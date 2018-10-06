Michael Chilton Captures 14th Annual Iron-Man Classic at Lake Cumberland Speedway

By Michael Despain

BURNSIDE, KENTUCKY – October 5, 2018 – Lake Cumberland Speedway in Burnside, KY would kick off the 2018 Lake Cumberland Classic weekend with the 14th Annual Iron-Man Classic featuring the Schaeffer’s Oil Iron-Man Championship Late Model Series, Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Bonus Series, and MARS Super Late Model Racing Series all in action and Michael Chilton of Salvisa, KY would take the lead from Victor Lee on lap twenty-nine and proceed to drive to the $3,000 victory.

Chilton’s win in the Iron-Man Classic would mark his fourth career victory in the event and would come aboard his Caton Industrial Painting, MKC Transport, Parkview Home Center, Dial Painting, Irvin Enterprises, Brucebilt Performance sponsored #97 Rocket Chassis, Bullock Race Engines powered entry.

Victor Lee would take the lead at the start of the event, with Michael Chilton, Billy Moyer, Jason Jameson, and Tanner English in pursuit. The front-five would remain the same as Lee would see a rapid pace at the point and would start working lapped traffic on lap six. Jameson would work past Moyer on lap seven to take the third position and would reel in second-place Chilton. However, the first caution of the event would wave on lap ten when David Payne slowed exiting turn two and third-place Jameson would clip Payne’s mount and the contact would rip the rear spoiler off Jameson’s entry. The attempted restart would come back when Jameson slowed his machine in turn four and head to the work area and would return to action. Once action resumed, Lee would continue to lead the way, with Chilton still second, while Moyer, English, and Billy Moyer, Jr. giving chase. Lee would again set a quick pace at the front and would start the lapping of slower traffic on lap fifteen.

Lee and Chilton would put on a clinic in slower traffic and Chilton would close in on Lee on lap twenty-eight and as Lee dove to the bottom in turn three to lap another car, Chilton went to the high side of the track and would take the lead at the start/finish line on lap twenty-nine. As the laps slipped away, Chilton would distance himself from the field, with a caution for debris on lap thirty-six slowing Chilton’s effort, as only the top seven cars in the running order would be on the lead lap at that point. The restart would only see the action halted again on lap thirty-eight when David Webb’s mount put fluid down on the backchute. This would set up a sprint to the finish, with Chilton maintaining the race lead and taking the victory. Lee would have a right-rear tire go down on the final lap and Moyer would end up with runner-up honors, with English finish third. Moyer, Jr. and Scott James would complete the top five. Lee would limp his mount home to a sixth place finish, while Tommy Bailey, Cameron Marlar, Joey Coulter, and Dean Carpenter completed the top ten finishers.

The Schaeffer’s Oil Iron-Man Championship Late Model Series, the Southern Nationals Bonus Series, and MARS Super Late Model Racing Series next event will be Saturday October 6 at Lake Cumberland Speedway in Burnside, KY for the 24th Annual Lake Cumberland Classic, paying $5,000 to win. It will also be championship night for the MARS Super Late Model Racing Series as the tour will crown its 2018 series champion. In addition, the Brucebilt Performance Iron-Man Modified Series will be in action at Lake Cumberland Speedway on Saturday October 6, racing for $1,200 to win.

Further information on the Southern Nationals Bonus Series can be obtained by calling Promoter Ray Cook at (828) 360-5353 or by visiting the official series website at www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com. Further information about the Iron-Man Championship Late Model Series, Iron-Man Modified Series, and MARS Super Late Model Racing Series can be obtained by calling Promoter Chris Tilley at (606) 219-1723 or by visiting the official website located at www.CTPROMOTIONS.org.

Official Summary of Results

Feature Results for Schaeffer’s Oil Iron-Man Championship Late Model Series vs. Southern Nationals Bonus Series vs. MARS Super Late Model Racing Series at Lake Cumberland Speedway in Burnside, KY on Friday October 5, 2018

1. Michael Chilton-Salvisa, Ky.

2. Billy Moyer, Sr.-Batesville, Ark.

3. Tanner English-Benton, Ky.

4. Billy Moyer, Jr.-Batesville, Ark.

5. Scott James-Lawrenceburg, Ind.

6. Victor Lee-Danville, Ky.

7. Tommy Bailey-Corbin, Ky.

8. Cameron Marlar-Winfield, Tenn.

9. Joey Coulter-Concord, N.C.

10. Dean Carpenter-Coldwater, Miss.

11. Todd Coffman-Junction City, Ky.

12. Joey Standridge-Telico Plains, Tenn.

13. David Webb-Nicholasville, Ky.

14. Brandon Fouts-Kite, Ky.

15. Jason Jameson-Lawrenceburg, Ind.

16. Sam Epling-Bancroft, Mich.

17. Ray Cook-Brasstown, N.C.

18. David Payne-Murphy, N.C.

19. Stephen Breeding-Isom, Ky.

20. Steve Stollings-Hazard, Ky.

21. Caleb Ashby-Cunningham, Tenn.

Did Not Start-Jeff Watson-Campbellsville, Ky.

Time of Race: 23 minutes, 33 seconds

Margin of Victory: 2.883 seconds

Yellow Flags: 4 (lap 10, 10 restart, 36, 38)

Red Flags: None

Lap Leaders: Victor Lee 1-28, Michael Chilton 29-40)

Entries: 31

Overall Top Qualifier: Billy Moyer, Jr. (Group A) 12.898 seconds

Highest Finishing CT525 Engine ($200): None

Highest Finishing Steel/SPEC Engine ($200): None

Provisional Starters: Ray Cook (time), Joey Standridge (Bonus Series), Steve Stollings (Iron-Man Series), Sam Epling (MARS)

Heat One Finish (10 laps/top 3 transfer)- Victor Lee, Billy Moyer, Jr., Scott James, Stephen Breeding, Joey Coulter, Ray Cook, Daniel Dial, Larry Greer

Heat Two Finish (10 laps/top 3 transfer)- Jason Jameson, David Payne, Todd Coffman, Zane Powell, Caleb Ashby, Sam Epling, Joey Standridge, Eric Dalton

Heat Three Finish (10 laps/top 3 transfer)- Michael Chilton, Tanner English, David Webb, Brandon Fouts, Rod Carter, Jr., Dean Carpenter, Matthew Smith, Kenny Cobble

Heat Four Finish (10 laps/top 3 transfer)- Billy Moyer, Sr., Tommy Bailey, Cameron Marlar, Jeff Watson, Steve Elliott, Casey Turman, Steve Stollings

B-Main One Finish (10 laps/top 3 transfer)- Joey Coulter, Stephen Breeding, Caleb Ashby, Zane Powell, Ray Cook, Sam Epling, Joey Standridge, Eric Dalton (DNS-Daniel Dial, Larry Greer)

B-Main Two Finish (10 laps/top 3 transfer)- Brandon Fouts, Dean Carpenter, Jeff Watson, Rod Carter, Jr., Steve Stollings, Kenny Cobble, Casey Turman, Matthew Smith, Steve Elliott