STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

by Don Martin 10.3.2018

Below are the STLRacing.Com Top 25 Dirt Late Model Rankings. Brandon Sheppard is still on top of the rankings and picked up 2 more podium finishes last weekend at Atomic Speedway in Ohio on the World of Outlaw circuit where he finished 3rd both nights. Tyler Erb swept both WoO shows at Atomic in his #91 Rocket. Tyler moved up 4 spots in the rankings.

The Lucas Series was in Georgia for a pair of races. Dale McDowell picked up $12,000 at Dixie Speedway. Dale has been very strong, don’t forget he won the Cotton Pickin 100 at Magnolia the week before. Chris Madden won the Lucas race at Rome on Sunday. The South Carolina driver picked up $10,000 in his Barry Wright machine.

Jonathan Davenport needs to be mentioned, he finished second at Dixie and third at Rome to claim this year’s Lucas Oil Championship. The team owned by Mark Martin and Lance Landers accomplished what they set out to do in 2018. Davenport races Longhorn Chassis and Durham Race Engines. Davenport is not finished yet, he has his eye on the World 100 and the Dirt Track World Championships in the coming weeks. He is the defending World 100 Champion.

The biggest race of the upcoming weekend is the Pittsburgher 100. The Lucas event will pay $20,000 to win. In other action locally, I-55 will hold the UMP Fall Nationals, several classes will be on hand including the late models paying $5,000 to win.

StlRacing.com Top 25 Super Dirt Late Model Rankings 10.3.2018

1 Brandon Sheppard

2 Scott Bloomquist

3 Jonathan Davenport

4 Jimmy Owens

5 Bobby Pierce

6 Mike Marlar

7 Chris Madden

8 Dale McDowell

9 Brian Shirley

10 Earl Pearson Jr.

11 Ricky Weiss

12 Josh Richards

13 Shannon Babb

14 Tim McCreadie

15 Don O’Neal

16 Tyler Erb

17 Devin Moran

18 Brandon Overton

19 Gregg Satterlee

20 Hudson O’Neal

21 Billy Moyer

22 Darrell Lanigan

23 Chris Simpson

24 Dennis Erb Jr.

25 Shane Clanton

Enjoy the races and keep supporting your local dirt tracks !!