Tyler Erb Wins Gumbo Nationals Opener at Greenville

New Waverly, Texas (10/09/18) – Tyler Erb picked up his third-straight win of the season on Friday night at Greenville Speedway. The $4,000 triumph came behind the wheel of his New Point Lighting and Design Inc. #91 Roberts Bee Company/ XR1 Rocket Chassis/ Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model in the opening round of the 12th annual Gumbo Nationals.

“We started deep in the feature on Friday night, but we were able to get to the lead late and get the win,” Erb said. “On Saturday night I felt like we had a good chance at the win again, but electrical issues parked us early. I know I had a few drivers upset with me on Friday night because they thought I ran them dirty. I raced them as clean as I could. I hate they feel that way, but it is what it is. We’ll head up the road to Eldora this weekend and look to grab the big win.”

Friday night brought Tyler Erb to Greenville Speedway (Greenville, Mississippi) for the opening night of the 12th annual Gumbo Nationals. With 36 Super Late Models on hand, Tyler locked his spot into the opening night feature with a fourth-place finish in his heat race.

Rolling off 14th on the grid, Erb wheeled his way to the front in the 30-lapper to pick up his third-straight win and ninth overall on the season. Topping Brian Rickman, B.J. Robinson, Dane Dacus, and Eric Cooley at the line, Tyler was awarded a $4,000 payday for his efforts.

Retuning on Saturday night for the $8,000 top prize, Erb edged his way into the finale with a fourth-place finish in his heat. Starting in 15th, Tyler suffered electrical issues on lap-9 that prevented him from finishing the 70-lapper.

This weekend – October 12-13 – the team will return to Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, Ohio), where he’ll compete in the final two nights of the 48th annual World 100. On Friday night the field will compete in twin $10,000-to-win features, while Saturday night’s finale will post a $51,000 top prize to go along with the coveted globe trophies.

