Tri-City Speedway’s B-Modified Bash Postponed To Oct 18th, 19th & 20th

With the predicted forecast over the weekend of rain and cold temperatures we have made the decision to postpone the 4th Annual B-Modified Bash to next weekend Oct 18th, 19th & 20th.

Looking ahead to next weekend’s weather the predication is for 60’s and sunny. We will run the same schedule, classes and format kicking with off with Open Practice on Thursday 6:30pm-9:00pm.

Trunk or Treat for the Kids will be on Saturday Oct 20th with the Driver’s will be from 3:30-4:30.
First 100 kids receive a FREE pumpkin

