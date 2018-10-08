MLRA Fall Nationals, B-Mod Clash of Champions this weekend at Lucas Oil Speedway

By Lyndal Scranton – WHEATLAND, Missouri (October 8, 2018) – The Lucas Oil Speedway oval-track racing season comes to a conclusion this weekend with an exciting finish in store to the Lucas Oil MLRA championship chase and a big first-time event for the B-Mod division.

The 5th annual MLRA Fall Nationals are set for Friday and Saturday night with separate programs, paying $3,000 to win the first night and $5,000 on the second. The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series will co-sanction the Late Model portion. Saturday’s feature winner will earn an additional $500 bonus, in memory of Ron Jenkins, the original builder of Wheatland Raceway.

Chad Simpson of Mount Vernon, Iowa, holds a 24-point lead over Will Vaught of Crane in the MLRA points chase. Veteran Arkansas driver Jack Sullivan has a comfortable lead in the COMP Cams Series points race.

Vaught has all the momentum, with three straight wins and six on the season to cut into Simpson’s lead. But is it too late for the Missouri driver to win his first series title and keep Simpson from earning his second MLRA crown? This weekend will tell the tale.

Simpson, who ran second to Vaught in the Larry Phillips Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway on Sept. 1, can keep the pressure on with podium finishes both nights. Vaught said all he can do is race for wins and let the points shake out.

“We have a lot to make up and it’s going to be a long shot, but all we can do is our part and try to win races and run up front,” Vaught said. “That’s what the mindset is. We have a lot less to lose than (Simpson). We can try some stuff and get maybe an advantage on him there.”

Regardless of the outcome, Vaught said it’s been a terrific season as he followed the MLRA schedule for the first time in several years.

“This second half of the year, this new race car, it took a while for me to get used to it and us to get it tuned in where I like it,” Vaught said. “Everything just kind of fell into place.”

Meanwhile, more than 50 pre-entries have been received for the inaugural B-Mod Clash of Champions, including 2018 Lucas Oil Speedway track champion JC Morton and USRA B-Mod points leader Kris Jackson.

The event is a mixture of USRA B-Mods vs. IMCA Northern Sport Mods. USRA national points will be awarded to the USRA entrants.

Two rounds of qualifying heats are set for Friday night, with the top 14 in points locked into Saturday night’s $3,000-to-win main event.

Additional sponsorships have been announced for the B-Mod Clash of Champions:

– Ozark Golf Cars owner Spencer King has given $500 for the first non-qualifier not to make the main event lineup. King and Ozark Golf Cars is the season sponsor of the USRA B-Mod division in the Lucas Oil Speedway Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series.

– Outlaw Race Bodies and owner Mike Striegel will provide $100 for both the Hard Charger Award and the Hard Luck Award.

Event schedule:

Thursday

Open practice for MLRA Late Models and B-Mods – 6-9 p.m. (Live music in Diamond Bar 8-midnight)

Friday

Gates open – 4 p.m.

Hot laps – 6:30 p.m.

Opening ceremonies – 7 p.m.

(Two rounds of B-Mod heat races. Following the second round, the top 14 drivers in passing points will be locked into Saturday night’s A Feature. A full Lucas Oil MLRA program will be held)

Saturday

Gates open – 4 p.m.

Hot laps – 6:30 p.m.

7 p.m. – Opening ceremonies

(“Alphabet” Mains will be held for the B-Mods with the top 10 out of the B-Main advancing to the 40-lap A-Main headliner. Another full Lucas Oil MLRA program will be held and a season champion determined).

Admission prices

Thursday

Grandstands (all ages) FREE

Pit pass $25

Friday

Adults (16 and over) $15

Seniors (62 and over)/Military $12

Youth (ages 6-15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family pass $30

Pit pass $35

Saturday

Adults (16 and over) $20

Seniors (62 and over)/Military $17

Youth (ages 6-15) $10

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family pass $40

Pit pass $40



