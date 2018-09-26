BRANDT Season Finale Set For Saturday Night At Macon Speedway

Championship To Be Decided Plus Giveaways For Fans
(Macon, IL) The 2018 racing season comes to an end this coming Saturday, September 29 at Macon Speedway with the BRANDT Season Finale “Racing For The Cup” Night. Six divisions of action will be on track plus fans will have the chance to win giveaway items throughout the evening. In addition, powder puff races and mechanics races will be held.
Going into the final night, three point championships are still up for grabs, mathematically. The Sportsman and Hornet championship races are extremely close, while the B-Mod championship could be claimed by just starting the feature. Guy Taylor, of Springfield, IL, won the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model class championship last weekend, while Tommy Sheppard, of New Berlin, IL, has an insurmountable lead in the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds. Boody, IL’s Shawn Ziemer will be on his way to a Street Stock championship, leading by 102 points in that class.
The tightest of the point races comes in the Sportsman class, as Scott Williams, of Le Roy, IL, leads by just four over Taylorville, IL’s Tim Bedinger. That is a difference of just two feature spots. If the two end in a tie, the tiebreaker will be wins. Right now, Bedinger has a win, while Williams does not. Scott Landers, Dennis Vander Meersch, and Danny Smith complete the top five in standings.
In the Hornet division, Springfield, IL’s Mike Eskew holds just an eight point lead on Decatur, IL’s Jeremy Reed, a difference of four feature spots. The tiebreaker would go to Reed, as he has six feature wins, to Eskew’s two. Matt Reed, Steve Stine, and Adam Webb round out the top five in the Hornet class, heading into the final night.
Godfrey, IL’s Cody Stilwell has all but wrapped up the B-Mod championship, having a 42 point lead on Jerry Thompson. Stilwell will likely clinch the point title by just starting the feature, if 20 cars or less start the event. Following the two are Tom Riech, Kevin Crowder, and Tim Hancock.
In addition to Sportsman, Hornets, and B-Mods, the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, Street Stocks, and Micros will be on track. Fans will also be treated to a few extra races, with Powder Puff events for the ladies in the Street Stock and Hornet divisions and Mechanics races for Modifieds/B-Mods and Sportsman/Street Stocks.
Officials have collected prizes throughout the last couple of weeks to give out to fans as part of “Give Back To Fans” night. Plenty of giveaways will be had, including plenty of Texas Roadhouse appetizer cards for those who arrive early in the night.
Pit gates open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps will start at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is just $12, while kids 11 and under are free.
About Macon Speedway:
For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Fans can text MSFANS to 74574 to receive fan information. Drivers text MSDRIVERS to 74574 to receive driver information. Message and date rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.
Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program
CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)
Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models (FINAL)
|Pos
|Car #
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|4T
|Guy
|Taylor
|Springfield
|IL
|970
|0
|2
|14
|Donny
|Koehler
|Macon
|IL
|804
|166
|3
|32M
|Cody
|Maguire
|Carlinville
|IL
|794
|176
|4
|25
|Dakota
|Ewing
|Warrensburg
|IL
|762
|208
|5
|33H
|Roben
|Huffman
|Midland City
|IL
|672
|298
|6
|38J
|Jake
|Little
|Springfield
|IL
|634
|336
|7
|2K
|Kyle
|VanDorn
|New Berlin
|IL
|468
|502
|8
|51
|Jarod
|Shasteen
|Macon
|IL
|436
|534
|9
|45M
|Kyle
|McMahon
|Mt Vernon
|IL
|428
|542
|10
|15M
|Colby
|Eller
|Taylorville
|IL
|374
|596
BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds
|Pos
|Car #
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|T6
|Tommy
|Sheppard
|New Berlin
|IL
|874
|0
|2
|98
|Danny
|Smith
|Argenta
|IL
|704
|170
|3
|11
|Zach
|Rhodes
|Taylorville
|IL
|658
|216
|4
|10
|Curt
|Rhodes
|Taylorville
|IL
|654
|220
|5
|0
|Tim
|Hancock
|Mount Olive
|IL
|434
|440
|6
|77
|Guy
|Taylor
|Springfield
|IL
|398
|476
|7
|71
|Jeff
|Graham
|Stonington
|IL
|396
|478
|8
|43
|Jared
|Thomas
|Edinburg
|IL
|356
|518
|9
|72A
|Austin
|Lynn
|Mason City
|IL
|342
|532
|10
|7
|Blake
|Thompson
|Troy
|IL
|338
|536
B-Mods
|Pos
|Car #
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|00s
|Cody
|Stillwell
|Godfrey
|IL
|932
|0
|2
|18
|Jerry
|Thompson
|Troy
|IL
|890
|42
|3
|57R
|Tom
|Riech
|Springfield
|IL
|842
|90
|4
|15C
|Kevin
|Crowder
|Argenta
|IL
|826
|106
|5
|0
|Tim
|Hancock
|Mount Olive
|IL
|762
|170
|6
|55
|Tim
|Riech
|Petersburg
|IL
|758
|174
|7
|74
|Billy
|Adams
|Shelbyville
|IL
|440
|492
|8
|93J
|JR
|Wiltermood
|Windsor
|IL
|404
|528
|9
|13
|Dante
|Brown
|Morrisonville
|IL
|308
|624
|10
|61S
|Ricky
|Smith
|Alton
|IL
|288
|644
Sportsman
|Pos
|Car #
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|112
|Scott
|Williams
|Le roy
|IL
|520
|0
|2
|17B
|Tim
|Bedinger
|Taylorville
|IL
|516
|4
|3
|41
|Scott
|Landers
|Taylorville
|IL
|480
|40
|4
|25
|Dennis
|Vander Meersch
|Springfield
|IL
|448
|72
|5
|98
|Danny
|Smith
|Argenta
|IL
|362
|158
|6
|93
|Ty
|Nation
|Taylorville
|IL
|352
|168
|7
|87
|Wes
|O’Dell
|Springfield
|IL
|342
|178
|8
|12M
|Terry
|Myers
|Buffalo
|IL
|338
|182
|9
|94
|Mitch
|Ringler
|Taylorville
|IL
|332
|188
|10
|7S
|Ethan
|Schnapp
|Springfield
|IL
|270
|250
Street Stocks
|Pos
|Car #
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|23Z
|Shawn
|Ziemer
|Boody
|IL
|838
|0
|2
|24
|Justin
|Crowell
|Lincoln
|IL
|736
|102
|3
|X7
|Larry
|Russell
|Decatur
|IL
|674
|164
|4
|58
|Jerit
|Murphy
|Lodge
|IL
|652
|186
|5
|5
|Terry
|Reed
|Decatur
|IL
|608
|230
|6
|08
|Brian
|Dasenbrock
|Decatur
|IL
|430
|408
|7
|19
|Matthew
|Yaden
|Monticello
|IL
|430
|408
|8
|22X
|Darrell
|Dick
|Monticello
|IL
|428
|410
|9
|16
|Nick
|Macklin
|Argenta
|IL
|404
|434
|10
|31
|Roy
|Beal
|Springfield
|IL
|394
|444
Hornets
|Pos
|Car #
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|21
|Mike
|Eskew
|Springfield
|IL
|880
|0
|2
|33
|Jeremy
|Reed
|Decatur
|IL
|872
|8
|3
|4
|Matt
|Reed
|Decatur
|IL
|834
|46
|4
|04
|Steve
|Stine
|Stonington
|IL
|818
|62
|5
|40
|Adam
|Webb
|Decatur
|IL
|780
|100
|6
|39M
|Marty
|Sullivan
|Decatur
|IL
|740
|140
|7
|44
|John
|Lewis
|Cerro Gordo
|IL
|664
|216
|8
|64CK
|Cook
|Crawford
|Lincoln
|IL
|656
|224
|9
|66D
|Carson
|Dart
|Springfield
|IL
|642
|238
|10
|D7
|Carter
|Dart
|Springfield
|IL
|614
|266