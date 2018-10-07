Springfield Raceway Adds Sunday Evening Event Featuring Late Models and USRA A-Modifieds With USRA National Points Awarded



Springfield, Mo.- Springfield Raceway owner and promoter Jerry Hoffman has announced a special Sunday evening October 14th event to help The Willard High School Project Graduation Night ad The High Horsepower of the USRA Modifieds and USRA Out Pace B Modifieds will be competing as part of the program with National Points awarded to both classes.

Danny Martin Trucking has stepped-up as The presenting sponsor of The Modifieds as they compete for $1,000 to win while running a 33 lap feature and receiving $150 to start the feature on The “Quick-Quarter”. There will be a $50 entry car fee for The A-Mods. The always exciting Out Pace B Modifieds will battle for $400 to win and $50 to start the feature.

Action will also include Late Models(ULMA, Southern Outlaw and Cash Money Rules) competing for $1,000 to win and $150 to start, Midwest Modz race forward for $200 to win and $50 to start, Legends and Pure Stock go for $250 to win as Area Pure Stock Rules apply.

The top drivers from these 3 respected Late Model type classes are expected to be on and to attempt to capture the $1,000 1st place money and bragging rigts for each Series.

Al Purkey is expected to head-up the Southern Outlaw Series while Willard’s Kaden Cornell should be leading the pack for The ULMA Series and a host of drivers for The Malvern Bank Cash Money Series.

Pit Gates will open at 1PM with Hot laps at 4PM and Racing at 4:30. Pit passes are $35 while kids pit prices are 6-12. Grandstands open at 3PM with Adult Admission $20 with kids 12 and under Free.

Willard High School is approx. 6 miles from The Springfield Raceway and the small town community has provided some very talented drivers to the area.

# A Portion of the Main Grandstands will be donated to Willard High School Project Graduation …

# Willard Project Grad will have a bake sale ….

# Willard Project Grad will do a 50/50 raffle…

Classes Running…..

# LATEMODELS $1000 to win. $50 entry

* ULMA Rules

* Southern Outlaw Rules

* Malvern Bank Cashmoney Rules ( may groove & sipe…

# A MODS 33 Laps $1000 to win. $50 entry

( USRA national points ) Martin inc. sponsorship on Mods..

Usra Rules

UMP Rules-No Spoilers and M60 Tire only

Wissota Rules ( no spoiler )

# B Mods $400 to win $50 to start

( USRA national points )

Usra Rules

IMCA Rules

Wissota Rules ( no spoiler

Southern IMCA Rules

# MIDWEST MODZS $200 to win $50 to start

# LEGENDS $250 to win

# PURE STOCK $250 to win $40 to start

Area pure stock rules

GRANDSTANDS

Adults – $20

12 & Under-FREE

PITS

Adults $35

14 & under – $15

Pit Gate 1:00

Grandstands 3:00

Hotlaps 4:00

Racing. 4:30