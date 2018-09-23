NHRA Gateway Elimination Round Updates

Sunny skies and comfortable 72 degrees weather greeted racers and fans at Gateway Motorsports Park for the 7th annual AAA Insurance Midwest Nationals Elimination Sunday Finals.

Top Fuel

1st Round

Top Fuel dragsters kicked off Sunday’s action with two power house racers and team competing: Antron Brown and Doug Kalitta, 5th and 6th respectively in the season points championship. Brown was able to outlast Kalitta even though he had engine issues at the end of his run.

The upset of the round was Pat Daiken 16th place qualifier beating 3rd place qualifier Billy Torrence. Daiken had a near perfect start with .006. Billy Torrence is the father of season points leader Steve Torrence. The loss foiled the Torrence plan of having Billy upset some of Steves competitors for the season championship.

“Total guess, Not me,” laughed Daiken after the run. “We got away with one.”

Mike Salinas upset reigning Top Fuel Champion Brittany Force to advance to the next round.

Season points leader, Steve Torrence, advanced without issue. He will face . Blake Alexcander, Lea Pritchett, Clay Millican, and Tony Schumacher advanced to next round.

LANE DRIVER Q. POS. RT 60 FT 330 FT 660 FT 660 FT MPH ET MPH Left Doug Kalitta 10 .048 .853 2.167 3.049 287.41 3.792 323.58 Right Antron Brown WIN 7 .064 .844 2.122 2.997 291.32 3.728 328.86 LANE DRIVER Q. POS. RT 60 FT 330 FT 660 FT 660 FT MPH ET MPH Left Terry McMillen 13 .075 .852 2.186 3.545 155.31 5.158 137.69 Right Blake Alexander WIN 4 .059 .839 2.129 3.000 290.63 3.730 330.72 LANE DRIVER Q. POS. RT 60 FT 330 FT 660 FT 660 FT MPH ET MPH Left Shawn Reed 15 .130 .881 2.237 3.521 164.59 5.084 138.39 Right Clay Millican WIN 2 .075 .849 2.140 3.020 288.21 3.758 325.61 LANE DRIVER Q. POS. RT 60 FT 330 FT 660 FT 660 FT MPH ET MPH Left Pat Dakin WIN 14 .006 .855 2.165 3.066 282.54 3.814 322.58 Right Billy Torrence 3 .066 .842 2.152 3.317 199.70 4.589 170.49 LANE DRIVER Q. POS. RT 60 FT 330 FT 660 FT 660 FT MPH ET MPH Left Bill Litton 16 .087 .909 2.257 3.218 245.54 4.245 211.66 Right Steve Torrence WIN 1 .123 .838 2.141 3.017 289.51 3.751 327.19 LANE DRIVER Q. POS. RT 60 FT 330 FT 660 FT 660 FT MPH ET MPH Left Scott Palmer 12 — — — — — — — Right Leah Pritchett WIN 5 .075 .841 2.218 3.782 137.15 5.568 125.37 LANE DRIVER Q. POS. RT 60 FT 330 FT 660 FT 660 FT MPH ET MPH Left Richie Crampton 11 .071 .850 2.243 3.775 137.72 5.641 115.95 Right Tony Schumacher WIN 6 .080 .847 2.139 3.168 239.19 4.067 257.73 LANE DRIVER Q. POS. RT 60 FT 330 FT 660 FT 660 FT MPH ET MPH Left Mike Salinas WIN 9 .083 .836 2.131 3.017 288.15 3.758 324.36 Right Brittany Force 8 .106 .838 2.156 3.314 206.26 4.483 186.56

Funny Car

1st Round

Bob Tasca and Johnny Lindberg kicked off Funny Car competition with an exciting side-by-side race to the finish. But it was Bob Tasca with a holeshot that was difference even as Tasca almost hit the wall.

“This season has pissed us off even though the team has worked so hard,” said Tasca after his run. “This could be our day.”

Cruz Pedregon upset Ron Capps on a holeshot to advance to the next round. For Capps it is a brutal loss as he is current 3rd is season points championship and will most likely impact championship hopes. But for Pedregon it was some consolation

“We are not in points championship. We have fought hard this year,” said Pedregon. “Ron Capps is really good, we are lucky to get by them.”

Tim Wilkerson, from Springfield Illinois, raced Matt Hagen. Both drivers took off clean but both drivers lost transaction almost the same time and both almost hit their respective walls but Wilkerson was able to straighten it to streak by for the win.

