First Night Of The 23rd Annual DIRTcar Fall Nationals Complete

PEVELY, MO — Oct. 5, 2018 — After a rainout on Practice day on Thursday, October 4, the 23rd annual DIRTcar Fall Nationals commenced with a full day of Hot Laps, Qualifying and Qualifier Heat Races on Friday, October 5. The traditional season-ending weekend for national DIRTcar points is being held for the first time at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 (MO), located south of St. Louis in Pevely, MO. A total of 133 teams made the trip to the Show-Me State and set their respective fields for Saturday’s main events via their Qualifier Heat Races.

In the premier division of the weekend, the DIRTcar Super Late Models, soon to be crowned three-time DIRTcar National Champion, including the last two years in a row, Rusty Schlenk started things off by winning the Fast Qualifier award with a 13.826. The McClure, OH standout also scored a Qualifier Heat Race win. Tim Manville collected the other Qualifier Heat Race triumph.

The DIRTcar Modifieds would see 35 teams make their way to the 1/3 (0.333) mile high-banked dirt oval as Jamie Lomax, who has a chance at grabbing second in the National Points at the end of the weekend, won the Fast Qualifier award with a 14.798. Kenny Wallace, Tait Davenport, 2018 Track Champion, Jim Black and Will Krup each won Qualifier Heat Races. Mike Harrison has already clinched his fourth consecutive and seventh overall National title, both are records.

For the first time in DIRTcar Fall Nationals history, the DIRTcar Pro Late Models were a part of the race weekend as 2018 Tri-City Speedway (IL) Track Champion, Trevor Gundaker picked up the Fast Qualifier award with a 14.490 and also won his Qualifier Heat Race. A.J. May, the 2016 National Champion, who is staring at his second National title in three years, picked up the second Qualifier Heat Race win,

Also making their DIRTcar Fall Nationals debut would be the DIRTcar Pro Modifieds as 37 strong were on hand. Jeff LaBaube out-qualified the field with a 15.133 and won his Qualifier Heat Race. Clint Young, Chris Soutiea and 2018 Track Champion, Trey Harris also picked up checkered flags in their Qualifier Heats. Tim Hancock, the two-time defending National Champion, will “three-peat” in 2018 with his third straight title.

The DIRTcar Factory Stocks were also on hand during the DIRTcar Fall Nationals for the first time as it was Gary Walker winning the Fast Qualifier award with a lap measured at a 16.923. Dustin McClintock won the Qualifier Heat Race. Trevor Isaak has clinched his first career National title in the division.

Lastly, in the DIRTcar Sport Compacts, who were also making their first ever DIRTcar Fall Nationals appearance, Anthony Sunshine scored the Fast Qualifier award honors with a 16.862 and picked up a win in his Qualifier Heat Race. Joshua Hawkins won the other Qualifier Heat Race. Two-time National Champion, Jeremy Reed will collect his third National title at the end of the weekend having already clinched it prior to making the trip to Pevely, MO.

Day II of the 23rd annual DIRTcar Fall Nationals will see a pair of Last Chance Showdowns each for the DIRTcar Modifieds and the DIRTcar Pro Modifieds. Pending additional entries in the other four divisions, there may be more LCS’s added to the program. Once those are complete, it’ll be time for six Championship Features that will see the 2018 DIRTcar National Champions crowned at the end of each.

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 is a 1/3 (0.333) mile high-banked dirt oval located south of St. Louis in Pevely, MO and races on Saturday nights during the season. The track is co-owned by longtime Federated spokesperson and long-time NASCAR star and dirt track legend, Ken Schrader. Under Promoter, Ray Marlar, I-55 won the 2017 DIRTcar Promoter of the Year award at the 34th Annual DIRTcar National Awards Banquet back on January 14th in Springfield, IL.

The final day of the 23rd annual DIRTcar Fall Nationals is on Saturday, October 6 as the Last Chance Showdowns will be conducted, as needed and will be followed by the Features and crowning of the 2018 DIRTcar National Champions.

