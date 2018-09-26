BRANDT Season Finale Set For Saturday Night At Macon Speedway



Championship To Be Decided Plus Giveaways For Fans

(Macon, IL) The 2018 racing season comes to an end this coming Saturday, September 29 at Macon Speedway with the BRANDT Season Finale “Racing For The Cup” Night. Six divisions of action will be on track plus fans will have the chance to win giveaway items throughout the evening. In addition, powder puff races and mechanics races will be held.

Going into the final night, three point championships are still up for grabs, mathematically. The Sportsman and Hornet championship races are extremely close, while the B-Mod championship could be claimed by just starting the feature. Guy Taylor, of Springfield, IL, won the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model class championship last weekend, while Tommy Sheppard, of New Berlin, IL, has an insurmountable lead in the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds. Boody, IL’s Shawn Ziemer will be on his way to a Street Stock championship, leading by 102 points in that class.

The tightest of the point races comes in the Sportsman class, as Scott Williams, of Le Roy, IL, leads by just four over Taylorville, IL’s Tim Bedinger. That is a difference of just two feature spots. If the two end in a tie, the tiebreaker will be wins. Right now, Bedinger has a win, while Williams does not. Scott Landers, Dennis Vander Meersch, and Danny Smith complete the top five in standings.

In the Hornet division, Springfield, IL’s Mike Eskew holds just an eight point lead on Decatur, IL’s Jeremy Reed, a difference of four feature spots. The tiebreaker would go to Reed, as he has six feature wins, to Eskew’s two. Matt Reed, Steve Stine, and Adam Webb round out the top five in the Hornet class, heading into the final night.

Godfrey, IL’s Cody Stilwell has all but wrapped up the B-Mod championship, having a 42 point lead on Jerry Thompson. Stilwell will likely clinch the point title by just starting the feature, if 20 cars or less start the event. Following the two are Tom Riech, Kevin Crowder, and Tim Hancock.

In addition to Sportsman, Hornets, and B-Mods, the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, Street Stocks, and Micros will be on track. Fans will also be treated to a few extra races, with Powder Puff events for the ladies in the Street Stock and Hornet divisions and Mechanics races for Modifieds/B-Mods and Sportsman/Street Stocks.

Officials have collected prizes throughout the last couple of weeks to give out to fans as part of “Give Back To Fans” night. Plenty of giveaways will be had, including plenty of Texas Roadhouse appetizer cards for those who arrive early in the night.

Pit gates open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps will start at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is just $12, while kids 11 and under are free.

About Macon Speedway:

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Fans can text MSFANS to 74574 to receive fan information. Drivers text MSDRIVERS to 74574 to receive driver information. Message and date rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models (FINAL)

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 4T Guy Taylor Springfield IL 970 0 2 14 Donny Koehler Macon IL 804 166 3 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 794 176 4 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 762 208 5 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 672 298 6 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 634 336 7 2K Kyle VanDorn New Berlin IL 468 502 8 51 Jarod Shasteen Macon IL 436 534 9 45M Kyle McMahon Mt Vernon IL 428 542 10 15M Colby Eller Taylorville IL 374 596



BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 874 0 2 98 Danny Smith Argenta IL 704 170 3 11 Zach Rhodes Taylorville IL 658 216 4 10 Curt Rhodes Taylorville IL 654 220 5 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 434 440 6 77 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 398 476 7 71 Jeff Graham Stonington IL 396 478 8 43 Jared Thomas Edinburg IL 356 518 9 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 342 532 10 7 Blake Thompson Troy IL 338 536



B-Mods

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 00s Cody Stillwell Godfrey IL 932 0 2 18 Jerry Thompson Troy IL 890 42 3 57R Tom Riech Springfield IL 842 90 4 15C Kevin Crowder Argenta IL 826 106 5 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 762 170 6 55 Tim Riech Petersburg IL 758 174 7 74 Billy Adams Shelbyville IL 440 492 8 93J JR Wiltermood Windsor IL 404 528 9 13 Dante Brown Morrisonville IL 308 624 10 61S Ricky Smith Alton IL 288 644



Sportsman

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 112 Scott Williams Le roy IL 520 0 2 17B Tim Bedinger Taylorville IL 516 4 3 41 Scott Landers Taylorville IL 480 40 4 25 Dennis Vander Meersch Springfield IL 448 72 5 98 Danny Smith Argenta IL 362 158 6 93 Ty Nation Taylorville IL 352 168 7 87 Wes O’Dell Springfield IL 342 178 8 12M Terry Myers Buffalo IL 338 182 9 94 Mitch Ringler Taylorville IL 332 188 10 7S Ethan Schnapp Springfield IL 270 250



Street Stocks

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 23Z Shawn Ziemer Boody IL 838 0 2 24 Justin Crowell Lincoln IL 736 102 3 X7 Larry Russell Decatur IL 674 164 4 58 Jerit Murphy Lodge IL 652 186 5 5 Terry Reed Decatur IL 608 230 6 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 430 408 7 19 Matthew Yaden Monticello IL 430 408 8 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 428 410 9 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 404 434 10 31 Roy Beal Springfield IL 394 444



Hornets