Robert Hight, Brittany Force, Tommy Johnson Jr and John Force all advanced to the next round.

LANE DRIVER Q. POS. RT 60 FT 330 FT 660 FT 660 FT MPH ET MPH Left Jonnie Lindberg 12 .123 .881 2.273 3.197 278.40 3.952 320.51 Right Bob Tasca III WIN 5 .058 .907 2.293 3.233 273.16 3.999 315.86 LANE DRIVER Q. POS. RT 60 FT 330 FT 660 FT 660 FT MPH ET MPH Left Del Worsham 13 .100 .897 2.298 3.245 273.66 4.003 321.50 Right Tommy Johnson Jr WIN 4 .064 .888 2.258 3.179 279.15 3.925 325.22 LANE DRIVER Q. POS. RT 60 FT 330 FT 660 FT 660 FT MPH ET MPH Left Dale Creasy 16 .087 .901 2.350 3.327 264.55 4.124 295.34 Right Robert Hight WIN 1 .098 .889 2.275 3.194 279.04 3.938 324.75 LANE DRIVER Q. POS. RT 60 FT 330 FT 660 FT 660 FT MPH ET MPH Left Cruz Pedregon WIN 15 .067 .899 2.281 3.230 272.89 3.992 317.05 Right Ron Capps 2 .101 .872 2.254 3.210 269.62 3.978 316.23 LANE DRIVER Q. POS. RT 60 FT 330 FT 660 FT 660 FT MPH ET MPH Left Jim Campbell 14 .067 1.396 5.652 9.702 60.38 13.179 70.12 Right Courtney Force WIN 3 .073 .891 2.265 3.197 277.94 3.937 329.02 LANE DRIVER Q. POS. RT 60 FT 330 FT 660 FT 660 FT MPH ET MPH Left Matt Hagan 11 .070 .882 2.276 3.467 199.64 4.585 201.19 Right Tim Wilkerson WIN 6 .075 .897 2.298 3.418 223.88 4.348 251.67 LANE DRIVER Q. POS. RT 60 FT 330 FT 660 FT 660 FT MPH ET MPH Left Shawn Langdon 10 .075 .895 2.284 3.235 272.50 3.997 320.20 Right J.R. Todd WIN 7 .065 .888 2.262 3.195 274.94 3.954 318.69 LANE DRIVER Q. POS. RT 60 FT 330 FT 660 FT 660 FT MPH ET MPH Left John Force WIN 9 .041 .929 2.330 3.272 275.34 4.025 322.96 Right Jack Beckman 8 .077 .883 2.265 3.332 206.80 4.523 185.28

Pro Stock

1st Round

There were no upsets in the first round of the Pro Stocks. But there will be many competitive match ups in the next round.

Jason Line had the low ET of the round.

“I am in a good mood,” said Line after his win. “We are getting out of a slump and we have a chance to win.”

Line will face last week”s winner Vincent Nobile

Top qualifier, Jeg Coughlin easily won to advance to the next round. He will face Greg Anderson. Bo Butner will face Drew Skillman. Erica Enders will face her top rival in Shawn Gray.

