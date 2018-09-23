Dale McDowell and Scooter Ware Claim Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ 100 Wins

Three Final Features Rescheduled

Columbus, Mississippi (09/22/18) – Dale McDowell was the fifth different leader and survived a late-race charge from Austin Rettig to score the $12,000 win in the Super Late Model finale of the annual Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ 100 presented by Country Pleasin’ Sausage. Billy Moyer, Brian Rickman and Dane Dacus completed the Top-5 finishers.

Scooter Ware raced to the lead early in the Factory Stock feature and never looked back on his way to a $1,000 victory in the caution-free affair. He was followed across the finish line by Cody Chism, Johnny Pannell, Chase Pennington, and Tyler Collett.

The Durrence Layne Crate Late Model feature made it to lap-13 before heavy rain began to fall during a caution period. Prior to the caution, Justin had led every circuit but contact with a lapped car and an infield tire caused him to spin. Before the race could resume the rain forced the balance of the program to be postponed.

A reschedule date will be announced this week, and the $3,000-to-win Durrence Layne Crate Late Model feature will resume with 37 laps remaining. The $2,000-to-win, Mississippi Street Stock Series (MSSS) feature and the $1,200-to-win, Durrence Layne Late Model Sportsman feature will be held.

Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’

September 22, 2018 Results

Super Late Model

1-17m Dale McDowell

2- 94 Austin Rettig

3- 21 Billy Moyer

4- 90 Brian Rickman

5- 54 Dane Dacus

6- 6r Robbie Stuart

7- 22 Chris Ferguson

8- 212 Josh Putnam

9- 12 Ashton Winger

10- 71 Chris Wall

11- 50 Shanon Buckingnham

12- 1 BJ Robinson

13- 24 Zach Leonhardi

14- 777 Jared Landers

15- 14m Morgan Bagley

16- 18 Michael Page

17- j27 Jay Scott

18- 9 Cory Hedgecock

19- 1h Jason Hiett

20- 73 Brandon Overton

21- 97 Cade Dillard

22- c8 Timothy Culp

23- 18 Jack Sullivan

24- 22 Tanner English

Super Late Models Non-Qualifiers

r5 Hunter Radson

21jr Billy Moyer Jr

j8 Jadon Fraime

10 Spencer Hughes

1v Vic Hill

f4 Dwight Falcon

g4 Shelby Sheedy

16 Daniel Miller

5 John Mitchell

4 Michael Arnold

100 Mark Edwards

33 Scott Dedwylder

98 Eric Hickerson

86 Rick Rickman

33 Eric Cooley

27 Larry Harrod

99 Clay Fisher

74 John Minon

9 Jason Croft

376 Mark Bangs

104 Brandon Brzozowski

4 Wayne Southerland

1c Chad Thrash

84 Austin Smith

995 Manny Falcon

7 Jake Davis

3 Shay Knight

51 Dean Carpenter

12 Jamie Elam

67 Lance Johnson

21 Neil Baggett

22 Keith House

Factory Stock

1- 53 Scooter Ware

2- 33 Cody Chism

3- 18 Johnny Pannell

4- 29 Chase Pennington

5- 31 Tyler Collett

6- 22 John Beard

7- 3 Jason Bridges

8- 8NG Josh Holbrook

9- 41 Billy Walker

10- 247 Wesley Cribbs

11- 7 Tony Cantrell

12- 14 Corey Adank

13- 12 Hannah Armstrong

14- 14 Aidan Fletcher

15- 73 Cody Smith

16- t1 Colby Taylor

17- 24 Levi Aldridge

18- 77 Brandon Whitley

19- 8 Blaine Davis

20- 4 Jason Byrd

21- 58 Sidney Overby

22- 26 Glenn Baldwin

