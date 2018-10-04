LAKE OZARK AND LAKESIDE USAC SPRINT RACES RAINED OUT

Ongoing precipitation and a forecast for substantial additional rainfall has forced the cancellation of both of this weekend’s USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car races, Friday, October 5 at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Mo. and the Saturday, October 6 event at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kans.

The series now continues Friday, October 12, with the “Wabash Clash” at Indiana’s Terre Haute Action Track for the Midwest finale on the famed half-mile at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.

The series points race is tight with Cullman, Alabama’s Kevin Thomas, Jr. currently holding a 34-point lead over Indianapolis, Indiana’s Tyler Courtney. Reigning series champ Chris Windom of Canton, Ill. resides third in the standings, 62 out of the lead.