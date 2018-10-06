Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Rico Abreu takes MOWA Sprint win at Jacksonville Speedway!

Rico Abreu takes MOWA Sprint win at Jacksonville Speedway!

Rico Abreu – Jim Denhamer photo

Jacksonville Speedway
10/5/18

Feature Results
1 – Rico Abreu 24 (10)
2 – Joey Moughan 29 (6)
3 – Justin Peck 5X (1)
4 – Paul Nienhiser 9X (7)
5 – Tony Stewart 14 (9)
6 – Bill Balog 50 (5)
7 – Robert Ballou 12 (15)
8 – Ryan Robinson 67 (4)
9 – Jacob Patton 79J (8)
10 – Austin ODell 97 (19)
11 – Cory Bruns 44 (11)
12 – Justin Standridge 01 (3)
13 – Jordan Goldesberry 65 (14)
14 – Dylan Tuxhorn 9T (22)
15 – Mike Terry Jr 85 (17)
16 – Brinton Marvel 97M (20)
17 – Jeremy Standridge 10S (21)
18 – Brayden Fox 53 (12)
19 – Bret Tripplett 83 (2)
20 – Tucker Klaasmeyer 27 (18)
21 – Terry Babb 47 (13)
22 – Jason Keith 15M (16)

One comment

  1. Michael Forsythe
    October 6, 2018 at 10:01 am

    Great race. He didn’t just win he kicked some ass! Amazing driving coming from the middle of the pack.

    Reply

