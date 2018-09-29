Trent Young claims night two of Tri-City Speedway’s Mod Mania!

UMP Modifieds
A Feature 1
35 laps | 00:25:13.887
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Trent Young
|Crofton, KY
|10Y
|2
|12
|Nick Hoffman
|Mooresville, NC
|2H
|3
|1
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|4
|16
|Will Krup
|Mt. Carmel, IL
|K19
|5
|19
|Kyle Steffens
|St. Charles, MO
|8S
|6
|5
|Zach Schantz
|Highland, IL
|128
|7
|7
|Lucas Lee
|Paris, TN
|12L
|8
|9
|Shannon Babb
|Moweaqua, IL
|18B
|9
|8
|Kenny Wallace
|Concord, NC
|36W
|10
|15
|Ray Bollinger
|Kewanee, IL
|77B
|11
|13
|Michael Long
|Fowler, IL
|18L
|12
|2
|Rick Aukland
|Fargo, ND
|12
|13
|10
|Tommie Seets Jr
|Alton, IL
|9S
|14
|14
|Trey Harris
|Hillsboro, MO
|57
|15
|24
|Brent Mullins
|Litchfield, IL
|41M
|16
|18
|Matt Crafton
|Mooresville, NC
|88
|17
|11
|Jeff Leka
|Buffalo, IL
|3L
|18
|23
|Michael Turner
|27
|19
|20
|Steve Stevenson
|St. Jacob, MO
|1
|20
|21
|Mike McKinney
|Plainfield, IL
|96M
|21
|25
|Steve Meyer Jr
|Stanton, IL
|1A
|22
|17
|Tim Hancock Sr
|Mount Olive, IL
|0
|23
|22
|Tait Davenport
|Benton, KY
|19D
|24
|4
|Dean Hoffman
|Troy, IL
|1D
|25
|26
|Brandon Roberts
|Ashland, IL
|35
|26
|6
|Tyler Nicely
|Owensboro, KY
|25
Qualifier 1
10 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|2
|2
|Tyler Nicely
|Owensboro, KY
|25
|3
|3
|Shannon Babb
|Moweaqua, IL
|18B
|4
|8
|Will Krup
|Mt. Carmel, IL
|K19
|5
|4
|Kyle Steffens
|St. Charles, MO
|8S
|6
|6
|Brent Mullins
|Litchfield, IL
|41M
|7
|9
|Matt Crafton
|Mooresville, NC
|88
|8
|5
|Steve Meyer Jr
|Stanton, IL
|1A
|9
|7
|Steve Stevenson
|St. Jacob, MO
|1
|10
|10
|Gene Nicholas
|Lowell, AR
|11N
Qualifier 2
10 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Trent Young
|Crofton, KY
|10Y
|2
|2
|Lucas Lee
|Paris, TN
|12L
|3
|5
|Jeff Leka
|Buffalo, IL
|3L
|4
|7
|Mike McKinney
|Plainfield, IL
|96M
|5
|1
|Michael Long
|Fowler, IL
|18L
|6
|4
|Rick Conoyer
|St Peters, MO
|12K
|7
|8
|Zeb Moake
|Freeburg, IL
|87Z
|8
|6
|Brandon McDowell
|Boonville, IN
|18M
|9
|10
|Zane Oedewaldt
|Hanna City, IL
|11Z
|10
|9
|Chris Smith
|Highland, IL
|15
Qualifier 3
10 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Rick Aukland
|Fargo, ND
|12
|2
|3
|Kenny Wallace
|Concord, NC
|36W
|3
|5
|Nick Hoffman
|Mooresville, NC
|2H
|4
|2
|Tommie Seets Jr
|Alton, IL
|9S
|5
|7
|Tyler Ratajczyk
|Columbia, IL
|12R
|6
|4
|Steve Picou
|High Ridge, MO
|0X
|7
|8
|Gabe Menser
|Charleston, IL
|148
|8
|9
|Jacob Rexing
|Brighton, IL
|59R
|9
|10
|Derrick Black
|Bonne Terre, MO
|01W
|10
|6
|John Clippinger
|Evansville, IN
|16JC
Qualifer 4
10 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Dean Hoffman
|Troy, IL
|1D
|2
|1
|Zach Schantz
|Highland, IL
|128
|3
|7
|Trey Harris
|Hillsboro, MO
|57
|4
