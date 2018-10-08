Tri-City Speedway back in action with B-Mod Bash on October 12th & 13th

By Jimmy Dearing – Pontoon Beach, IL (October 8th, 2018) After a week off last weekend after the spectacular Summit Racing Equipment Mod Mania, Tri-City Speedway returns to action this weekend with the 4th Annual Willie’s Tire B-Mod Bash!

Things kick off with open practice on Thursday, October 11th from 6:30pm till 9:00pm.

Then on Friday, October 12th, the B-Mods will run a full show paying $3,000 to win. Also in action on Friday will be UMP Super Late Models paying $1,500 to win and UMP Modifieds paying $1,000 to win!

Action returns on Saturday, October 13th with the B-Mods paying $4,000 to win. Also in action on Saturday will be the UMP Pro Late Models paying $1,000 to win and UMP Modifieds paying $1,000 to win!

Tri-City Speedway is proud to have Summit Racing Equipment come on board for the B-Mod Bash with has allow the purse to significantly increase over last year’s event. Each night pays $200 to start in the 26 car feature event.

A-One Towing will also be sponsoring a $1,000 to win Tug-A-War on Saturday, October 13th. There will be 16 teams of 5 persons in a single elimination format. Pre-sign up with Tammy Gundaker with your team name and team members.

Friday and Saturday’s action will be available on PPV via racindirt.com. Check out the www.racindirt.com website for all the details.

B-Mods are non-sanctioned and do not require any sanctioning body license to be eligible to compete. Super Late Models, Pro Late Models & Modifieds will run under UMP DIRTcar rules, but since the point season is over for UMP DIRTcar, no license is required to compete in those divisions either.

The 3 day event outline and classes:

Thursday, Oct 11th

Open Practice to all classes 6:30pm – 9:00pm

(All divisions are welcome to practice on Thursday)

Friday, Oct 12th

B-Modifieds – $3,000 with $200 to start

UMP Late Models – $1,500

UMP Modifieds – $1,000

Saturday, Oct 13th

B-Modifieds $4,000 with $200 to start

UMP Modifieds $1,000

UMP Crate Late Models $1,000

Ticket Prices & Gates Times:

Thursday: FREE for General Admission (Open Practice)

Friday/Saturday: Adults $20

Kids 12 & Under FREE

Front Gate Opens on Thursday for Practice 5:30

Front Gate Opens on Friday/Saturday: 5:00

Pit Passes:

Thursday: $20 (Open Practice)

Friday/Saturday: $35

Pit Gates Opens on Thursday for Practice: 5:30

Pit Gates Open Friday: 3:00

Pit Gates Open Saturday: Noon

Entry Fee:

B-Modifieds $50 each day

NO entry Fee: Modifieds/Late Models/Crate Late Models

B-Modified Friday, Oct 12th Event Purse:

1. $3,000, 2. $1,500, 3. $700, 4. $450, 5. $400, 6. $350, 7. $320, 8. $310, 9. $300, 10. $290, 11. $280, 12. $270, 13. $260, 14. $250, 15. $240, 16. $230, 17. $220, 18. $210, 19. $200, 20. $200, 21. $200, 22. $200, 23. $200, 24. $200 25. $200 26. $200

B-Modified Saturday, Oct 13th Event Purse:

1. $4,000, 2. $2,000, 3. $1,000, 4. $500, 5. $400, 6. $350, 7. $320, 8. $310, 9. $300, 10. $290, 11. $280, 12. $270, 13. $260, 14. $250, 15. $240, 16. $230, 17. $220, 18. $210, 19. $200, 20. $200, 21. $200, 22. $200, 23. $200, 24. $200 25. $200 26. $200

B-Modifieds will Tech each night starting at 3:00pm (all driver’s need to report to back chute)

**** Any driver found Illegal after passing tech inspection will be done for that night’s event****

Based on 80 cars

Pill Draw

B Modifieds Open Hot Laps

8 Heats – 10 cars in heat – 8 laps – Passing Points

(1 ½ points for every car passed from original starting posting – points will NOT be taken away if a driver moves back positions only forward)

Top 40 in passing points after heats will go to (4) Qualifiers – 10 cars in each Qualifier – 8 laps

Qualifiers will be an invert from numbers `1-6 drawn by the winner of the last heat on the front stretch

After Qualifiers the top 16 in combined passing points from the Heats and the Qualifiers will be locked into the A Main. Top point guy starts on the pole.

Positions 17th on back from combined passing points will make up (4) B-Mains (10 Laps)

The 17th position starts on the pole of the first B Main and so on taking the top 2 from each B-Main to the A Main.

