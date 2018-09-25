STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

by Don Martin 9.25.2018

Below are the STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Late Model Rankings. Brandon Sheppard is still on top of the rankings and picked up another win last weekend on the World of Outlaw Circuit. Brandon won the event at Outlaw Motor Speedway located in New York in the Mark Richards Rocket House Car. Bobby Pierce moved into the Top 5 after his Jackson 100 win Sunday afternoon. Pierce driving the Dunn-Benson Ford Mustang Rocket took home $20,000 at the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series event. Brian Shirley is also now inside the top ten his wins at Peoria and LaSalle this past weekend evets paid $5,000 to win. Dale McDowell continues to have a successful year in his Sweet/Bloomquist Car. He picked up $12,000 at the Magnolia Motor Speedway located in Columbus, Mississippi. McDowell had to hold off challengers Austin Rettig and Billy Moyer.

This week the Lucas series will head to Georgia for shows at Dixie and Rome. The World of Outlaws will be in action at the Atomic Speedway located in Chilicothe, Ohio for a pair of races. Bedford Pennsylvania will be hosting a $15,000 to win Late model event as well this weekend.

This upcoming week is a big week for the Gundaker’s at Tri-City Speedway. The 14th Annual Modified Mania will kick-off this Thursday night for 3 straight nights of UMP Modified action on the 3/8 mile oval. The Summit sponsored event grows each night. Thursday will pay $3,000 to win, Friday $4,000 to win, and Saturday will pay $5,000 to the winner. UMP Late Models will also be on the card as the support class each night. Thursday $2,000 to win, Friday $2500, and Saturday is $3,000 to win.

Several Drivers on hand for the big event at Tri-City include of course the biggest name in UMP Modifieds Mike Harrison who just lives 25 minutes up the road from Highland, Illinois. Others include Mike McKinney, Jamie Lomax, Tyler Nicely, Trent Young, Ray Bollinger, Allen Weiser, Lucas Lee, McKay Wenger, Brian Shaw, Jeff Leka, Rick Conoyer, Michael Long, Josh Harris, and Kenny Wallace of course.

Some of the Late Models on-hand we will see include 2018 Hell Tour Champion Brian Shirley, Tim Manville, Michael Kloos, Mike Spatola, Gordy Gundaker, Tanner English, Jason Feger, Chris Simpson, and Shannon Babb. Shannon will be doing double duty this week. Also Brian Birkhofer will be on hand Thursday and Friday in the Jason Rauen entry.

StlRacing.com Top 25 Super Dirt Late Model Rankings 9.25.2018

1 Brandon Sheppard

2 Scott Bloomquist

3 Jonathan Davenport

4 Jimmy Owens

5 Bobby Pierce

6 Mike Marlar

7 Chris Madden

8 Dale McDowell

9 Brian Shirley

10 Earl Pearson Jr.

11 Ricky Weiss

12 Josh Richards

13 Shannon Babb

14 Tim McCreadie

15 Don O’Neal

16 Gregg Satterlee

17 Devin Moran

18 Brandon Overton

19 Tyler Erb

20 Hudson O’Neal

21 Billy Moyer

22 Darrell Lanigan

23 Chris Simpson

24 Dennis Erb Jr.

25 Shane Clanton

Enjoy the races and keep supporting your local dirt tracks !!

This week I will be attending the 14th Annual Modified Mania for all 3 days.