NHRA Gateway Elimination Round Updates

Sunny skies and comfortable 72 degrees weather greeted racers and fans at Gateway Motorsports Park for the 7th annual AAA Insurance Midwest Nationals Elimination Sunday Finals.
Top Fuel
1st Round
Top Fuel dragsters kicked off Sunday’s action with two power house racers and team competing: Antron Brown and Doug Kalitta, 5th and 6th respectively in the season points championship. Brown was able to outlast Kalitta even though he had engine issues at the end of his run.
The upset of the round was Pat Daiken 16th place qualifier beating 3rd place qualifier Billy Torrence. Daiken had a near perfect start with .006. Billy Torrence is the father of season points leader Steve Torrence. The loss foiled the Torrence plan of having Billy upset some of Steves competitors for the season championship.
“Total guess, Not me,” laughed Daiken after the run. “We got away with one.”
Mike Salinas upset reigning Top Fuel Champion Brittany Force to advance to the next round.
Season points leader, Steve Torrence, advanced without issue. He will face . Blake Alexcander, Lea Pritchett, Clay Millican, and Tony Schumacher advanced to next round.
|LANE
|DRIVER
|Q. POS.
|RT
|60 FT
|330 FT
|660 FT
|660 FT MPH
|ET
|MPH
|Left
|Doug Kalitta
|10
|.048
|.853
|2.167
|3.049
|287.41
|3.792
|323.58
|Right
|Antron Brown WIN
|7
|.064
|.844
|2.122
|2.997
|291.32
|3.728
|328.86
|LANE
|DRIVER
|Q. POS.
|RT
|60 FT
|330 FT
|660 FT
|660 FT MPH
|ET
|MPH
|Left
|Terry McMillen
|13
|.075
|.852
|2.186
|3.545
|155.31
|5.158
|137.69
|Right
|Blake Alexander WIN
|4
|.059
|.839
|2.129
|3.000
|290.63
|3.730
|330.72
|LANE
|DRIVER
|Q. POS.
|RT
|60 FT
|330 FT
|660 FT
|660 FT MPH
|ET
|MPH
|Left
|Shawn Reed
|15
|.130
|.881
|2.237
|3.521
|164.59
|5.084
|138.39
|Right
|Clay Millican WIN
|2
|.075
|.849
|2.140
|3.020
|288.21
|3.758
|325.61
|LANE
|DRIVER
|Q. POS.
|RT
|60 FT
|330 FT
|660 FT
|660 FT MPH
|ET
|MPH
|Left
|Pat Dakin WIN
|14
|.006
|.855
|2.165
|3.066
|282.54
|3.814
|322.58
|Right
|Billy Torrence
|3
|.066
|.842
|2.152
|3.317
|199.70
|4.589
|170.49
|LANE
|DRIVER
|Q. POS.
|RT
|60 FT
|330 FT
|660 FT
|660 FT MPH
|ET
|MPH
|Left
|Bill Litton
|16
|.087
|.909
|2.257
|3.218
|245.54
|4.245
|211.66
|Right
|Steve Torrence WIN
|1
|.123
|.838
|2.141
|3.017
|289.51
|3.751
|327.19
|LANE
|DRIVER
|Q. POS.
|RT
|60 FT
|330 FT
|660 FT
|660 FT MPH
|ET
|MPH
|Left
|Scott Palmer
|12
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Right
|Leah Pritchett WIN
|5
|.075
|.841
|2.218
|3.782
|137.15
|5.568
|125.37
|LANE
|DRIVER
|Q. POS.
|RT
|60 FT
|330 FT
|660 FT
|660 FT MPH
|ET
|MPH
|Left
|Richie Crampton
|11
|.071
|.850
|2.243
|3.775
|137.72
|5.641
|115.95
|Right
|Tony Schumacher WIN
|6
|.080
|.847
|2.139
|3.168
|239.19
|4.067
|257.73
|LANE
|DRIVER
|Q. POS.
|RT
|60 FT
|330 FT
|660 FT
|660 FT MPH
|ET
|MPH
|Left
|Mike Salinas WIN
|9
|.083
|.836
|2.131
|3.017
|288.15
|3.758
|324.36
|Right
|Brittany Force
|8
|.106
|.838
|2.156
|3.314
|206.26
|4.483
|186.56
Funny Car
1st Round
Bob Tasca and Johnny Lindberg kicked off Funny Car competition with an exciting side-by-side race to the finish. But it was Bob Tasca with a holeshot that was difference even as Tasca almost hit the wall.