A Main Feature line up 26 cars

Top 16 in overall combined points from the Heats and Qualifiers

8 cars from (4) B Mains – Top 2 from each

2 Tri City Provisionals:

25th Starter – Track Member Points if ran 75% of the year

26th Starter – Top overall passing point driver not in

$50 Entry Fee each night … $40 Tow to all drivers not making A Main. (All driver’s get paid)

Feature Laps for B-Modifieds:

Friday: 30 Laps

Saturday: 40 Laps

The B-Mods will follow the Tri-City Speedway track rules as listed below:

Tri City Track Rules

1 – WEIGHT:

GM602 SEALED CRATE MOTOR…..2400lbs after race w/driver

OPEN MOTOR…..2400lbs after race w/driver

Must Add 50lbs for Bert, Brinn or Falcon Transmission

****4-Bar cars must add 100lbs****

2 – ENGINES:

Cast Iron Block & Heads ONLY! No Aluminum Blocks or Heads Allowed!

NO Roller Camshafts or Rev-Kits will be Allowed!

NO Dry Sump Oil Systems

NO Altering are Machining on the outside of Engine Block, Heads or Intake

NO Tri-Y Headers!

3 – CARBURETORS:

Gauge Legal Holley 4412 500 2-Barrel – NO AEROSALS! Choke Horn MUST remain stock!

HP or XP Carburetors Will Not Be Allowed!

ALL PARTS MUST REMAIN STOCK, NO GRINDING OR POLISHING OF ANY KIND!

Casting Line at Venturi Must Be Present!

NO SUPERBOWLS!! Aftermarket Metering Block will be Allowed

Holley 80541-1 650 4-Barrel on Crate Motor ONLY!

4 – FUEL:

PUMP GAS, E-85, Alcohol or Race Gas!

NO Nitrous or Fuel Additives of any kind Allowed!

5 – FUEL CELL:

Contained fuel cells only, fuel cells to be securely mounted in trunk area, using minimum (2) 2″x 1/8″ flat steel straps & 3/8” bolts.

NO PICKUP TUBES or FITTINGS OF ANY KIND ALLOWED ON THE SIDE OF THE FUEL CELL!

6 – TIRES &WHEELS:

Hoosier E-Mod 26.5 or 27.5….A, A-40s, H, M-30, M-60 or Hoosier IMCA ONLY!

Grooving & Siping will be Allowed!

NO Altering Allowed Softening or Chemical!

Any Steel Wheel 8” MAXIMUM, Beadlocks will be Allowed on the Right Side ONLY!

7 – REARENDS & DRIVESHAFT:

Quickchange Rearends will be allowed, MUST CLAIM THE GEAR YOU ARE RUNNING!

You cannot change gear during that evening’s event!

2 Cover nuts must be drilled for a wire seal!

DRIVESHAFTS MUST BE STEEL, NO ALUMINUM or CARBON FIBER!

8 – SHOCKS..BUMP STOPS/BUMP SPRINGS:

ANY STEEL SHOCK WILL BE ALLOWED, NO EXTERNAL ADJUSTABLE or BULB-TYPE SHOCKS will be ALLOWEDl

NO BUMP STOPS or BUMP SPRINGS of ANY KIND ALLOWED at ANYTIME! $100 CLAIM ON ANY SHOCK AT ANYTIME!

9 – BODIES:

A 5” Rear Spoiler will be Allowed

ALL OTHER BODY & CHASSIS RULES WILL BE THE SAME AS THE

BASIC UMP A-MOD RULES! Left Side Door to Firewall must be Enclosed!

10 – SEATS:

Approved aluminum racing seat mandatory. Seat must be secured to cage assembly using four (4) grade eight bolts with lock nuts,

no less than three eighths (3/8) inch diameter. If NOT running a containment seat a Window net on the drivers side will be Mandatory, must be quick release.

11 – SEAT BELTS:

Five point, three inch, approved safety harness mandatory (6 point-double anti sub belt recommended).

Manufacturers date tag must show 1/16 or newer. If date tag is not present, belts must be replaced. Belts must be secured to cage assembly.

For tab mount belts, one half (1/2) inch diameter, grade eight bolts and lock nuts must be used.

12 – SUITS & HELMETS:

Approved NOMEX drivers suit mandatory. Full face SNELL approved (SA-2000) or newer helmets mandatory.

MOTORCYCLE HELMETS (M-95) WILL NOT BE ALLOWED.

RACING GLOVES WILL BE MANDATORY!

For more information or questions please contact Kevin Gundaker 636-795-0052 or Tammy Gundaker 636-448-9111

website: tricityspeedway.net