|4
|Ray Bollinger
|Kewanee, IL
|77B
|5
|6
|David Wietholder
|Liberty, IL
|05
|6
|2
|Brandon Roberts
|Ashland, IL
|35
|7
|9
|Michael Turner
|27
|8
|5
|Jim Black
|Bonne Terre, MO
|10X
|9
|10
|Tim Hancock Sr
|Mount Olive, IL
|0
|10
|8
|Scott Walker
|Wilton, IA
|29W
B Main 1
12 laps | 00:04:02.186
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|6
|Tim Hancock Sr
|Mount Olive, IL
|0
|2
|1
|Mike McKinney
|Plainfield, IL
|96M
|3
|7
|Robbie Eilers
|Highland, IL
|3E
|4
|3
|Steve Meyer Jr
|Stanton, IL
|1A
|5
|12
|Ian Keller
|West Lebanon, IN
|K67
|6
|5
|John Clippinger
|Evansville, IN
|16JC
|7
|4
|Zeb Moake
|Freeburg, IL
|87Z
|8
|10
|Greg Swaringim
|Bismark, MO
|25S
|9
|8
|Kenny Edwards
|Edwardsville, IL
|40
|10
|9
|Tommy Garrett
|Grand Rapids, KY
|14X
|11
|2
|Rick Conoyer
|St Peters, MO
|12K
|DNS
|–
|Rich Dawson
|Lowell, IN
|80
B Main 2
12 laps | 00:04:14.103
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Matt Crafton
|Mooresville, NC
|88
|2
|12
|Tait Davenport
|Benton, KY
|19D
|3
|9
|Tim Nash
|7N
|4
|10
|Rick Stevenson
|O’fallon, MO
|77
|5
|2
|Steve Picou
|High Ridge, MO
|0X
|6
|3
|Jim Black
|Bonne Terre, MO
|10X
|7
|1
|Brandon Roberts
|Ashland, IL
|35
|8
|5
|Jacob Rexing
|Brighton, IL
|59R
|9
|8
|John Rathgeber
|Fulton, MO
|97
|10
|7
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|24H
|11
|11
|Joe Dresch
|Brighton, IL
|5
|DNS
|–
|Scott Walker
|Wilton, IA
|29W
B Main 3
12 laps | 00:04:05.839
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Kyle Steffens
|St. Charles, MO
|8S
|2
|4
|Michael Turner
|27
|3
|11
|Austin Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|72A
|4
|3
|Brandon McDowell
|Boonville, IN
|18M
|5
|7
|Jeff Vernier
|Freeburg, IL
|33J
|6
|8
|Brent Weaver
|JERSEYVILLE, IL
|24B
|7
|5
|Zane Oedewaldt
|Hanna City, IL
|11Z
|8
|6
|Chris Smith
|Highland, IL
|15
|9
|10
|David Lisac
|22L
|10
|12
|Stephen Plog
|Troy, IL
|316
|11
|2
|Tyler Ratajczyk
|Columbia, IL
|12R
|DNS
|–
|Mark Enk
|St. Ann, MO
|117
B Main 4
12 laps | 00:04:02.974
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Steve Stevenson
|St. Jacob, MO
|1
|2
|2
|Brent Mullins
|Litchfield, IL
|41M
|3
|3
|Gabe Menser
|Charleston, IL
|148
|4
|5
|Derrick Black
|Bonne Terre, MO
|01W
|5
|11
|Gary Bentley
|St. Charles, MO
|A1
|6
|10
|Wade Wenthe
|Effingham, IL
|22W
|7
|6
|Gene Nicholas
|Lowell, AR
|11N
|8
|8
|Dave Baldwin
|Perrysville, IN
|6B
|9
|12
|Chevy Miller
|Clinton, IL
|59M
|10
|7
|Todd Riley
|Benton, KY
|TL17
|11
|1
|David Wietholder
|Liberty, IL
|05
|DNS
|–
|Kyle Hammer
|Clinton, IL
|45
Heat 1
10 laps | 00:00:00Presented by Mullins Race Engines
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Lucas Lee
|Paris, TN
|12L
|2
|2
|Kyle Steffens
|St. Charles, MO
|8S
|3
|3
|Nick Hoffman
|Mooresville, NC
|2H
|4
|8
|Steve Meyer Jr
|Stanton, IL
|1A
|5
|5
|Zeb Moake
|Freeburg, IL
|87Z
|6
|11
