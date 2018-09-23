Torrence, Hight, Gray, Smith Win at AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals at Gateway Motorsports Park; Hight Injured When Car Exploded at Finish Line

Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Tanner Gray (Pro Stock), and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) were all winners at the 7th annual AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals at Gateway Motorsports Park.

Funny Car racer Robert Hight was involved in an on-track incident during the final elimination round. Hight won the race against Tim Wilkerson and when the car crossed teh finish line it suffered an engine explosion. The car made contact with the car retaining wall and came to a stop on the track. Hight exited the car and was alert as he spoke with NHRA safety safari officials. He was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Steve Torrence led from start to finish in the Top Fuel final posting an 3.770 ET and 323.66 MPH

“Huge. Hard fought war,” said Torrence describing his victory at Gateway Motorsports.

Torrence takes a commanding lead in the countdown championship winning the first two races (Dallas and St. Louis), It is his 23rd career and 15th in his last 44 races. And it is second win in a row at Gateway.

“I love it here. It [Gateway Motorsports] is becoming my favorite track,” said Torrence. “It is a super nice facility and always a fast place.”

Torrence also paid tribute to Clay Millican who he has battled for many years and will continue to battle to final season race. Millican is second in points.

“We are going to go toe-to-toe with Clay. He is a 6 time Champion in IHRA,” said Torrence.

An incredible finish in Funny Car. Tim Wilkerson and Robert Hight battled off the start when both cars began to have trouble nearing the finish line. Wilkerson’s tires began to smoke as he lost transaction and speed but then Hight’s car exploded. The body of the car blew off 30 feet in the air, off the track and flew into the large video screen and tearing off the right side of it. Hight then ran hard into the wall. Fortunately the chutes opened slowing the car to a stop after passing the finish line. The safety crew was on-site within seconds and help Hight out of the car. He was standing and communicating the safety team. Hight was taken off the track by ambulance to track care center and then later to a nearby hospital. The extent of his injuries are not known at this time.

The win moves Hight to the points lead. It is also his third victory of the year and 44th of his career.

Hight beat Dale Creasy in the first round and then beat his boss and car owner, John Force, to advance to the next round.

“Unfortunate we have to race so soon,” said Hight. “We can’t loose rounds at this time of year”

Hight beat Tommy Johnson Jr in the semis to setup the extraordinary win and crash against Wilkerson.

In Pro Stocks, Tanner Gray continues to be on a mission in 2018. It was his sixth victory of the season and 11th of his career.

Even though Gray has had great success, he indicated that he is feeling the pressure of the points championship countdown.

“Can’t sleep,” said Gray describing his anxiety and desire to win. “I recently sat down Kevin team GM and he explained to me that there is more to life than racing.”

He said the talk has really helped his demeanor and outlook and the success of the team.

“We will win the championship or not,” said Gray. “I am real proud of what we have accomplished.

Eric Enders had a perfect reaction time at .000 but it was not enough to beat series points leader Shane Gray in the second round. Gray then had a big win over a Vincent Nobile in the semi finals. Gray defeated Drew Skillman in the finals with a 6.567 ET at 211.06 MPH .

In Pro Stock Bikes, Matt Smith and LE Tonglet had the closest race of the entire of the weekend. Side by side to the finish and Smith edged Tonglet by .0006 of a second.

Matt Smith”What a tight race,” said Matt Smith. “I have blinders on. So I did not realize how close he was. I just try to keep the bike as straight as possible.”

Smith’s holeshot was difference with his 6.877 ET and 198.44 MPH. On the way to the finals he beat Number one qualifier Chip Ellis who is a part-time Harley Davidson racer.

“The Harley’s got three bikes out here trying to whoop up on us,” said Smith. “but we’re going to try and do our best to stay focused and do our job.”

Smith now leads the series points championship. He is already a three time series winner in Pro Bikes.

“I think a bike that wins three races in the countdown will win the championship,” said Smith. “We got one”

Photos By: Larry Vancil – stlracing.com / St. Louis Motor Racing News

Story By: Kevin Proot – stlracing.com / St. Louis Motor Racing News