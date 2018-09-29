Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Trent Young claims night two of Tri-City Speedway’s Mod Mania!

Trent Young claims night two of Tri-City Speedway’s Mod Mania!

Trent Young

UMP Modifieds

A Feature 1

35 laps | 00:25:13.887

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Trent Young Crofton, KY 10Y
2 12 Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 2H
3 1 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W
4 16 Will Krup Mt. Carmel, IL K19
5 19 Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO 8S
6 5 Zach Schantz Highland, IL 128
7 7 Lucas Lee Paris, TN 12L
8 9 Shannon Babb Moweaqua, IL 18B
9 8 Kenny Wallace Concord, NC 36W
10 15 Ray Bollinger Kewanee, IL 77B
11 13 Michael Long Fowler, IL 18L
12 2 Rick Aukland Fargo, ND 12
13 10 Tommie Seets Jr Alton, IL 9S
14 14 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 57
15 24 Brent Mullins Litchfield, IL 41M
16 18 Matt Crafton Mooresville, NC 88
17 11 Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL 3L
18 23 Michael Turner 27
19 20 Steve Stevenson St. Jacob, MO 1
20 21 Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 96M
21 25 Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 1A
22 17 Tim Hancock Sr Mount Olive, IL 0
23 22 Tait Davenport Benton, KY 19D
24 4 Dean Hoffman Troy, IL 1D
25 26 Brandon Roberts Ashland, IL 35
26 6 Tyler Nicely Owensboro, KY 25

Qualifier 1

10 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W
2 2 Tyler Nicely Owensboro, KY 25
3 3 Shannon Babb Moweaqua, IL 18B
4 8 Will Krup Mt. Carmel, IL K19
5 4 Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO 8S
6 6 Brent Mullins Litchfield, IL 41M
7 9 Matt Crafton Mooresville, NC 88
8 5 Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 1A
9 7 Steve Stevenson St. Jacob, MO 1
10 10 Gene Nicholas Lowell, AR 11N

Qualifier 2

10 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Trent Young Crofton, KY 10Y
2 2 Lucas Lee Paris, TN 12L
3 5 Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL 3L
4 7 Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 96M
5 1 Michael Long Fowler, IL 18L
6 4 Rick Conoyer St Peters, MO 12K
7 8 Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL 87Z
8 6 Brandon McDowell Boonville, IN 18M
9 10 Zane Oedewaldt Hanna City, IL 11Z
10 9 Chris Smith Highland, IL 15

Qualifier 3

10 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Rick Aukland Fargo, ND 12
2 3 Kenny Wallace Concord, NC 36W
3 5 Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 2H
4 2 Tommie Seets Jr Alton, IL 9S
5 7 Tyler Ratajczyk Columbia, IL 12R
6 4 Steve Picou High Ridge, MO 0X
7 8 Gabe Menser Charleston, IL 148
8 9 Jacob Rexing Brighton, IL 59R
9 10 Derrick Black Bonne Terre, MO 01W
10 6 John Clippinger Evansville, IN 16JC

Qualifer 4

10 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Dean Hoffman Troy, IL 1D
2 1 Zach Schantz Highland, IL 128
3 7 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 57
4 4 Ray Bollinger Kewanee, IL 77B
5 6 David Wietholder Liberty, IL 05
6 2 Brandon Roberts Ashland, IL 35
7 9 Michael Turner 27
8 5 Jim Black Bonne Terre, MO 10X
9 10 Tim Hancock Sr Mount Olive, IL 0
10 8 Scott Walker Wilton, IA 29W

B Main 1

12 laps | 00:04:02.186

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 6 Tim Hancock Sr Mount Olive, IL 0
2 1 Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 96M
3 7 Robbie Eilers Highland, IL 3E
4 3 Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 1A
5 12 Ian Keller West Lebanon, IN K67
6 5 John Clippinger Evansville, IN 16JC
7 4 Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL 87Z
8 10 Greg Swaringim Bismark, MO 25S
9 8 Kenny Edwards Edwardsville, IL 40
10 9 Tommy Garrett Grand Rapids, KY 14X
11 2 Rick Conoyer St Peters, MO 12K
DNS Rich Dawson Lowell, IN 80

B Main 2

12 laps | 00:04:14.103

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Matt Crafton Mooresville, NC 88
2 12 Tait Davenport Benton, KY 19D
3 9 Tim Nash 7N
4 10 Rick Stevenson O’fallon, MO 77
5 2 Steve Picou High Ridge, MO 0X
6 3 Jim Black Bonne Terre, MO 10X
7 1 Brandon Roberts Ashland, IL 35
8 5 Jacob Rexing Brighton, IL 59R
9 8 John Rathgeber Fulton, MO 97
10 7 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H
11 11 Joe Dresch Brighton, IL 5
DNS Scott Walker Wilton, IA 29W