23rd annual DIRTcar Fall Nationals (Day I) – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 (MO) – Friday, October 5, 2018

DIRTcar Super Late Models (14)

Qualifying: 1. cj1 Rusty Schlenk 13.826, 2. 33 Tim Manville 13.990, 3. 15 Kolby Vandenbergh 14.084, 4. 11 Jeff Herzog 14.104, 5. 36 Logan Martin 14.132, 6. 16 Rusty Griffaw 14.136, 7. 6p Jose Parga 14.185, 8. 7 Kenny Rumble 14.297, 9. 2 Allen Murray 14.304, 10. 11s Shannon Kuhn 14.417, 11. 49 Brian Ruhlman 14.438, 12. 2j David Jumper 14.658, 13. 23 Paul Roider 14.273, 14. 16h Mike Hammerle 15.115.

Heat 1 (10 Laps) – All Transfer: 1. cj1 Rusty Schlenk [1]; 2. 15 Kolby Vandenbergh [2]; 3. 36 Logan Martin [3]; 4. 6p Jose Parga [4]; 5. 49 Brian Ruhlman [6]; 6. 2 Allen Murray [5]; 7. 23 Paul Roider [7].

Heat 2 (10 Laps) – All Transfer: 1. 33 Tim Manville [1]; 2. 7 Kenny Rumble [4]; 3. 11 Jeff Herzog [2]; 4. 2j David Jumper [6]; 5. 16 Rusty Griffaw [3]; 6. 11s Shannon Kuhn [5]; 7. 16h Mike Hammerle [7].



DIRTcar Modifieds (35)

Qualifying (Group A): 1. 36l Jamie Lomax 14.798, 2. 24 Zeke McKenzie 14.831, 3. 24h Mike Harrison 14.877, 4. 9 Ken Schrader 14.881, 5. 87z Zeb Moake 14.966, 6. 0x Steve Picou 14.968, 7. 36 Kenny Wallace 15.013, 8. 89 Bobby Bittle 15.022, 9. 57 Trey Harris 15.106, 10. 19x Tait Davenport 15.112. 11. 49 Brian Ruhlman 15.164, 12. 36e Danny Ems 15.197, 13. j21 Jacob Davis 15.275, 14. 72 Brian Lynn 15.290, 15. 1 Brenden Rassel 15.312, 16. 11n Gene Nicholas 15.352, 17. 7z Matt Zimmerly 15.768, 18. 3l Bill LaRue 16.043.

Qualifying (Group B): 1.10x Jim Black 14.835, 2. k19 Will Krup 14.954, 3. 111 Curt Spalding 14.989, 4. mb4 Marty Lindeman 15.042, 5. 8 Kyle Steffens 15.052, 6. 3 Rick Conoyer 15.081, 7. 21a Nick Allen 15.097, 8. 34t Tanner Reed 15.138, 9, 49t Todd Bates 15.208, 10. 117 Mark Enk 15.294, 11. 14 Hunter Jessup 15.294, 12. 6 Dave Armstrong 15.308, 13. 27 Brody Pompe 15.402, 14. 01w Derrick Black 15.425, 15. 7 Dennis Ponder 15.622, 16. 71 Will Norris 15.898, 17. 99 Bobby Burrows 16.010.

Heat 1 (10 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer: 1. 36 Kenny Wallace [4]; 2. 87z Zeb Moake [3]; 3. 24h Mike Harrison [2]; 4. 57 Trey Harris [5]; 5. 36l Jamie Lomax [1]; 6. 49 Brian Ruhlman [6]; 7. j21 Jacob Davis [7]; 8. 7z Matt Zimmerly [9], 9. 1 Brenden Rassel [8].

Heat 2 (10 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer: 1. 19x Tait Davenport [5]; 2. 24 Zeke McKenzie [1]; 3. 9 Ken Schrader [2]; 4. 0x Steve Picou [4]; 5. 36e Danny Ems [6]; 6. 89 Bobby Bittle [4]; 7. 72 Brian Lynn [7]; 8. 11n Gene Nicholas [8]; 9. 3l Bill LaRue [9].

Heat 3 (10 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer: 1. 10x Jim Black [1]; 2. 8 Kyle Steffens [3]; 3. 111 Curt Spalding [2]; 4. 21a Nick Allen [4]; 5. 27 Brody Pompe [7]; 6. 49t Todd Bates [5]; 7. 14 Hunter Jessup [6]; 8. 7 Dennis Ponder [8]; 9. 99 Bobby Burrows [9].