“This season has pissed us off even though the team has worked so hard,” said Tasca after his run. “This could be our day.”
Cruz Pedregon upset Ron Capps on a holeshot to advance to the next round. For Capps it is a brutal loss as he is current 3rd is season points championship and will most likely impact championship hopes. But for Pedregon it was some consolation
“We are not in points championship. We have fought hard this year,” said Pedregon. “Ron Capps is really good, we are lucky to get by them.”
Tim Wilkerson, from Springfield Illinois, raced Matt Hagen. Both drivers took off clean but both drivers lost transaction almost the same time and both almost hit their respective walls but Wilkerson was able to straighten it to streak by for the win.
Robert Hight, Brittany Force, Tommy Johnson Jr and John Force all advanced to the next round.
|LANE
|DRIVER
|Q. POS.
|RT
|60 FT
|330 FT
|660 FT
|660 FT MPH
|ET
|MPH
|Left
|Jonnie Lindberg
|12
|.123
|.881
|2.273
|3.197
|278.40
|3.952
|320.51
|Right
|Bob Tasca IIIWIN
|5
|.058
|.907
|2.293
|3.233
|273.16
|3.999
|315.86
|LANE
|DRIVER
|Q. POS.
|RT
|60 FT
|330 FT
|660 FT
|660 FT MPH
|ET
|MPH
|Left
|Del Worsham
|13
|.100
|.897
|2.298
|3.245
|273.66
|4.003
|321.50
|Right
|Tommy Johnson JrWIN
|4
|.064
|.888
|2.258
|3.179
|279.15
|3.925
|325.22
|LANE
|DRIVER
|Q. POS.
|RT
|60 FT
|330 FT
|660 FT
|660 FT MPH
|ET
|MPH
|Left
|Dale Creasy
|16
|.087
|.901
|2.350
|3.327
|264.55
|4.124
|295.34
|Right
|Robert HightWIN
|1
|.098
|.889
|2.275
|3.194
|279.04
|3.938
|324.75
|LANE
|DRIVER
|Q. POS.
|RT
|60 FT
|330 FT
|660 FT
|660 FT MPH
|ET
|MPH
|Left
|Cruz PedregonWIN
|15
|.067
|.899
|2.281
|3.230
|272.89
|3.992
|317.05
|Right
|Ron Capps
|2
|.101
|.872
|2.254
|3.210
|269.62
|3.978
|316.23
|LANE
|DRIVER
|Q. POS.
|RT
|60 FT
|330 FT
|660 FT
|660 FT MPH
|ET
|MPH
|Left
|Jim Campbell
|14
|.067
|1.396
|5.652
|9.702
|60.38
|13.179
|70.12
|Right
|Courtney ForceWIN
|3
|.073
|.891
|2.265
|3.197
|277.94
|3.937
|329.02
|LANE
|DRIVER
|Q. POS.
|RT
|60 FT
|330 FT
|660 FT
|660 FT MPH
|ET
|MPH
|Left
|Matt Hagan
|11
|.070
|.882
|2.276
|3.467
|199.64
|4.585
|201.19
|Right
|Tim WilkersonWIN
|6
|.075
|.897
|2.298
|3.418
|223.88
|4.348
|251.67
|LANE
|DRIVER
|Q. POS.
|RT
|60 FT
|330 FT
|660 FT
|660 FT MPH
|ET
|MPH
|Left
|Shawn Langdon
|10
|.075
|.895
|2.284
|3.235
|272.50
|3.997
|320.20
|Right
|J.R. ToddWIN
|7
|.065
|.888
|2.262
|3.195
|274.94
|3.954
|318.69
|LANE
|DRIVER
|Q. POS.
