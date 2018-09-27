Springfield Raceway Set For Busy Weekend As 100 Lap Late Model Feature To Headline

Springfield, Mo.- The “Quick-Quarter” of The Springfield Raceway will be busy this weekend with a 2 day program on Friday and Saturday with The Malvern Bank Cash Money Late Models set to compete in a 100 lap feature on Saturday Night as Midwest Sheet Metal and Casey’s General Stores will present The Saturday Night Lights Showdown Salute to The Ozarks Racing Legends.

The Malvern Bank Cash Money Late Model Series has grown leeps and bounds with rising car counts each event.

Friday night will see complete shows for The USRA B Modifieds with the winner taking home $400 and $50 to start along with USRA National points being awarded.

The popular Midwest Modz class do battle for $200 to win and $40 to start along with The INEX Legends competing. Late Models will run 2 rounds of qualifying heats and then the top 8 will do battle in a very quick dash to help set the top 8 spots. B Modifieds, Midwest and Legends will draw for heats with Modifieds using the passing point system with the top 8 redrawing for starting spots. Pit gates open at 5PM with hot laps at 7 and racing at 7:30.

Saturday Night The Pure Stocks then join in on the fun with the 5 for 500 event in which Pure Stocks can run there area home track rules. The top 5 finishers all take home $500 with $50 to start. After qualifying heats for the Pure Stocks, The top 12 cars will redraw for the feature event with lots of other goodies for different positions. USRA B Modifieds, again race for $400 to win and 50 to start and USRA National points. The top 8 in passing points will redraw for spots. Midwest Modz step up the action going for $400 to win and 50 to start while Legends race for 200 to win and 40 to start.

Late Models will compete in last chance races and then do battle for 100 laps of door to door action as several businesses and families have added lap money under the Ozarks Legends car numbers.

Pit Passes are $35 each night with Saturday racing action slated to start at 6:30 while the pit gates open at 3:30

Grandstand admission on Friday is $17 for Adults with Saturday Nights Under The Lights event will be $20.

For more information visit The Springfield Raceway Facebookage or The Malvern Cash money Facebook Page for this special event or WWW.SpringfieldRaceway.Com