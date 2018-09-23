Late Pass Propels Pierce at Brownstown

BROWNSTOWN, IND. (September 23, 2018) – Bobby Pierce passed race leader Jonathan Davenport as the two headed to the white flag and held off Davenport on the final circuit to win Sunday afternoon’s 39th Annual Jackson 100 at Brownstown Speedway.

The win also marks Pierce’s third trip to Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Victory Lane this season and his first at the historic quarter-mile oval.

Mason Zeigler led the first seventeen laps until Tim McCreadie powered to the point. McCreadie held the lead until lap 60 when Davenport roared from the sixth-starting position to take over the top spot. After a caution with 19 laps to go Davenport began to pull away.

Pierce remained glued to the bottom of the track as Davenport’s lead slowly evaporated. Pierce pulled even with Davenport in the waning laps and was able to make the pass as the two exited turn four heading for the white-flag. Pierce then held off a last lap effort by Davenport to take the victory.

McCreadie crossed the finish line in third. Jimmy Owens stormed through the field to finish fourth, after pitting on lap 57 for a tire change. Darrell Lanigan came home in fifth.

Pierce was breathless in his Lucas Oil Victory Lane post-race interview. “Wow, out of all of the places to win my first big race of the season, I didn’t think it would happen here at Brownstown. You have to stay so focused here. It gets really slick. To finish second to JD [Davenport] would not have been bad. Thanks to all the fans for coming. I don’t know what to say, my emotions have taken over.”

“It’s been a long year. We have been so close to getting some big wins, to finally get it feels really good,” Pierce added. “I have got to thank my dad and Danny Myers. I didn’t think what they suggested would work. I think I won a kid modz race here before, but this is obviously very special, this track has such a great racing history.”

“On that last restart I didn’t know if I could stay with him [Davenport] but on the long-run I think I was better than him. It worked out, I don’t know how it did. I can’t wait to watch the re-play of this race.”

With his runner-up finish, Davenport will maintain the series points lead heading to Dixie and Rome next week. “Bobby is good no doubt about it. He gave me the Silver Dollar Nationals back in July at I-80. He [Pierce] did a heck of a job. On that last restart I thought I might be in trouble because I didn’t have a lot of grip left on the tires. I think I let them cool off too much. From the way we started the weekend and after starting seventh in our heat race and to get to the front, hats off to my crew. We are headed in the right direction and it was a good night as well.”

McCreadie, who led 41 of the 100 laps commented on his third-place finish. “It was a lot of fun out there today. Hats off to Bobby and Jonathan, we are happy to be competitive. We are doing it harder than anyone in the pit area, it’s great to run up front against these guys.”

The winner’s Dunn-Benson Motorsports, Rocket Chassis is powered by a Pro Power Racing Engine and sponsored by: Campbell University, Dunn-Benson Ford, Allgayer Inc., Hoker Trucking, Inc., Premier Waste Services, Berger’s Marina, Carnaghi Towing, Schoenfeld Headers, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Sunoco Race Fuels, and Advanced Racing Suspensions.

Completing the top ten were Kent Robinson, Earl Pearson Jr., Josh Richards, Ricky Thornton Jr., and Nick Hoffman.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Sunday, September 23rd, 2018

39th Annual Jackson 100

Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN

Miller Welders Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Jason Jameson / 13.538 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Mason Zeigler / 14.115 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Josh Richards, Jason Jameson, Duane Chamberlain, Frank Heckenast, Jr., Bobby Pierce, Jimmy Owens, Devin Gilpin, Kody Evans, Karlie Holt, Zak Blackwood

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Ricky Thornton Jr., Kyle Bronson, Nick Hoffman, Scott Bloomquist, Chad Stapleton, Victor Lee, Jared Bailey, Joe Godsey, Jeff Roth, Brayton Laster

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Mason Zeigler, Jonathan Davenport, Scott James , Darrell Lanigan, Dennis Erb, Jr., Alan Magner, Gregg Satterlee, Eddie Carrier, Jr., Steve Godsey, Steve Casebolt-DNS

QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Tim McCreadie, Don O’Neal, Colten Burdette, Kent Robinson, Earl Pearson, Jr., Zach McMillan, Michael Chilton, Greg Johnson, Adam Bowman, Brad Barrow-DNS

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Victor Lee, Bobby Pierce, Jimmy Owens, Chad Stapleton, Devin Gilpin, Jeff Roth, Joe Godsey, Kody Evans, Karlie Holt, Brayton Laster, Jared Bailey, Zak Blackwood

FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Earl Pearson, Jr., Dennis Erb, Jr., Michael Chilton, Eddie Carrier, Jr., Adam Bowman, Gregg Satterlee, Steve Godsey, Zach McMillan, Alan Magner, Greg Johnson-DNS, Steve Casebolt-DNS, Brad Barrow-DNS

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (100 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 19 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $20,700 2 6 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $10,900 3 4 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $6,700 4 21 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $4,800 5 14 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $4,200 6 16 7R Kent Robinson Bloomington, IN $2,500 7 18 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $2,900 8 1 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $3,000 9 3 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr. Sedgwick, KS $1,800 10 11 2H Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC $1,750 11 17 1X Victor Lee Danville, KY $1,650 12 12 44B Colten Burdette Parkersburg, WV $1,600 13 7 40B Kyle Bronson ® Brandon, FL $1,650 14 23 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA $2,200 15 8 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $2,250 16 20 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $2,100 17 15 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $2,150 18 25 17m Alan Magner North Vernon, IN $1,300 19 5 12J Jason Jameson Lawrenceburg, IN $1,250 20 10 83 Scott James Lawrenceburg, IN $1,200 21 24 1G Devin Gilpin Columbus, IN $1,200 22 2 25Z Mason Zeigler ® Chalk Hill, PA $1,900 23 22 97 Michael Chilton Salvisa, KY $1,200 24 9 20c Duane Chamberlain Richmond, IN $1,200 25 13 99JR Frank Heckenast, Jr. Frankfort, IL $1,200

Race Statistics

Entrants: 40

Lap Leaders: Mason Zeigler (Laps 1 – 17); Tim McCreadie (Laps 18 – 59); Jonathan Davenport (Laps 60 – 72); Bobby Pierce (Laps 73-76); Jonathan Davenport (Laps 77-98); Bobby Pierce (Laps 99 – 100)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Bobby Pierce

Margin of Victory: 0.237 seconds

Cautions: Dennis Erb Jr. (Lap 21); Debris (Lap 22); Jason Jameson (Lap 43); Devin Gilpin (Lap 52); Josh Richards (Lap 59); Scott Bloomquist (Lap 65); Don O’Neal (Lap 70); Don O’Neal, Gregg Satterlee (Lap 81)

Series Provisional: Gregg Satterlee

Miller Welder Fast Time Provisional: Devin Gilpin

Brownstown Speedway Provisional: Alan Magner

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Bobby Pierce (Advanced 18 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Ricky Thornton Jr.

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Bobby Pierce

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Kyle Bronson

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Pro Power Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Bob Pierce (Bobby Pierce)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Mason Zeigler (Lap #3 – 14.0374 seconds)

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Tim McCreadie (41 Laps)

Dirty Girl Racewear Farthest Traveler: Kyle Bronson

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Josh Richards

Time of Race: 49 minutes 22 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 7590 $255,848.79 2 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 7375 $172,729.67 3 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 7250 $215,952.58 4 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 7100 $355,714.50 5 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 6990 $165,733.49 6 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 6920 $198,452.90 7 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 6880 $131,800.00 8 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 6825 $141,408.79 9 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 6360 $100,872.00 10 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA 6325 $116,568.95 11 25Z Mason Zeigler ® Chalk Hill, PA 6205 $87,244.97 12 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 6100 $70,462.31 13 40B Kyle Bronson ® Brandon, FL 5985 $81,585.00 14 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 5825 $121,325.00

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*