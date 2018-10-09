Kyle Strickler Turns Guest Appearance into Gumbo Nationals Victory



Mod Ace Receives $8,000 for Greenville Speedway Triumph

Batesville, Arkansas (10/09/18) – Gavin Landers turned over the driving duties of his Nutrien Ag Solutions #77 ASC Warranty/ Longhorn Race Car/ Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model to North Carolina’s Kyle Strickler for the weekend’s 12th annual Gumbo Nationals. The decision paid big dividends as Strickler raced to the $8,000 victory in the finale at the ¼-mile oval.

“It’s so hard to win Super Late Model events, especially when you haven’t really been in one in about four years,” Strickler commented. “I can’t thank Lance, Darla, and Gavin Landers enough for this opportunity. This is a dream come true. Gavin did a great job of tweaking on the car all weekend. I’ve never raced on this tire before, so I didn’t know how hard to go, but it all worked out. I’ve won some big-paying Modified races before, but this is the biggest win of my career.”

On Friday evening Kyle Strickler jumped behind the wheel of the Double L Motorsports #77 Super Late Model for the opening round of the 12th annual Gumbo Nationals at Greenville Speedway (Greenville, Mississippi).

Drawing 36 Mississippi State Championship Challenge Series (MSCCS) entries, Strickler locked his spot into the opening night feature with a third-place finish in his heat. Starting in 12th, Kyle dropped one position in the 40-lapper to place 13th.

Returning on Saturday night, Strickler registered a third-place finish in his heat race, which placed him 11th on the starting grid for the finale. After leading a lap earlier in the event, Strickler inherited the top spot late when the leader suffered a flat-tire. He went on to top Chad Thrash, Brian Rickman, B.J. Robinson, and Robbie Stuart at the line to pick up his first Super Late Model victory of the season and an $8,000 payday.

For more results from these events, please visit www.StateSeries.com .

The upcoming weekend – October 12-13 – Gavin Landers will return to the driver’s seat of his familiar #77 as he rolls into Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, Missouri) for the fifth annual Lucas Oil Fall Classic. The event, which will be co-sanctioned by the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series and the Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association, will see a $3,000 winner’s check on Friday and a $5,500 top prize on Saturday.

Gavin currently sits fourth in the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series point standings. For more results from the weekend’s events, please visit www.LucasOilSpeedway.com .

Gavin Landers would like to thank his marketing partners, which include Nutrien Ag Solutions, Spartan Mowers Mark Martin Automotive, ASC Warranty, Valvoline, Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, Longhorn Chassis, Durham Racing Engines, Midwest Sheet Metal, Center Point Graphics, Canyon Incorporated, ROCKHARD Powder Coating, Bootlegger Inc., Sunoco, Arizona Sport Shirts, Strange Oval, Weld Racing, Sweet Manufacturing, Wilwood Disc Brake, Allstar Performance, FK Bearings, Bell Helmets, Racing Optics, Performance Bodies, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Hooker Harness, Team Peterson, Winters Performance, SRI Performance, Indocil Art, Hoosier Tire, Go Lithium Batteries, Butlerbuilt, Schoenfeld Headers, FastShafts, and MSRmafia.com Marketing Services.

The latest info on Gavin Landers can be found online at his official cyber home at www.GavinLanders.com or by visiting his social media channels at www.facebook.com/planetsevenseven and www.twitter.com/GavinLanders .

