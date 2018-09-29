Home --> Race Track News --> Indiana --> Jim Denhamer’s photos from Kokomo Speedway’s James Dean Classic – 9/28/18

Jim Denhamer’s photos from Kokomo Speedway’s James Dean Classic – 9/28/18

Photos by Jim Denhamer!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Thomas Meseraull claims Kokomo Speedway’s Indiana Sprint Week win!
  2. THOMAS STEAMROLLS KOKOMO FIELD ON #GYATK NIGHT!
  3. TYLER THOMAS FINDS SMACKDOWN REDEMPTION AT KOKOMO
  4. WINDOM WAXES FIELD IN #GYATK NIGHT AT KOKOMO
  5. COURTNEY CHARGES TO SMACKDOWN NIGHT 1 VICTORY AT KOKOMO
  6. LEARY LOGS SMACKDOWN NIGHT 1 VICTORY AT KOKOMO!

Tagged with:

One comment

  1. Stan Trickey
    September 29, 2018 at 10:14 am

    Sorry but the James Dean Classic was run at Gas City and KTJ won.

    Reply

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2018 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy