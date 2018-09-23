Dale McDowell and Scooter Ware Claim Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ 100 Wins

Three Final Features Rescheduled
Columbus, Mississippi (09/22/18) – Dale McDowell was the fifth different leader and survived a late-race charge from Austin Rettig to score the $12,000 win in the Super Late Model finale of the annual Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ 100 presented by Country Pleasin’ Sausage. Billy Moyer, Brian Rickman and Dane Dacus completed the Top-5 finishers.
Scooter Ware raced to the lead early in the Factory Stock feature and never looked back on his way to a $1,000 victory in the caution-free affair. He was followed across the finish line by Cody Chism, Johnny Pannell, Chase Pennington, and Tyler Collett.
The Durrence Layne Crate Late Model feature made it to lap-13 before heavy rain began to fall during a caution period. Prior to the caution, Justin had led every circuit but contact with a lapped car and an infield tire caused him to spin. Before the race could resume the rain forced the balance of the program to be postponed.
A reschedule date will be announced this week, and the $3,000-to-win Durrence Layne Crate Late Model feature will resume with 37 laps remaining. The $2,000-to-win, Mississippi Street Stock Series (MSSS) feature and the $1,200-to-win, Durrence Layne Late Model Sportsman feature will be held.
Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’
September 22, 2018 Results
Super Late Model
1-17m Dale McDowell
2- 94 Austin Rettig
3- 21 Billy Moyer
4- 90 Brian Rickman
5- 54 Dane Dacus
6- 6r Robbie Stuart
7- 22 Chris Ferguson
8- 212 Josh Putnam
9- 12 Ashton Winger
10- 71 Chris Wall
11- 50 Shanon Buckingnham
12- 1 BJ Robinson
13- 24 Zach Leonhardi
14- 777 Jared Landers
15- 14m Morgan Bagley
16- 18 Michael Page
17- j27 Jay Scott
18- 9 Cory Hedgecock
19- 1h Jason Hiett
20- 73 Brandon Overton
21- 97 Cade Dillard
22- c8 Timothy Culp
23- 18 Jack Sullivan
24- 22 Tanner English
Super Late Models Non-Qualifiers
r5 Hunter Radson
21jr Billy Moyer Jr
j8 Jadon Fraime
10 Spencer Hughes
1v Vic Hill
f4 Dwight Falcon
g4 Shelby Sheedy
16 Daniel Miller
5 John Mitchell
4 Michael Arnold
100 Mark Edwards
33 Scott Dedwylder
98 Eric Hickerson
86 Rick Rickman
33 Eric Cooley
27 Larry Harrod
99 Clay Fisher
74 John Minon
9 Jason Croft
376 Mark Bangs
104 Brandon Brzozowski
4 Wayne Southerland
1c Chad Thrash
84 Austin Smith
995 Manny Falcon
7 Jake Davis
3 Shay Knight
51 Dean Carpenter
12 Jamie Elam
67 Lance Johnson
21 Neil Baggett
22 Keith House
Factory Stock
1- 53 Scooter Ware
2- 33 Cody Chism
3- 18 Johnny Pannell
4- 29 Chase Pennington
5- 31 Tyler Collett
6- 22 John Beard
7- 3 Jason Bridges
8- 8NG Josh Holbrook
9- 41 Billy Walker
10- 247 Wesley Cribbs
11- 7 Tony Cantrell
12- 14 Corey Adank
13- 12 Hannah Armstrong
14- 14 Aidan Fletcher
15- 73 Cody Smith
16- t1 Colby Taylor
17- 24 Levi Aldridge
18- 77 Brandon Whitley
19- 8 Blaine Davis
20- 4 Jason Byrd
21- 58 Sidney Overby
22- 26 Glenn Baldwin
Ben Shelton, Owner
MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com
Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com
Tom hutchcraft