HARVEST CUP WILL CLOSE OUT THE 2018 RACING SEASON AT TRI-STATE

Haubstadt, IN – October 8, 2018 – Tri-State Speedway will present the HARVEST CUP on Saturday October 13th. This will be the final race of the season at the speedway. This year the event will welcome racers representing four different organizations. The 410 Hoosier Tire MSCS Sprint Car Series will share the spotlight with the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Wildcard Sprint Car Series in a co-sanctioned event.

Their feature will pay $5,000 to win. The appearances of the UMP Modified Cars and the MMSA Mini-Sprints will provide a triple header for the fans.

The HARVEST CUP originated 7 years ago. It has served to provide an opportunity to present trophies to the MSCS Champion Driver and Car Owner plus the Rookie of the Year Awards at the track with fans present. Carson Short already holds a decisive 124 points lead over his closest rival Donny Brackett. With a maximum of 75 points available this season, Carson Short will be crowned as the 2018 Hoosier Tire Midwest Sprint Car Series Champion. Richard Short of Marion, IL, will receive the accompanying car owner award. Eric Perrott of Sumner, IL, is the 18th driver in series history to become a Rookie of the Year with MSCS.

The HARVEST CUP stands as one final opportunity to gain those remaining valuable season points. The result could be a larger share of the Hoosier Tire sponsored point fund. The driver to become the runner-up is to be decided on race night between Donny Brackett and Brandon Mattox. Aric Gentry, Robert Ballou, and Kent Schmidt are also looking at potential Top Five finishes in season points! These spots are to be determined. The points battle will unfold as soon as heat races begin and likely continue until the last lap of the feature.

Five drivers have posted MSCS feature wins at Tri-State Speedway this season. Kevin Thomas Jr. has collected two of those features. Most recent was a win at the Haubstadt Hustler with C.J. Leary running second. Leary also has two wins at Haubstadt this season including the Hoosier Sprint Nationals. Leary also won the 2017 HARVEST CUP and Thomas won it the year prior. Other two time MSCS winners on the circuit during 2018 were Carson Short and Robert Ballou.

The POWRi WAR Sprints will be racing at the HARVEST CUP this year using an opportunity offered following an appearance set for Tri-State Speedway in June which was rained out. This make-up date follows an appearance at Jacksonville, IL, the week before. The engagement promises to increase the field of cars that will assemble.

It will be a real challenge to make the feature! Drivers following the WAR series regularly are from IL, MO, IA, NE. TN, and IN.

Leading drivers include Landon Simon, Korey Weyant, Mitch Wissmiller, Slater Helt, Kaitlynn Leer, and Terry Babb. Well known drivers compete with MSCS and WAR at every opportunity!

The UMP Modifieds will also be racing during the program and provide their usual brand of open wheel excitement. They will be competing for an increased purse with their feature paying $1,000 to win.

Zach Fair of Petersburg, IN, has the most modified feature wins this season with three. Dave Beck won the modified feature at last yearâ€™s Cup race. Beck has three runner-up finishes to his credit at Haubstadt this season.

The MMSA Mini-Sprints will be an added attraction. The touring series will be making a third appearance of the season at Tri-State Speedway. Cody Trammel and Bradley Strunk won the previous two MMSA features at the track. Strunk has been a strong contender with a victory and a second in those appearances at Haubstadt. Andy Bradley was the winner at the October race last year at Tri-State Speedway.

Sunday October 14th will serve as a predetermined rain date if needed. Also the race times have been adjusted forward. Warm-ups will begin at 5 oâ€™clock with racing set for 6:30 P.M. Drivers are reminded that the pit gate will open at 2:30 in the afternoon with the MSCS pill draw closing at 4:15 P.M. prior to the drivers meeting.

Remember this all important race date! On Saturday October 13th Tri-State Speedway will be racing one last time to end this season.

The grandstands for the triple header will open at 3:30 P.M. Adult tickets are $22. Student tickets (ages 13-18) are $17. Children (age 12 and under) are admitted free! Pit passes cost $30.

Provided as News & Information for MSCS & Tri-State Speedway.