LANE DRIVER CLASS DIAL IN RT 60 FT 330 FT 660 FT 660 FT MPH 1000 FT ET MPH OV/UN Left Greg Anderson WIN PRO — .019 .996 2.763 4.236 166.97 5.509 6.579 211.49 — Right Deric Kramer PRO — .018 1.038 4.452 8.924 48.90 13.885 18.901 42.36 — Weather conditions: air temperature 74 degrees, relative humidity 59 percent, barometer 29.63 inches, adjusted altitude 2,037 feet, track temperature 100 degrees. Greg Anderson is the defending event champion. Greg starts the day with 796 round wins and that is fourth most among all pro drivers and second best in Pro Stock behind Warren Johnson’s 874. Anderson is 6 – 1 against Kramer in prior events. Kramer with a tick advantage on the starting line, but then had severe tire shake and pushed in the clutch. Anderson drifted out of the groove, but got the win. LANE DRIVER CLASS DIAL IN RT 60 FT 330 FT 660 FT 660 FT MPH 1000 FT ET MPH OV/UN Left Tanner Gray WIN PRO — .017 .984 2.743 4.213 167.76 5.479 6.546 211.49 — Right Chris McGaha PRO — .083 .983 2.747 4.219 167.32 5.487 6.554 211.43 — Gray is 3 – 1 against McGaha in prior events. Gray with the starting line advantage and never trailed for the win. LANE DRIVER CLASS DIAL IN RT 60 FT 330 FT 660 FT 660 FT MPH 1000 FT ET MPH OV/UN Left Vincent Nobile WIN PRO — .016 .972 2.732 4.205 167.18 5.474 6.544 210.80 — Right Fernando Cuadra PRO — .020 .988 2.793 4.527 129.17 6.352 8.120 122.07 — Vincent Nobile is coming off his win in Reading, a win he got with a holeshot over Drew Skillman. Of Vincent’s 13 wins four have now come via holeshots. Fernando Cuadra is the 40th different driver to race Nobile in eliminations. Nobile with the starting line advantage and never trailed for the win. Cuadra with problems and clicked it off. LANE DRIVER CLASS DIAL IN RT 60 FT 330 FT 660 FT 660 FT MPH 1000 FT ET MPH OV/UN Left Drew Skillman WIN PRO — .029 .983 2.744 4.215 167.74 5.480 6.545 211.89 — Right Kenny Delco PRO — .077 .991 2.774 4.259 165.60 5.541 6.619 209.46 — Drew Skillman won here in 2015. Skillman is 4 – 1 against Delco in prior events. Skillman with the starting line advantage and never trailed for the win. LANE DRIVER CLASS DIAL IN RT 60 FT 330 FT 660 FT 660 FT MPH 1000 FT ET MPH OV/UN Left Bo Butner WIN PRO — .033 .975 2.736 4.207 167.07 5.477 6.546 211.46 — Right Alan Prusiensky PRO — .121 .984 2.807 4.713 116.51 6.740 8.707 109.64 — Butner is 5 – 0 against Prusiensky in prior events. Butner with the starting line advantage and never trailed for the win. Butner will give up lane choice to Skillman in the next round by 0.001 seconds. Butner with the win moves in front of Kramer in the points. Prusiensky made a quick move toward the centerline right at the hit and pushed the clutch in. LANE DRIVER CLASS DIAL IN RT 60 FT 330 FT 660 FT 660 FT MPH 1000 FT ET MPH OV/UN Left Jason Line WIN PRO — .037 .965 2.723 4.194 166.54 5.465 6.536 210.24 — Right Val Smeland PRO — .077 1.000 2.806 4.327 161.09 5.642 6.744 204.63 — Jason Line has been runner-up here twice. This is the 17th time this year he has started from the top half of the field. This is Line’s highest qualifying spot this year. Val Smeland is making his 23rd start. Line is 3 – 0 against Smeland in prior events. Line with the starting line advantage and never trailed for the win. Line runs low E.T. of race day. He will have lane choice over Nobile in the next round. LANE DRIVER CLASS DIAL IN RT 60 FT 330 FT 660 FT 660 FT MPH 1000 FT ET MPH OV/UN Left Erica Enders WIN PRO — .032 .978 2.737 4.210 167.26 5.482 6.553 211.00 — Right Charlie Westcott PRO — .068 1.007 2.818 4.335 162.16 5.644 6.746 204.48 — Erica Enders has a pair of wins at this event, in 2012 and 2013. She was also runner-up in 2015. Charlie Westcott is making his fourth start in Pro Stock. This is the first time Enders and Westcott Jr. have faced each other in eliminations. Enders with the starting line advantage and never trailed for the win. She will give up lane choice to Gray in the next round. LANE DRIVER CLASS DIAL IN RT 60 FT 330 FT 660 FT 660 FT MPH 1000 FT ET MPH OV/UN Left Jeg Coughlin Jr WIN PRO — .070 .976 2.733 4.202 167.43 5.472 6.542 210.60 — Right Mark Hogan PRO — .185 .991 2.807 4.331 161.05 5.673 6.943 170.04 —

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1st Round

Eddie Krawiec, current point leader, had a red light allowing Joey Gladstone to take the win. Krawiec just barely left early, just .001 of second too early. Gladstone will face Matt Smith in next round.

Angie Smith and Steve Johnson battled side by side down the track and Smith upset Johnson by 2 thousandth of a second. She will face low LE Tonglet who had low ET of the round.

“This Nitro Fish bike is hauling butt and running well,” said Tonglet

Chip Ellis, Angelle Sampey, Jerry Savoie and Andrew Hines all advance to next round.