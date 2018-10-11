Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Belle-Clair Speedway --> Belle-Clair Speedway’s Oliver C Joseph Night & Meents Memorial featuring POWRi Midgets & Outlaw Micros along with UMP Pro Mods this Saturday, October 14th

Belle-Clair Speedway’s Oliver C Joseph Night & Meents Memorial featuring POWRi Midgets & Outlaw Micros along with UMP Pro Mods this Saturday, October 14th

Saturday, October 14th Oliver C Joseph Night & Meents Memorial
1 Hour Earlier start time!

The Saturday event will feature POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League, POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micros and Pro-Modifieds. This is the last race for the 2018 season.
Spectator gates will open at 4:00pm, hot laps at 5:00pm with racing following hot laps. General Admission is $15.00 Kids (under 12) FREE with adult. For more Information, go to www.belleclairspeedway.com.

Times
Pit Gates Open – 1:00pm
Spectator gates open – 4:00pm
General Admission – $15.00, Kids (under 12) FREE with adult
Hot Laps – 5:00pm, racing following hot laps

Classes
POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League
POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro League
Pro-Modifieds

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. POWRi’s Midgets, Micros at Belle-Clair canceled
  2. National Midgets and Micros Head to Belle-Clair Friday, Midgets Invade I-55 with World of Outlaws Sprint Cars on Saturday
  3. POWRi Midgets and Micros Head to Belle-Clair, Return to St. Francois County Raceway
  4. Felker launches run for two championships in season opener for POWRi Midgets, 600cc Outlaw Micros at Belle-Clair
  5. Forecasted rain, snow cancel Saturday show for POWRi’s Midgets, Micros, UMP Modfieds at Belle-Clair
  6. Loyet wins 2nd straight in POWRi Midgets, Andruskevitch takes 1st triumph in POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micros at Belle-Clair Speedway

Tagged with:

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2018 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy