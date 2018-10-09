Moyer and Arms Claim 24th Annual Lake Cumberland Classic Victories at Lake Cumberland Speedway

By Michael Despain

BURNSIDE, KENTUCKY – October 6, 2018 – The Schaeffer’s Oil Iron-Man Championship Late Model Series, Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Bonus Series, and MARS Super Late Model Racing Series would conclude a weekend of dirt track racing in the Bluegrass State with the 24th Annual Lake Cumberland Classic presented by Cornett Racing Engines on Saturday evening at Lake Cumberland Speedway in Burnside, KY and National Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer Billy Moyer of Batesville, AR would lead all fifty laps on his way to the victory. In Brucebilt Performance Iron-Man Modified Series action, Ricky Arms of Moss, TN would pick up the $2,000 payday and claim his third series victory of the season.

Moyer’s victory would be worth $5,000, plus he could claim the $1,000 bonus presented by McGowan Excavating, along with a $100 bonus for overall fast time, to make his evening efforts worth $6,100. The win for Moyer would come aboard his Mesilla Valley Transportation, Henderson Motorsports, Garnant Family Farms, Jack’s CarQuest, Watters Autoland, Car City, Karl Chevrolet, Karl Performance sponsored #21 Victory Race Cars by Moyer, Clements Race Engines powered entry. The win for Arms in the Open Wheel Modified portion of the portion of the program would come in the Richard Harlow owned Diamond Collision, Paintless Dent Repair, Maximum Energy Development, Barren River Pest Control, Young’s Barber Shop, Fire Pit Spirits sponsored #4 Bandit Race Car, Dale Meers Race Engines powered mount.

Billy Moyer would take the lead at the start of the fifty lap Super Late Model contest, with Jason Jameson, Michael Chilton, Tanner English, and Billy Moyer, Jr. in pursuit. The front-five would remain the same as Moyer began working slower traffic on lap seven. The first caution of the event would fly on lap ten when Dean Carpenter made contact with the outside retaining wall in turn two and the caution would turn into a red-flag situation to remove a transponder that was picking up from a car that was not in the event. Once action resumed, Moyer would maintain the lead, while English would take third from Chilton, only to have Chilton reclaim the spot one trip later on lap eleven. Chilton would then deliver a slidejob pass on Jameson for second in turn four to claim the runner-up slot on lap twelve. The caution flag would wave again on lap thirteen when Sam Epling would slow at the top of turn four. The restart would see Moyer and Chilton first and second, while English would work past Jameson for the third position. Three circuits later, the caution would wave again for a tangle involving Casey Turman and Joey Standridge on the backchute. This restart would see the first four positions remain the same, while Scott James would challenge Moyer, Jr. for the fifth position and take it on lap seventeen.

As Moyer lengthened his lead, a caution for debris would slow his efforts on lap twenty-three. On the restart, James would work past Jameson for the fourth position, while thirteenth starting Victor Lee would follow James and claim the fifth position. Moyer would be steady out front and begin to work traffic again on lap thirty. At this point Moyer would continue to work traffic, while second place Chilton would attempt to follow suit. By lap forty, Chilton was beginning to catch Moyer for the race lead, while Cameron Marlar would challenge Lee for the fifth position and take it lap forty-three. Chilton would close right in on Moyer’s bumper at this point and looked set to make a move for the lead when he would scrap the turn two wall and damage the rear spoiler on his machine, followed by the caution waving on lap forty-six for debris in turn two. The final restart would see Moyer put a bit of distance between himself and Chilton, while Marlar challenged James for the fourth position and would take it on lap forty-seven. However, Moyer would not be challenged the remainder of the way and would score the victory, with Chilton settling for second and English finishing in third. James would squeeze past Marlar off turn four coming to the checkered flag to claim the fourth positon, while Marlar would settle for fifth. The remainder of the top ten finishers would be Lee, Jameson, David Payne, Tommy Bailey, and Todd Coffman.

Tommy Bailey would lead the opening five circuits of the Brucebilt Performance Iron-Man Modified feature event before Ricky Arms would claim the race lead on lap six and survive several late-race cautions to score the victory. Bailey would settle for second, with Clayton Miller coming home in third. Shon Flanary would finish in the fourth position, while Ben Petrey would complete the top five. The remainder of the top ten finishers would be Keith Denny, Wayne James, Tim Patrick, Donnie Beard, and Peyton Harlow, who spun on the final lap in turn three while running fifth.

The MARS Super Late Model Racing Series would crown its 2018 series champion as well after the Super Late Model main event and Tanner English would claim the 2018 MARS championship. The second-generation driver from Benton, KY would prove to be a model of consistency throughout the 2018 season, as English would not claim a tour victory, but would score eleven top-five finishes on his way to the 2018 series title after claim the 2017 MARS East championship.

The Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Bonus Series next event will be Saturday October 20 at Senoia Raceway in Senoia, GA, paying $6,000 to win. The Schaeffer’s Oil Iron-Man Championship Late Model Series next event will be Saturday November 24 at 411 Motor Speedway in Seymour, TN for the 3rd Annual Leftover, paying $5,000 to win. The next event for the Brucebilt Performance Iron-Man Modified Series will also be Saturday November 24 at 411 Motor Speedway as part of the Leftover event, paying $1,200 to win.

Further information on the Southern Nationals Bonus Series can be obtained by calling Promoter Ray Cook at (828) 360-5353 or by visiting the official series website at www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com. Further information about the Iron-Man Championship Late Model Series and Iron-Man Modified Series can be obtained by calling Promoter Chris Tilley at (606) 219-1723 or by visiting the official website located at www.CTPROMOTIONS.org.

Official Summary of Results

Feature Results for Schaeffer’s Oil Iron-Man Championship Late Model Series vs. Southern Nationals Bonus Series vs. MARS Super Late Model Racing Series at Lake Cumberland Speedway in Burnside, KY on Saturday October 6, 2018

1. Billy Moyer, Sr.-Batesville, Ark.

2. Michael Chilton-Salvisa, Ky.

3. Tanner English-Benton, Ky.

4. Scott James-Lawrenceburg, Ind.

5. Cameron Marlar-Winfield, Tenn.

6. Victor Lee-Danville, Ky.

7. Jason Jameson-Lawrenceburg, Ind.

8. David Payne-Murphy, N.C.

9. Tommy Bailey-Corbin, Ky.

10. Todd Coffman-Junction City, Ky.

11. Ray Cook-Brasstown, N.C.

12. Stephen Breeding-Isom, Ky.

13. Caleb Ashby-Cunningham, Tenn.

14. Rod Carter, Jr.-Woodbine, Ky.

15. Steve Elliott-Corbin, Ky.

16. Steve Stollings-Hazard, Ky.

17. Billy Moyer, Jr.-Batesville, Ark.

18. Casey Turman-Lafayette, Ga.

19. Joey Standridge-Telico Plains, Tenn.

20. Sam Epling-Bancroft, Mich.

21. Dean Carpenter-Coldwater, Miss.

Did Not Start-Zane Powell-Junction City, Ky.

Time of Race: 39 minutes, 7 seconds

Margin of Victory: 1.861 seconds

Yellow Flags: 5 (lap 10, 13, 16, 23, 46)

Red Flags: 1 (lap 10)

Lap Leaders: Moyer, Sr. 1-50

Entries: 27

Overall Top Qualifier: Billy Moyer, Sr. (Group A) 12.546 seconds

Highest Finishing CT525 Engine ($200): None

Highest Finishing Steel/SPEC Engine ($200): None

Provisional Starters: Steve Stollings (time), Casey Turman (Bonus Series), Zane Powell (MARS), Joey Standridge (Iron-Man)

Heat One Finish (10 laps/top 3 transfer)- Billy Moyer, Sr., Tanner English, Cameron Marlar, Victor Lee, Zane Powell, Caleb Ashby

Heat Two Finish (10 laps/top 3 transfer)- Michael Chilton, Scott James, Tommy Bailey, Dean Carpenter, Casey Turman, Andy Standridge

Heat Three Finish (10 laps/top 3 transfer)- Jason Jameson, David Payne, Ray Cook, Rod Carter, Jr., Perry Delaney, Joey Standridge, Eric Dalton

Heat Four Finish (10 laps/top 3 transfer)- Billy Moyer, Jr., Stephen Breeding, Todd Coffman, Steve Elliott, Sam Epling, Steve Stollings

B-Main One Finish (8 laps/top 3 transfer)- Victor Lee, Dean Carpenter, Caleb Ashby, Casey Turman, Andy Standridge, Zane Powell

B-Main Two Finish (8 laps/top 3 transfer)- Rod Carter, Jr., Steve Elliott, Sam Epling, Joey Standridge, Eric Dalton (DNS-Perry Delaney, Steve Stollings)

Official Summary of Results

Feature Results for Brucebilt Performance Iron-Man Modified Series at Lake Cumberland Speedway in Burnside, KY on Saturday October 6, 2018

1. Ricky Arms-Moss, Tenn.

2. Tommy Bailey-Corbin, Ky.

3. Clayton Miller-Elkton, Ky.

4. Shon Flanary-Surgoinsville, Tenn.

5. Ben Petrey-Corbin, Ky.

6. Keith Denny-Brodhead, Ky.

7. Wayne James-Newport, Tenn.

8. Tim Patrick-Albany, Ky.

9. Donnie Beard-Columbia, Ky.

10. Peyton Harlow-Glasgow, Ky.

11. Roy Petrey-Corbin, Ky.

12. Samuel Smith-Bronston, Ky.

13. Sarah Patrick-Albany, Ky.

14. Jerry Pyles-Somerset, Ky.

15. Tommy Gregory-Monticello, Ky.

16. Kevin Greer-Clay City, Ky.

Did Not Start-James Grigsby-Hazard, Ky.

Time of Race: 16 minutes, 34 seconds

Margin of Victory: 2.365 seconds

Yellow Flags: 6 (lap 2, 7, 15, 15 restart, 15 restart, 15 restart)

Red Flags: None

Lap Leaders: Tommy Bailey 1-5, Ricky Arms 6-20

Entries: 17

Wiles Driveshafts Top Qualifier: Shon Flanary 14.172 seconds

Provisional Starters: None

Heat One Finish (10 laps/all transfer)- Tommy Bailey, Shon Flanary, Clayton Miller, Ben Petrey, Tim Patrick, Jerry Pyles, Kevin Greer, Samuel Smith

Heat Two Finish (10 laps/all transfer)- Peyton Harlow, Ricky Arms, Tommy Gregory, Wayne James, Keith Denny, Donnie Beard, James Grigsby, Roy Petrey (DNS-Sarah Patrick)

Schaeffer’s Oil Iron-Man Championship Late Model Series Points (after 10/6/18)

1. Joey Standridge-2,833

2. Jason Jameson-1,862

3. Todd Coffman-1,644

4. David Webb-1,335

5. Michael Chilton-1,324

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Bonus Series Points (after 10/6/18)

1. David Payne-2,202

2. Chicky Barton-1,804

3. Aaron Ridley-1,458

4. Joey Standridge-1,376

5. Casey Roberts-938

MARS Super Late Model Racing Series FINAL 2018 Points (after 10/6/18)

1. Tanner English-2,553

2. Dean Carpenter-2,343

3. Tim Manville-2,103

4. Caleb Ashby-1,651

5. Michael Kloos-1,371

Brucebilt Performance Iron-Man Modified Series Points (after 10/6/18)

1. Clayton Miller-2,100

2. Shon Flanary-2,088

3. Wayne James-1,660

4. Amos Bunch-1,377

5. Billy Palmer-1,236