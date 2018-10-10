STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

by Don Martin 10.10.2018

Below are the STLRacing.Com Top 25 Dirt Late Model Rankings. Brandon Sheppard is still on top of the rankings but Scott Bloomquist is in reach. Bloomquist dominated Eldora back in June at the Dream and the World 100 is back on this weekend. Mark Richards has never won a major at Eldora and Scott has won plenty. Jonathan Davenport is the defending World 100 Champion and is currently sitting third in the STLRacing.com Rankings.

Bobby Pierce had an interesting week, the team just won the Jackson 100 a couple of weeks ago and won another $20,000 last weekend winning the Pittsburgher 100 and Pierce announced he will not be back with Dunn-Benson for the 2019 season. So the silly season has already begun for 2019. I have heard numerous candidates for the vacated ride already including Tim McCreadie, Josh Richards, Brandon Overton, and even Ricky Thornton Jr. name has come up. I don’t think TMAC will take the ride he has even mentioned scaling back next season to spend more time at home. The World of Outlaws and Lucas Series take a lot of time from home especially if you live in New York.

Other rumors I have heard Josh Richards heading to the Clint Bowyer team and Don O’Neal teaming up with his son in the SSI Motorsports team. I also hear Darrell Lanigan is out after this season in the Bowyer ride, which makes sense if Richards ends up driving for Bowyer it is obvious the team will switch to Rockets. I am hearing Bowyer will be a single car team for 2019.

Shannon Buckingham won the SAS event at Smokey Mountain Raceway over Dale McDowell. The event paid $7500 to win. Other notable wins included Devin Moran winning $10,000 at Midway which is located near his home in Crooksville, Ohio. Billy Moyer picked up $5,000 at the MARS event at Lake Cumberland, Kentucky.

The Fall Nationals at Pevely, Missouri was rained out last weekend the event will be made up next March.

This upcoming weekend has the World 100 back on tap, the Deep Fried 75 at Duck River paying $14,500 to win and at double header at Lucas Oil Speedway featuring the MLRA and Comp Cams series.

The World 100 will kick off this Friday with a pair of $10,000 to win races to set the stage for the $51,000 to win event on Saturday. Points were awarded back in September for the Preliminary feature that they did get in before the rain halted the event. Nearly 100 cars were on hand for the event, I am sure the event will still draw close to 70 cars this weekend.

It would be hard to bet against Bloomquist after the beat down he gave the field back in June but maybe a hammer down race track with cool temperatures expected this weekend will change the outcome. Anything can happen and we all know Scott has better finishes at the Dream than he has at the World.

StlRacing.com Top 25 Super Dirt Late Model Rankings 10.10.2018

1 Brandon Sheppard

2 Scott Bloomquist

3 Jonathan Davenport

4 Jimmy Owens

5 Bobby Pierce

6 Mike Marlar

7 Chris Madden

8 Earl Pearson Jr.

9 Dale McDowell

10 Brian Shirley

11 Josh Richards

12 Ricky Weiss

13 Shannon Babb

14 Tim McCreadie

15 Don O’Neal

16 Devin Moran

17 Tyler Erb

18 Brandon Overton

19 Gregg Satterlee

20 Hudson O’Neal

21 Billy Moyer

22 Darrell Lanigan

23 Chris Simpson

24 Dennis Erb Jr.

25 Shane Clanton