfield Inn, Alternative Wire and Cable, and Wheeler Truck Sales and Service, Inc.

9/21/18 Quick-View Top-10 Results. For complete results visit www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

B-MOD A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 2. Jake Richards (7J) Lansing, Ks. 2. 6. Jacob Ebert (94) Oak Grove, Mo. 3. 8. Jeremy Lile (05) Higginsville, Mo. 4. 4. Steve Clancy (12c) Odessa, Mo. 5. 7. Kameron Grindstaff (14) Independence, Mo. 6. 13. Cole Campbell (22c) Mexico, Mo. 7. 10. Chris Brockway (03) Knob Noster, Mo. 8. 12. Buddy Thompson (5) Oak Grove, Mo. 9. 15. Barry White (20) Mexico, Mo. 10. 11. Richard Streker (R4) Lee’s Summit, Mo.

MOD LITE A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 3. Dillon Raffurty (46) Kansas City, Mo. 2. 2. Ed Griggs (47) Pleasant Hill, Mo. 3. 4. David Raffurty (64) Kansas City, Mo. 4. 8. Travis Alexander (36) Tonganoxie, Ks. 5. 9. Michael Raffurty (41) Kansas City, Mo. 6. 1. Tim Sterner (55) Adrian, Mo. 7. 13. Josh Crump (31) Urich, Mo. 8. 5. Jeff Raffurty (98) Holt, Mo. 9. 11. Justin Raffurty (75) Kansas City, Mo. 10. 18. Joel Huggins (x50)

9/22/18 Quick-View Top-10 Results. For complete results visit www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

B MOD A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 4. Jake Richards (7J) Lansing, Ks. 2. 3. Brent Fielder (32) Kansas City, Mo. 3. 1. Jacob Ebert (94) Oak Grove, Mo. 4. 2. Jeremy Lile (05) Higginsville, Mo. 5. 12. Kameron Grindstaff (14) Independence, Mo. 6. 8. Cole Campbell (22c) Mexico, Mo. 7. 11. Brian Webster (91) Holts Summit, Mo. 8. 9. Jacob Callahan (27) Pleasant Hill, Mo. 9. 19. Charles Sanders (16s) Fulton, Mo. 10. 14. Johnny McGinnis (10M) Hardin, Mo.

MOD LITE A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 2. Dillon Raffurty (46) Kansas City, Mo. 2. 1. Donnie Dannar (171) Oak Grove, Mo. 3. 3. Michael Raffurty (41) Kansas City, Mo. 4. 6. Justin Raffurty (75) Kansas City, Mo. 5. 4. David Raffurty (64) Kansas City, Mo. 6. 9. Travis Alexander (36) Tonganoxie, Ks. 7. 11. Josh Crump (31) Urich, Mo. 8. 8. Tony Kerr (73) Grandview, Mo. 9. 5. Ed Griggs (47) Pleasant Hill, Mo. 10. 7. Jeff Raffurty (98) Holt, Mo.

STREET STOCK SHOWDOWN $5,000-TO-WIN A-FEATURE