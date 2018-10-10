Dunn Benson Motorsports and Bobby Pierce to Part Ways after the DTWC

Dunn, NC (October 10, 2018) – Kemp Lamm owner of the Dunn Benson Motorsports Race Team has announced driver Bobby Pierce will leave the Team after the Dirt Track World Championship in Portsmouth, OH on October 20th. Bobby who had a one-year contract with Dunn Benson Motorsports for 2018, notified Kemp Lamm on October 9th that he has decided to return to his family owned team for 2019 vacating the driver’s seat at Dunn Benson Motorsports. Bobby was offered a new contract to return in 2019 as the driver of the Dunn Benson Motorsports Team, but decided the DTWC would be his last event with the Dunn, NC based race team.

The Dunn Benson Motorsports Team partnered with Bobby Pierce at the beginning of 2018 with the primary focus to run for a National Championship on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series in 2018. The Dunn Benson Motorsports Team and driver Bobby Pierce have competed in 65 events together in 2018 winning four (4) Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series sanctioned national events and finishing 2nd place eight (8) times in 2018. Bobby is currently in 7th place in the LOLMDS national point standings with just one series event left to complete, the DTWC.

“Bobby has tremendous driving ability and talent for someone only 21 years of age. It has been exciting to watch him drive our car this year winning 4 events and coming from the rear to the front on so many occasions. I offered him an opportunity to return as our driver in 2019 and compete for a National Championship, but he informed me that he wants to return to driving his family owned team in 2019. We wish him well on his 2019 plans. Hopefully we can get one more win with Bobby at the DTWC”, stated Kemp Lamm, owner of Dunn Benson Motorsports.

The Dunn Benson Motorsports Team is currently making plans for the 2019 season and once details are finalized, the Team will announce a new driver and sponsors for the 2019 racing season.