Heat 4 (10 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer: 1. k19 Will Krup [1]; 2. mb4 Marty Lindeman [2]; 3. 3 Rick Conoyer [3]; 4. 01w Derrick Black [7]; 5. 34t Tanner Reed [4]; 6. 6 Dave Armstrong [6]; 7. 117 Mark Enk [5]; 8. 71 Will Norris [8].

DIRTcar Pro Late Models (18)

Qualifying: 1. 11 Trevor Gundaker 14.490, 2. a9 A.J. May 14.549, 3. 67 Mark Oller 14.570, 4. 84 Sam Halstead 14.571, 5. 116 Torin Mettille 14.605, 6. 32m Cody Maguire 14.687, 7. 25s Rusty Schlenk 14.694, 8. 11e Brandon Eskew 14.776, 9. 45 Kyle McMahon 14.831, 10. 4e Scott Geaschel 14.938, 11. 33h Roben Huffman 14.947, 12. 162 Logan Moody 15.050, 13. 28 Brady Rudd 15.166, 14. 7s Kevin Seago 15.442, 15. 4b Aaron Hubner 15.584, 16. 51 Jarrod Shasteen 15.724, 17. t22 Tegan Evans No Time, 18. 28 Dakota Ewing Disqualified.

Heat 1 (8 Laps) – All Transfer: 1. 11 Trevor Gundaker [1]; 2. 116 Torin Mettille [3]; 3. 25s Rusty Schlenk [4]; 4. 33h Roben Huffman [6]; 5. 67 Mark Oller [2]; 6. 45 Kyle McMahon [5]; 7. 28 Brady Rudd [7]; 8. 4b Aaron Hubner [8]; 9. t22 Tegan Evans [9].

Heat 2 (8 Laps) – All Transfer: 1. a9 A.J. May [1]; 2. 11e Brandon Eskew [4]; 3. 84 Sam Halstead [2]; 4. 162 Logan Moody [6]; 5. 32m Cody Maguire [3]; 6. 4e Scott Geaschel [5]; 7. 51 Jarrod Shasteen [8]; 8. 7s Kevin Seago [7]; 9. 25 Dakota Ewing [9].

DIRTcar Pro Modifieds (37)

Qualifying (Group A): 1. 42 Clint Young 15.529, 2. 11 Chris Soutiea 15.570, 3. 6 Joel Ortberg 15.704, 4. 25s Tim Stadler 15.725, 5. 0 Tim Hancock 15.753, 6. 29s Stephen Fohne 15.754, 7. 17e Matt Edler 15.848, 8. 327 Chuck Goodman 15.852, 9. 22k Michael Kettler 15.881, 10. 75 Tyler Stadler 15.891, 11. 62 Troy Medley 15.905, 12. 19a Aaron Canterberry 15.905, 13. 14 Carl Springer 15.913, 14. 7m Dominic Mertzke 15.924, 15. 81 Tom Rorabacher 15.950, 16. 70 Josh Russell 15.962, 17. 18 Jake Seets III 16.120, 18. 1 Mike Lentz 16.147, 19. 00s Cody Stilwell 16.199.

Qualifying (Group B): 1. 29 Jeff LaBaube 15.133, 2. 316 Trey Harris 15.369, 3. 23 Darron Forrest 15.539, 4. 25 Brett Korves 15.628, 5. 52 Andrew Johns 15.630, 6. 7 Conrad Miner 15.666, 7. 58r Ryan Hamilton 15.692, 8. 102 Bryan Richards 15.776, 9. 27 Kevin Worley 15.807, 10. 51m Joe Mercurio 15.842, 11. 21wn Bill Nickelson 15.989, 12. 19 Jimmy Cummins 16.036, 13. 4d Doug Tye 16.051, 14. 53 Kipp Schaefer 16.270, 15. 92 Jim Stevens 16.289, 16. 14t Tommy Gaither 16.400, 17. 00 Joe Chick 16.505, 18. 66 Charles Johnson 16.620.

Heat 1 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer: 1. 42 Clint Young [1]; 2. 0 Tim Hancock [3]; 3. 14 Carl Springer [7]; 4. 62 Troy Medley [6]; 5. 6 Joel Ortberg [2]; 6. 17e Matt Edler [4]; 7. 18 Jake Seets III [9]; 8. 00s Cody Stilwell [10]; 9. 22k Michael Kettler [5]; 10. 81 Tom Rorabacher [8].

