Springfield Raceway Adds Sunday Evening Event Featuring Late Models and USRA A-Modifieds With USRA National Points Awarded

Springfield, Mo.- Springfield Raceway owner and promoter Jerry Hoffman has announced a special Sunday evening October 14th event to help The Willard High School Project Graduation Night ad The High Horsepower of the USRA Modifieds and USRA Out Pace B Modifieds will be competing as part of the program with National Points awarded to both classes.
Danny Martin Trucking has stepped-up as The presenting sponsor of The Modifieds as they compete for $1,000 to win while running a 33 lap feature and receiving $150 to start the feature on The “Quick-Quarter”. There will be a $50 entry car fee for The A-Mods. The always exciting Out Pace B Modifieds will battle for $400 to win and $50 to start the feature.
Action will also include Late Models(ULMA, Southern Outlaw and Cash Money Rules) competing for $1,000 to win and $150 to start, Midwest Modz race forward for $200 to win and $50 to start, Legends and Pure Stock go for $250 to win as Area Pure Stock Rules apply.
The top drivers from these 3 respected Late Model type classes are expected to be on and to attempt to capture the $1,000 1st place money and bragging rigts for each Series.
Al Purkey is expected to head-up the Southern Outlaw Series while Willard’s Kaden Cornell should be leading the pack for The ULMA Series and a host of drivers for The Malvern Bank Cash Money Series.
Pit Gates will open at 1PM with Hot laps at 4PM and Racing at 4:30. Pit passes are $35 while kids pit prices are 6-12. Grandstands open at 3PM with Adult Admission $20 with kids 12 and under Free.
Willard High School is approx. 6 miles from The Springfield Raceway and the small town community has provided some very talented drivers to the area.
# A Portion of the Main Grandstands will be donated to Willard High School Project Graduation …
# Willard Project Grad will have a bake sale ….
# Willard Project Grad will do a 50/50 raffle…
Classes Running…..
# LATEMODELS $1000 to win. $50 entry
* ULMA Rules
* Southern Outlaw Rules
* Malvern Bank Cashmoney Rules ( may groove & sipe…
# A MODS 33 Laps $1000 to win. $50 entry
( USRA national points ) Martin inc. sponsorship on Mods..
Usra Rules
UMP Rules-No Spoilers and M60 Tire only
Wissota Rules ( no spoiler )
# B Mods $400 to win $50 to start
( USRA national points )
Usra Rules
IMCA Rules
Wissota Rules ( no spoiler
Southern IMCA Rules
# MIDWEST MODZS $200 to win $50 to start
# LEGENDS $250 to win
# PURE STOCK $250 to win $40 to start
Area pure stock rules
GRANDSTANDS
Adults – $20
12 & Under-FREE
PITS
Adults $35
14 & under – $15
Pit Gate 1:00
Grandstands 3:00
Hotlaps 4:00
Racing. 4:30