|RT
|60 FT
|330 FT
|660 FT
|660 FT MPH
|ET
|MPH
|Left
|John ForceWIN
|9
|.041
|.929
|2.330
|3.272
|275.34
|4.025
|322.96
|Right
|Jack Beckman
|8
|.077
|.883
|2.265
|3.332
|206.80
|4.523
|185.28
Pro Stock
1st Round
There were no upsets in the first round of the Pro Stocks. But there will be many competitive match ups in the next round.
Jason Line had the low ET of the round.
“I am in a good mood,” said Line after his win. “We are getting out of a slump and we have a chance to win.”
Line will face last week”s winner Vincent Nobile
Top qualifier, Jeg Coughlin easily won to advance to the next round. He will face Greg Anderson. Bo Butner will face Drew Skillman. Erica Enders will face her top rival in Shawn Gray.
|LANE
|DRIVER
|CLASS
|DIAL IN
|RT
|60 FT
|330 FT
|660 FT
|660 FT MPH
|1000 FT
|ET
|MPH
|OV/UN
|Left
|Greg AndersonWIN
|PRO
|—
|.019
|.996
|2.763
|4.236
|166.97
|5.509
|6.579
|211.49
|—
|Right
|Deric Kramer
|PRO
|—
|.018
|1.038
|4.452
|8.924
|48.90
|13.885
|18.901
|42.36
|—
|
Weather conditions: air temperature 74 degrees, relative humidity 59 percent, barometer 29.63 inches, adjusted altitude 2,037 feet, track temperature 100 degrees. Greg Anderson is the defending event champion. Greg starts the day with 796 round wins and that is fourth most among all pro drivers and second best in Pro Stock behind Warren Johnson’s 874. Anderson is 6 – 1 against Kramer in prior events. Kramer with a tick advantage on the starting line, but then had severe tire shake and pushed in the clutch. Anderson drifted out of the groove, but got the win.
|LANE
|DRIVER
|CLASS
|DIAL IN
|RT
|60 FT
|330 FT
|660 FT
|660 FT MPH
|1000 FT
|ET
|MPH
|OV/UN
|Left
|Tanner GrayWIN
|PRO
|—
|.017
|.984
|2.743
|4.213
|167.76
|5.479
|6.546
|211.49
|—
|Right
|Chris McGaha
|PRO
|—
|.083
|.983
|2.747
|4.219
|167.32
|5.487
|6.554
|211.43
|—
|
Gray is 3 – 1 against McGaha in prior events. Gray with the starting line advantage and never trailed for the win.
|LANE
|DRIVER
|CLASS
|DIAL IN
|RT
|60 FT
|330 FT
|660 FT
|660 FT MPH
|1000 FT
|ET
|MPH
|OV/UN
|Left
|Vincent NobileWIN
|PRO
|—
|.016
|.972
|2.732
|4.205
|167.18
|5.474
|6.544
|210.80
|—
|Right
|Fernando Cuadra
|PRO
|—
|.020
|.988
|2.793
|4.527
|129.17
|6.352
|8.120
|122.07
|—
|
Vincent Nobile is coming off his win in Reading, a win he got with a holeshot over Drew Skillman. Of Vincent’s 13 wins four have now come via holeshots. Fernando Cuadra is the 40th different driver to race Nobile in eliminations. Nobile with the starting line advantage and never trailed for the win. Cuadra with problems and clicked it off.
|LANE
|DRIVER
|CLASS
|DIAL IN
|RT
|60 FT
|330 FT
|660 FT
|660 FT MPH
|1000 FT
|ET
|MPH
|OV/UN
|Left
|Drew SkillmanWIN
|PRO
|—
|.029
|.983
|2.744
|4.215
|167.74
|5.480
|6.545
|211.89
|—
|Right
|Kenny Delco
|PRO
|—
|.077
|.991
|2.774
|4.259
|165.60
|5.541
|6.619
|209.46
|—
|
Drew Skillman won here in 2015. Skillman is 4 – 1 against Delco in prior events. Skillman with the starting line advantage and never trailed for the win.
