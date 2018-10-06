23rd Annual DIRTcar Fall Nationals Postponed to March 29-30, 2019

PEVELY, MO — Oct. 6, 2018 — Mother Nature has intervened on what was to be the 23rd annual DIRTcar Fall Nationals at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri. With a sudden and heavy rain shower during the afternoon and with more showers and thunderstorms with lightning into the evening, along-with already saturated grounds, DIRTcar and Track Officials have been forced to postpone the final day of the DIRTcar Fall Nationals.

The Last Chance Showdowns and Features from Saturday, October 6 will be made up on Friday, March 29, 2019 with the competitors who made the trip this weekend to the Show-Me State participating in the conclusion of the event that day. Then on Saturday, March 30, 2019 a new show will be conducted with the same six divisions that were on hand, giving the teams two complete shows to kick start their 2019 racing season.

More details will be released soon. With the postponement of this event, the 2018 DIRTcar National Points Championships are complete. Rusty Schlenk clinches his second consecutive and third overall DIRTcar Super Late Model National Championship. Mike Harrison has now won his fourth consecutive championship and seventh overall DIRTcar Modified National title of his stellar career — both breaking records. A.J. May will pick up his second career DIRTcar Pro Late Model National Championship, while Tim Hancock locks up his third consecutive DIRTcar Pro Modified National Championship. Trevor Isaak wins his first DIRTcar Factory Stock National Championship as Jeremy Reed scores the third DIRTcar Sport Compacts National title of his career.

As part of a busy stretch of events to close out the 2018 racing season for DIRTcar Racing, Lernerville Speedway closes out its 2018 schedule with one of the biggest melees of the season, the 10th annual DIRTcar Roundup Steel City Stampede, a full weekend of racing, camping and fun as 12 divisions take the track for three days. The 12 divisions racing will be: 410 Sprint Cars, DIRTcar Super Late Models, DIRTcar NE Big-Block Modifieds, DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, DIRTcar Open Pro Stocks, RUSH Crate Late Models, RUSH Wingless Sprint Cars RUSH Sportsman Modifieds, 305 Race Savers Sprint Cars, Elite Modifieds, 4, Western PA 270 Micro Sprint Cars & the Enduro 100.