|Tyler Ratajczyk
|Columbia, IL
|12R
|7
|4
|Tim Hancock Sr
|Mount Olive, IL
|0
|8
|10
|Todd Riley
|Benton, KY
|TL17
|9
|7
|Mark Enk
|St. Ann, MO
|117
|10
|9
|Wade Wenthe
|Effingham, IL
|22W
|11
|6
|Ian Keller
|West Lebanon, IN
|K67
Heat 2
10 laps | 00:00:00Presented by Mullins Race Engines
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|2
|6
|Michael Long
|Fowler, IL
|18L
|3
|3
|Jim Black
|Bonne Terre, MO
|10X
|4
|10
|Trent Young
|Crofton, KY
|10Y
|5
|1
|Gabe Menser
|Charleston, IL
|148
|6
|7
|Scott Walker
|Wilton, IA
|29W
|7
|9
|Gene Nicholas
|Lowell, AR
|11N
|8
|2
|John Rathgeber
|Fulton, MO
|97
|9
|5
|Kyle Hammer
|Clinton, IL
|45
|10
|11
|David Lisac
|22L
|11
|8
|Tait Davenport
|Benton, KY
|19D
Heat 3
10 laps | 00:00:00Presented by Mullins Race Engines
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Rick Aukland
|Fargo, ND
|12
|2
|5
|Tyler Nicely
|Owensboro, KY
|25
|3
|3
|Brent Mullins
|Litchfield, IL
|41M
|4
|9
|Ray Bollinger
|Kewanee, IL
|77B
|5
|7
|Trey Harris
|Hillsboro, MO
|57
|6
|4
|Chris Smith
|Highland, IL
|15
|7
|6
|Robbie Eilers
|Highland, IL
|3E
|8
|11
|Derrick Black
|Bonne Terre, MO
|01W
|9
|10
|Tommy Garrett
|Grand Rapids, KY
|14X
|10
|8
|Rich Dawson
|Lowell, IN
|80
|11
|1
|Stephen Plog
|Troy, IL
|316
Heat 4
10 laps | 00:00:00Presented by Mullins Race Engines
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Tommie Seets Jr
|Alton, IL
|9S
|2
|2
|Rick Conoyer
|St Peters, MO
|12K
|3
|3
|Brandon McDowell
|Boonville, IN
|18M
|4
|7
|Jeff Leka
|Buffalo, IL
|3L
|5
|9
|Steve Stevenson
|St. Jacob, MO
|1
|6
|4
|Jacob Rexing
|Brighton, IL
|59R
|7
|5
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|24H
|8
|6
|Brent Weaver
|JERSEYVILLE, IL
|24B
|9
|8
|Greg Swaringim
|Bismark, MO
|25S
|10
|10
|Joe Dresch
|Brighton, IL
|5
|11
|11
|Chevy Miller
|Clinton, IL
|59M
Heat 5
10 laps | 00:00:00Presented by Mullins Race Engines
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Zach Schantz
|Highland, IL
|128
|2
|4
|Shannon Babb
|Moweaqua, IL
|18B
|3
|1
|John Clippinger
|Evansville, IN
|16JC
|4
|6
|David Wietholder
|Liberty, IL
|05
|5
|7
|Will Krup
|Mt. Carmel, IL
|K19
|6
|3
|Michael Turner
|27
|7
|8
|Zane Oedewaldt
|Hanna City, IL
|11Z
|8
|5
|Dave Baldwin
|Perrysville, IN
|6B
|9
|10
|Tim Nash
|7N
|10
|9
|Austin Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|72A
Heat 6
10 laps | 00:00:00Presented by Mullins Race Engines
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Brandon Roberts
|Ashland, IL
|35
|2
|2
|Steve Picou
|High Ridge, MO
|0X
|3
|6
|Dean Hoffman
|Troy, IL
|1D
|4
|10
|Kenny Wallace
|Concord, NC
|36W
|5
|8
|Mike McKinney
|Plainfield, IL
|96M
|6
|7
|Matt Crafton
|Mooresville, NC
|88
|7
|3
|Jeff Vernier
|Freeburg, IL
|33J
|8
|9
|Kenny Edwards
|Edwardsville, IL
|40
|9
|5
|Rick Stevenson
|O’fallon, MO
|77
|10
|4
|Gary Bentley
|St. Charles, MO
|A1