|LANE
|DRIVER
|CLASS
|DIAL IN
|RT
|60 FT
|330 FT
|660 FT
|660 FT MPH
|1000 FT
|ET
|MPH
|OV/UN
|Left
|Bo ButnerWIN
|PRO
|—
|.033
|.975
|2.736
|4.207
|167.07
|5.477
|6.546
|211.46
|—
|Right
|Alan Prusiensky
|PRO
|—
|.121
|.984
|2.807
|4.713
|116.51
|6.740
|8.707
|109.64
|—
|
Butner is 5 – 0 against Prusiensky in prior events. Butner with the starting line advantage and never trailed for the win. Butner will give up lane choice to Skillman in the next round by 0.001 seconds. Butner with the win moves in front of Kramer in the points. Prusiensky made a quick move toward the centerline right at the hit and pushed the clutch in.
|LANE
|DRIVER
|CLASS
|DIAL IN
|RT
|60 FT
|330 FT
|660 FT
|660 FT MPH
|1000 FT
|ET
|MPH
|OV/UN
|Left
|Jason LineWIN
|PRO
|—
|.037
|.965
|2.723
|4.194
|166.54
|5.465
|6.536
|210.24
|—
|Right
|Val Smeland
|PRO
|—
|.077
|1.000
|2.806
|4.327
|161.09
|5.642
|6.744
|204.63
|—
|
Jason Line has been runner-up here twice. This is the 17th time this year he has started from the top half of the field. This is Line’s highest qualifying spot this year. Val Smeland is making his 23rd start. Line is 3 – 0 against Smeland in prior events. Line with the starting line advantage and never trailed for the win. Line runs low E.T. of race day. He will have lane choice over Nobile in the next round.
|LANE
|DRIVER
|CLASS
|DIAL IN
|RT
|60 FT
|330 FT
|660 FT
|660 FT MPH
|1000 FT
|ET
|MPH
|OV/UN
|Left
|Erica EndersWIN
|PRO
|—
|.032
|.978
|2.737
|4.210
|167.26
|5.482
|6.553
|211.00
|—
|Right
|Charlie Westcott
|PRO
|—
|.068
|1.007
|2.818
|4.335
|162.16
|5.644
|6.746
|204.48
|—
|
Erica Enders has a pair of wins at this event, in 2012 and 2013. She was also runner-up in 2015. Charlie Westcott is making his fourth start in Pro Stock. This is the first time Enders and Westcott Jr. have faced each other in eliminations. Enders with the starting line advantage and never trailed for the win. She will give up lane choice to Gray in the next round.
|LANE
|DRIVER
|CLASS
|DIAL IN
|RT
|60 FT
|330 FT
|660 FT
|660 FT MPH
|1000 FT
|ET
|MPH
|OV/UN
|Left
|Jeg Coughlin JrWIN
|PRO
|—
|.070
|.976
|2.733
|4.202
|167.43
|5.472
|6.542
|210.60
|—
|Right
|Mark Hogan
|PRO
|—
|.185
|.991
|2.807
|4.331
|161.05
|5.673
|6.943
|170.04
|—
Pro Stock Motorcycle
1st Round
Eddie Krawiec, current point leader, had a red light allowing Joey Gladstone to take the win. Krawiec just barely left early, just .001 of second too early. Gladstone will face Matt Smith in next round.
Angie Smith and Steve Johnson battled side by side down the track and Smith upset Johnson by 2 thousandth of a second. She will face low LE Tonglet who had low ET of the round.