B Main 3

12 laps | 00:04:05.839

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO 8S
2 4 Michael Turner 27
3 11 Austin Lynn Mason City, IL 72A
4 3 Brandon McDowell Boonville, IN 18M
5 7 Jeff Vernier Freeburg, IL 33J
6 8 Brent Weaver JERSEYVILLE, IL 24B
7 5 Zane Oedewaldt Hanna City, IL 11Z
8 6 Chris Smith Highland, IL 15
9 10 David Lisac 22L
10 12 Stephen Plog Troy, IL 316
11 2 Tyler Ratajczyk Columbia, IL 12R
DNS Mark Enk St. Ann, MO 117

B Main 4

12 laps | 00:04:02.974

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Steve Stevenson St. Jacob, MO 1
2 2 Brent Mullins Litchfield, IL 41M
3 3 Gabe Menser Charleston, IL 148
4 5 Derrick Black Bonne Terre, MO 01W
5 11 Gary Bentley St. Charles, MO A1
6 10 Wade Wenthe Effingham, IL 22W
7 6 Gene Nicholas Lowell, AR 11N
8 8 Dave Baldwin Perrysville, IN 6B
9 12 Chevy Miller Clinton, IL 59M
10 7 Todd Riley Benton, KY TL17
11 1 David Wietholder Liberty, IL 05
DNS Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 45

Heat 1

10 laps | 00:00:00Presented by Mullins Race Engines

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Lucas Lee Paris, TN 12L
2 2 Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO 8S
3 3 Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 2H
4 8 Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 1A
5 5 Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL 87Z
6 11 Tyler Ratajczyk Columbia, IL 12R
7 4 Tim Hancock Sr Mount Olive, IL 0
8 10 Todd Riley Benton, KY TL17
9 7 Mark Enk St. Ann, MO 117
10 9 Wade Wenthe Effingham, IL 22W
11 6 Ian Keller West Lebanon, IN K67

Heat 2

10 laps | 00:00:00Presented by Mullins Race Engines

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W
2 6 Michael Long Fowler, IL 18L
3 3 Jim Black Bonne Terre, MO 10X
4 10 Trent Young Crofton, KY 10Y
5 1 Gabe Menser Charleston, IL 148
6 7 Scott Walker Wilton, IA 29W
7 9 Gene Nicholas Lowell, AR 11N
8 2 John Rathgeber Fulton, MO 97
9 5 Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 45
10 11 David Lisac 22L
11 8 Tait Davenport Benton, KY 19D

Heat 3

10 laps | 00:00:00Presented by Mullins Race Engines

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Rick Aukland Fargo, ND 12
2 5 Tyler Nicely Owensboro, KY 25
3 3 Brent Mullins Litchfield, IL 41M
4 9 Ray Bollinger Kewanee, IL 77B
5 7 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 57
6 4 Chris Smith Highland, IL 15
7 6 Robbie Eilers Highland, IL 3E
8 11 Derrick Black Bonne Terre, MO 01W
9 10 Tommy Garrett Grand Rapids, KY 14X
10 8 Rich Dawson Lowell, IN 80
11 1 Stephen Plog Troy, IL 316

Heat 4

10 laps | 00:00:00Presented by Mullins Race Engines

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Tommie Seets Jr Alton, IL 9S
2 2 Rick Conoyer St Peters, MO 12K
3 3 Brandon McDowell Boonville, IN 18M
4 7 Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL 3L
5 9 Steve Stevenson St. Jacob, MO 1
6 4 Jacob Rexing Brighton, IL 59R
7 5 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H
8 6 Brent Weaver JERSEYVILLE, IL 24B
9 8 Greg Swaringim Bismark, MO 25S
10 10 Joe Dresch Brighton, IL 5
11 11 Chevy Miller Clinton, IL 59M

Heat 5

10 laps | 00:00:00Presented by Mullins Race Engines

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Zach Schantz Highland, IL 128
2 4 Shannon Babb Moweaqua, IL 18B
3 1 John Clippinger Evansville, IN 16JC
4 6 David Wietholder Liberty, IL 05
5 7 Will Krup Mt. Carmel, IL K19
6 3 Michael Turner 27
7 8 Zane Oedewaldt Hanna City, IL 11Z
8 5 Dave Baldwin Perrysville, IN 6B
9 10 Tim Nash 7N
10 9 Austin Lynn Mason City, IL 72A

Heat 6

10 laps | 00:00:00Presented by Mullins Race Engines

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Brandon Roberts Ashland, IL 35
2 2 Steve Picou High Ridge, MO 0X
3 6 Dean Hoffman Troy, IL 1D
4 10 Kenny Wallace Concord, NC 36W
5 8 Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 96M
6 7 Matt Crafton Mooresville, NC 88
7 3 Jeff Vernier Freeburg, IL 33J
8 9 Kenny Edwards Edwardsville, IL 40
9 5 Rick Stevenson O’fallon, MO 77
10 4 Gary Bentley St. Charles, MO A1
