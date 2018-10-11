Belle-Clair Speedway’s Oliver C Joseph Night & Meents Memorial featuring POWRi Midgets & Outlaw Micros along with UMP Pro Mods this Saturday, October 14th

Saturday, October 14th Oliver C Joseph Night & Meents Memorial
1 Hour Earlier start time!
The Saturday event will feature POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League, POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micros and Pro-Modifieds. This is the last race for the 2018 season.
Spectator gates will open at 4:00pm, hot laps at 5:00pm with racing following hot laps. General Admission is $15.00 Kids (under 12) FREE with adult. For more Information, go to www.belleclairspeedway.com.
Times
Pit Gates Open – 1:00pm
Spectator gates open – 4:00pm
General Admission – $15.00, Kids (under 12) FREE with adult
Hot Laps – 5:00pm, racing following hot laps
Classes
POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League
POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro League
Pro-Modifieds