Heat 2 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer: 1. 11 Chris Soutiea [1]; 2. 25s Tim Stadler [2]; 3. 327 Chuck Goodman [4]; 4. 29s Stephen Fohne [3]; 5. 75 Tyler Stadler [5]; 6. 70 Josh Russell [8]; 7. 7m Dominic Mertzke [7]; 8. 16c Aaron Canterberry [6]; 9. 1 Mike Lentz [9].

Heat 3 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer: 1. 29 Jeff LaBaube [1]; 2. 52 Andrew Johns [3]; 3. 23 Darron Forrest [2]; 4. 58r Ryan Hamilton [4]; 5. 27 Kevin Worley [5]; 6. 4d Doug Tye [7]; 7. 21wn Bill Nickelson [6]; 8. 92 Jim Stevens [8]; 9. 00 Joe Chick [9].

Heat 4 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer: 1. 316 Trey Harris [1]; 2. 7 Conrad Miner [3]; 3. 25 Brett Korves [2]; 4. 19 Jimmy Cummins [6]; 5. 51m Joe Mercurio [5] 6. 102 Bryan Richards [4]; 7. 14t Tommy Gaither [8]; 8. 66 Charles Johnson [9]; 9. 53 Kipp Schaefer [7].

DIRTcar Factory Stocks (8)

Qualifying: 1. 98 Gary Walker 16.923, 2. 72 Dustin McClintock 16.952, 3. 32 Dany Odell 17.065, 4. 68 Terry McCann 17.093, 5. 9x Trevor Isaak 17.297, 6. 70 Mare McClintock 17.443, 7. 44k Aaron Tettaton 17.557, 8. 53t Louis Taylor No Time.

Heat 1 (6 Laps) – All Transfer: 1. 72 Dustin McClintock [2]; 2. 68 Terry McCann [4]; 3. 70 Mare McClintock [6]; 4. 9x Trevor Isaak [5]; 5. 32 Danny Odell [3]; 6. 98 Gary Walker [1]; 7. 44k Aaron Tettaton [7]; Did Not Start-53t Louis Taylor [8].

DIRTcar Sport Compacts (21)

Qualifying: 1. 75 Anthony Sunshine 16.862, 2. 98 Joshua Hawkins 16.916, 3. 20d Andrew Dudash 16.968, 4. 40 Adam Webb 17.033, 5. 33 Joe Reed 17.109, 6. f16 Jonathan Fahrner 17.243, 7. 66 Charles Johnson 17.270, 8. 3y Jeremy Reed 17.283, 9. 01 Matt Mackey 17.294, 10. 36 Morgan Greene 17.299, 11. 35r Ricky Carriger 17.341, 12. 00 Joe Chick 17.397, 13. 35 Eric Smith 17.408, 14. 11 Tom Bunch 17.581, 15. 8p Bryce Pasley 17.645, 16. 24 Matt Denoyer 17.842, 17. 157 Dave Racer 18.063, 18. 25 Patrick Denoyer 18231, 19. 29 Greg Chilton 18.299, 29. 20b Bridget Fulton 18.378, 21. wh02 Eldon Hemken No Time.

Heat 1 (6 Laps) – All Transfer: 1. 75 Anthony Sunshine [1]; 2. 20d Andrew Dudash [2]; 3. 66 Charles Johnson [4]; 4. 33 Joe Reed [3]; 5. 33r Ricky Carriger [6]; 6. 01 Matt Mackey [5]; 7. 35 Eric Smith [7]; 8. 8p Bryce Pasley [8]; 9. 157 Dave Racer [9]; 10. 29 Greg Chilton [10]; Did Not Start-wh02 Eldon Hemken.

Heat 2 (6 Laps) – All Transfer: 1. 98 Joshua Hawkins [1]; 2. f16 Jonathan Fahrner [2]; 3. 3y Jeremy Reed [3]; 4. 36 Morgan Greene [4]; 5. 11 Tom Bunch [6]; 6. 00 Joe Chick [5]; 7. 24 Matt Denoyer [7]; 8. 25 Patrick Denoyer [8]; 9. 20b Bridget Fulton [9]; Did Not Start-40 Adam Webb.