“This Nitro Fish bike is hauling butt and running well,” said Tonglet
Chip Ellis, Angelle Sampey, Jerry Savoie and Andrew Hines all advance to next round.
|LANE
|DRIVER
|CLASS
|DIAL IN
|RT
|60 FT
|330 FT
|660 FT
|660 FT MPH
|1000 FT
|ET
|MPH
|OV/UN
|Left
|Hector Arana
|PSM
|—
|-.107
|1.157
|3.060
|4.839
|123.62
|6.818
|8.848
|104.05
|—
|Right
|Jerry SavoieWIN
|PSM
|—
|.080
|1.067
|2.893
|4.457
|154.30
|5.842
|7.138
|163.28
|—
|LANE
|DRIVER
|CLASS
|DIAL IN
|RT
|60 FT
|330 FT
|660 FT
|660 FT MPH
|1000 FT
|ET
|MPH
|OV/UN
|Left
|Hector Arana Jr
|PSM
|—
|8.111
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Right
|Angelle SampeyWIN
|PSM
|—
|.037
|1.062
|2.856
|4.403
|157.78
|5.761
|6.925
|192.52
|—
|LANE
|DRIVER
|CLASS
|DIAL IN
|RT
|60 FT
|330 FT
|660 FT
|660 FT MPH
|1000 FT
|ET
|MPH
|OV/UN
|Left
|Mark Paquette
|PSM
|—
|.060
|1.067
|2.862
|4.409
|157.83
|5.766
|6.938
|190.86
|—
|Right
|Chip EllisWIN
|PSM
|—
|.042
|1.070
|2.866
|4.396
|159.68
|5.736
|6.885
|194.77
|—
|LANE
|DRIVER
|CLASS
|DIAL IN
|RT
|60 FT
|330 FT
|660 FT
|660 FT MPH
|1000 FT
|ET
|MPH
|OV/UN
|Left
|LE TongletWIN
|PSM
|—
|.029
|1.052
|2.840
|4.363
|160.54
|5.695
|6.838
|195.90
|—
|Right
|Jim Underdahl
|PSM
|—
|.025
|1.084
|2.889
|4.436
|157.82
|5.794
|6.953
|193.82
|—
|LANE
|DRIVER
|CLASS
|DIAL IN
|RT
|60 FT
|330 FT
|660 FT
|660 FT MPH
|1000 FT
|ET
|MPH
|OV/UN
|Left
|Eddie Krawiec
|PSM
|—
|-.001
|1.072
|2.846
|4.357
|161.57
|5.685
|6.828
|195.70
|—
|Right
|Joey GladstoneWIN
|PSM
|—
|.045
|1.066
|2.857
|4.397
|158.80
|5.742
|6.893
|194.58
|—
|LANE
|DRIVER
|CLASS
|DIAL IN
|RT
|60 FT
|330 FT
|660 FT
|660 FT MPH
|1000 FT
|ET
|MPH
|OV/UN
|Left
|Matt SmithWIN
|PSM
|—
|.005
|1.070
|2.893
|4.426
|160.37
|5.753
|6.889
|197.31
|—
|Right
|Scotty Pollacheck
|PSM
|—
|.016
|1.075
|2.888
|4.444
|157.56
|5.796
|6.955
|193.07
|—
|LANE
|DRIVER
|CLASS
|DIAL IN
|RT
|60 FT
|330 FT
|660 FT
|660 FT MPH
|1000 FT
|ET
|MPH
|OV/UN
|Left
|Ryan Oehler
|PSM
|—
|.061
|1.086
|2.890
|4.421
|159.55
|5.762
|6.915
|194.66
|—
|Right
|Andrew HinesWIN
|PSM
|—
|.056
|1.071
|2.853
|4.391
|159.02
|5.738
|6.889
|194.86
|—
|LANE
|DRIVER
|CLASS
|DIAL IN
|RT
|60 FT
|330 FT
|660 FT
|660 FT MPH
|1000 FT
|ET
|MPH
|OV/UN
|Left
|Steve Johnson
|PSM
|—
|.044
|1.060
|2.842
|4.366
|160.37
|5.702
|6.849
|194.80
|—
|Right
|Angie SmithWIN
|PSM
|—
|.012
|1.062
|2.854
|4.379
|159.85
|5.721
|6.879
|193.21
|—