Nine things to know as Lucas Oil Speedway’s 2018 season enters home stretch

WHEATLAND, Missouri (September 27, 2018) – The Lucas Oil Speedway season is turning into the home stretch, but there’s still plenty happening on and off the track over the next few weeks.

From the dirt track to the banquet hall, we give you Nine Things to Know while waiting for action to resume with the 5th annual Big Buck 50 Presented by Whitetail Trophy Hunt, Oct. 4-6:

The polls are open: Lucas Oil Speedway again is asking fans to elect its “Most Popular Driver” with voting done online through October 20. Kaeden Cornell of Willard won the inaugural award in 2017. Will the teen repeat? Cast your vote today. There’s even a place for a write-in vote. The winner will be unveiled at the postseason awards banquet.

Dinner, drinks and trophies: The annual Lucas Oil Speedway postseason awards banquet is set for Nov. 3, at The Lodge at Old Kinderhook in Camdenton. Tickets for the event are $40 and are on sale by sending an RSVP by Oct. 26 to Lucas Oil Speedway Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com. Fans are welcomed to attend, with a social hour at 6 p.m. with invocation, dinner and the awards to follow starting at 7. The top 10 drivers in each of the four division will be honored and the Forrest Lucas Lifetime Achievement Award presented.

Big bucks at The Big Buck: After the speedway takes this weekend off, October arrives in a big way with the 5th annual Big Buck 50 Presented by Whitetail Trophy Hunt, Oct. 4-6. Three big nights of Big O Tires Street Stocks is capped by the $10,000-to-win final-night feature. Practice and time trials will kick things off on Thursday night with qualifying heats and dashes on Friday prior to last-chance races before Saturday’s feature. The winner of that feature also will earn a free entry in the Whitetail Trophy Hunt, valued at $3,000.

Last chance to see the ULMA: Running in conjunction with the Street Stock Big Buck 50, the Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models will make their final appearance of the season at the speedway with full programs on both Friday and Saturday. Feature winners will collect $1,000 on Friday and $2,000 on Saturday.

B-Mods get their time to shine: Drivers and fans who have hungered for a major event for B-Mods at Lucas Oil Speedway are getting their wish. The Lucas Oil B-Mod Clash of Champions will be held Oct. 12-13 and run in conjunction with the Lucas Oil MLRA Fall Nationals. The B-Mod portion will pay $3,000 to win with entries capped at 100.

Sponsorship openings for B-Mods available: Some sponsorship openings for the B-Mod Clash of Champions remain, such as “Presented by,” Hard Charger Award, first non-qualifier bonus and others. Contact Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton at (417) 282-5984 or via email at DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com for more info.

MLRA title chase intrigue: The 5th annual Lucas Oil MLRA Fall Nationals will set up as a two-night shootout for the season championship on Oct. 12-13. Chad Simspon of Mount Vernon, Iowa will bring a 24-point lead over Will Vaught of Crane into the weekend with momentum on the side of Vaught, who has won four MLRA features in a row. Feature winners will earn $3,000 on Friday and $5,000 on Saturday in the co-headliner with the B-Mod Clash of Champions.

Pre-race extras: Coming to the speedway midway on Oct. 13 will be the Ozark Mustang Car Club, displaying their classics. There also will be live Thursday-night music from bands on Oct. 4 for Big Buck 50 practice and Oct. 11 for the MLRA Fall Nationals and B-Mod Clash of Champions practice.

Monster Truck Nationals: In what’s become a popular grand finale to the Lucas Oil Speedway season, the Monster Truck Nationals “Eve of Destruction” is set for Oct. 20. The nation’s most-competitive Monster Trucks storm into Lucas Oil Speedway for high-jumping, ground-pounding, car-crushing, axle-wrenching action as they side by side and freestyle.

For ticket information on all events at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2018, contact Admission Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or by email at nichole@LucasOilSpeedway.com. Fans also can go online to purchase tickets for any event on the 2018 schedule.

