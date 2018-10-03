SHORT TRACK CHAMPIONSHIPS AT JACKSONVILLE FRI/SAT OCT 5/6

Plans are finalized for this weekend’s Short Track Championships at Jacksonville where two Midwest sprint car series’ titles will decided.

Friday Oct 5th the POWRi lucas Oil WAR Sprints will determine its series champion in a night that also includes the Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Car Series delivered by Morrow Brothers. Street Stocks will round out the card racing for $500 to win thanks to Bob Hawks Auto Body.

Saturday Oct 6th is Championship Night for the MOWA Sprints as a new series champion will be crowned. $1,000 to win non-wing sprints along with Modifieds and Micros complete the Saturday night lineup.

Grandstands open at 5:00 both nights with hot laps at 6:00. MOWA Sprints will qualify at 6:30 with racing both nights at 7:00.

Adult admission each night is $20. Ages 11-18 still just $5 with kids 10 and under Free.

Make plans to join us this Friday and Saturday October 5th and 6th for some incredible championship racing at Jacksonville Speedway

And Don’t Forget, next Friday Oct 12th it’s the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Cars along with Lucas Oil POWRi Midgets for the Ron Milton Fall Classic. Full details are available at www.JacksonvilleSpeedway.com.

Ken Dobson

Jacksonville Speedway

217-371-3653

jacksonvillespeedway@gmail.com