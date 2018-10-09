Dunn Benson Motorsports and Bobby Pierce Rally Late to Win in Pittsburgh, PA

DUNN, NC (October 8, 2018) – The Dunn Benson Motorsports Team and driver Bobby Pierce picked up their 4th WIN of 2018 this past weekend in Pittsburgh, PA winning the “Pittsburgher 100” in dramatic fashion. Bobby started 10th in the 100-lap feature event sanctioned by the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, but pitted during a caution on lap 44 and restarted at the tail of the field. Bobby would drive up through the field passing Jimmy Owens on lap 91 for the lead and pulled away over the final 9 laps to earn $20,000 for the victory.

“It was a perfect time to pit because it gave me a lot of race left to get to the front,” stated Pierce. “After I pitted I thought I was a sitting duck because I was running in the back there for a while. Then I started running a top line further than I was before and that helped. When I caught the top two it looked like Sheppard was hanging on and Owens was going to be hard to beat. He is so good in these 100-lap races. Our car was better on longer runs. I didn’t know how this race would turn out since this is my first time ever racing here. It is truly a momentum track and it turned out to be a great race. I hope we get to come back here next year,” said Pierce.

“I can just see Mr. Lamm (Big C) smiling again and so happy. I wish he would have been here to see this. He loved his Race Team and he loved to win. I can’t thank all our sponsors enough that support us this year and make all this come together. I also have to thank my entire family, my Dad, Mom, Cierra, my girlfriend Maddie, and Kemp Lamm for the opportunity to drive for Dunn Benson Motorsports. Also thanks to all my crew, Danny, Kent, Richard and Wayne for all their hard work each week”, stated Bobby Pierce.

The Dunn Benson Motorsports Team has 4 wins in 2018 and is in 7th place in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Point Standings with just one race left this year on the tour. The Dunn Benson Motorsports Team and Bobby Pierce will be back in action on October 19-20 for the season finale the Dirt Track World Championship in Portsmouth, OH.

For all the latest news, schedule, pictures, sponsors, crew or anything related to Dunn Benson Motorsports visit our Team Website at www.DunnBensonMotorsports.com . For the latest breaking news about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, including the 2018 tour schedule, TV schedule, drivers, sponsors and all the information about the series visit the official website at www.lucasdirt.com.

