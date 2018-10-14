2018 HARVEST CUP AT HAUBSTADT GOES TO C.J. LEARY

Haubstadt, IN – October 13, 2018 – C.J. Leary won the Harvest Cup signifying the conclusion of the racing season at Tri-State Speedway.

It was also the final event in 2018 for both the Hoosier Tire Midwest Sprint Car Series and the Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprints. This yearâ€™s event was co-sanctioned by the two organizations.

Leary quickly moved into the lead on lap three and continued to hold the lead throughout the 30 lap feature. The program was a complete sweep for the Greenwood, IN, driver. He had already set the overall fastest time in group qualifying with a lap of 13.136 seconds. Then he followed up the deed by winning the third heat race. There was no doubt who had the fastest machine in the field. The victory was worth $5,000. It was the third MSCS feature win this season for Leary.

The first two laps were led by Kyle Cummins after starting on the pole. The Princeton, IN, driver had won the first two features in a special series of three races to be sanctioned by WAR. Weather contributed to the third stop being moved to Tri-State Speedway.

Cummins had an opportunity to win a bonus of $20,000 if he could win all three races. He had won his heat race and had a real chance to win the Bell Racing USA Triple Crown Challenge. Kyle would finish fourth in the feature this time out.

The two drivers sharing the podium with Leary were Kent Schmidt and Justin Grant. Schmidt, who races out of Owensville, IN, turned in his best performance of the year in finishing second. He stayed in contention after passing Robert Ballou on lap 6. Grant had moved the Topp Sprinter into third by the halfway mark. Jarett Andretti moved up to finish fifth. Second heat winner Robert Ballou was sixth.

Fourth heat winner Chase Stockon was seventh. Chet Williams, Donny Brackett, and Aric Gentry rounded out the top ten.

In a pre-race presentation Championship trophies and Hoosier Tire award jackets were presented to 2018 MSCS Champion Carson Short and the car owner Richard Short. Eric Perrott received the MSCS Rookie of the Year Award. The Shorts are from Marion, IL, and Perrott is from Sumner, IL. The POWRi WAR Wildcard League Champion Landon Simon and MMSA Champion Cody Trammel were also recognized at that time.

Carson Short also received the Wilwood Tuff Brakes Award for his mid-pack finish in the feature. Chet Williams was the Keizer Aluminum Wheels Hard Charger of the Race in gaining 8 spots during the main event. Donny Brackett won the B Main.

The feature was red flagged two times. Brandon Mattox flipped in turn two on lap nine. Landon Simon brought out the red on the opposite end of the track on lap 14. The first heat was also action packed. Five of the nine cars entered managed to finish.

In other action Brandon McDowell of Boonville, IN, won the UMP Modified feature. It was win number three at Haubstadt for McDowell this season. Dustin Beck, Zach Fair, Dane Heilman and Dennis Ponder rounded out the top five. Fair and McDowell won the heat races.

Dave Beck was the fastest qualifier.

The MMSA Mini-Sprints closed out the show. The 20 lap feature went to Brad Strunk over Rod Henning and Justin Lewis. It was Strunkâ€™s second consecutive feature win at the speedway. Cody Trammel and Dean Parker rounded out the top five. Henning, Brandon Coffey, and Parker won the three heat races.

__Provided as News and Information for MSCS and Tri-State Speedway.__

.

SUMMARY

Harvest Cup at Tri-State Speedway

Haubstadt, IN – October 13, 2018

MSCS & POWRi WAR Sprint Cars:

(34 Entries)

Overall Fastest Qualifier – 30 C.J. Leary, 13.136 seconds First Heat – 3c Kyle Cummins, 36D Dave Darland, 5 Carson Short, _________ 24 Brian Van Meveren, 99 Alec Sipes, 4B Donny Brackett, 74x Josh Hodges, _________ 54 Trey Gropp, 20 Chase Hayhurst Second Heat – 12 Robert Ballou, 4 Justin Grant, 71p Jason McDougal, 04 Landon Simon, ___________ 11 James Lyerla, 56 Mitchell Davis, 90x Riley Kreisel,

___________60 Buddy Cunningham, 45 Eric Perrott Third Heat – 30 C.J. Leary, 5K Kent Schmidt, 28 Brandon Mattox, 10 Aric Gentry, _________ 14J Jadon Rogers, 4C Daylon Chambers, 27 Brian Wallace, 90 Patrick Budde Fourth Heat – 32 Chase Stockon, 7bc Tyler Courtney, 18 Jarett Andretti, __________ 38 Chet Williams, 98 Brandon Morin, 63 Josh Cunningham, __________ 7H Kyle Hathaway DNS, 100 Justin Meneely DNS B Main – 4B Donny Brackett, 11 James Lyerla, 98 Brandon Morin, 54 Trey Gropp, _______ 90x Riley Kreisel, 63 Josh Cunningham, 4C Daylan Chambers, 45 Eric Perrott, _______ 90 Patrick Budde, 99 Alec Sipes, 27 Brian Wallace, 14J Jadon Rogers, _______ 20 Chayse Hayhurst Feature (30 Laps) – 30 C.J. Leary, 5K Kent Schmidt, 4 Justin Grant, 3C Kyle Cummins, ___________ 18 Jarett Andretti, 12 Robert Ballou, 32 Chase Stockon, 38 Chet Williams, ___________ 4B Donny Brackett, 10 Aric Gentry, 5 Carson Short, 11 James Lyerla, ________ 24 Brian Van Meveren, 54 Trey Gropp, 7bc Tyler Courtney, 04 Landon Simon, _____36D Dave Darland, 98 Brandon Morin, 71P Jason McDougal, 28 Brandon Mattox

_____45 Eric Perrott DNS

UMP Open Wheel Modifieds:

(17 Entries)

Overall Fastest Qualifier – 11 Dave Beck, 15.467 seconds First Heat – 95z Zach Fair, 5B Don Brantley, 07 Dane Heilman, 84 Stan Beadles, _________ 41 Lance Foreman, cj16 Rick Pauley, 42 Justin Gregory, 91K Jason Kibby, _________ 4 Mike Hussmann Second Heat – 18 Brandon McDowell, 75 Dustin Beck, 11 Dave Beck, 7 Dennis Ponder, _________ 35s Matthew Smith, 88 Andy Elliott, 71 Ricky Frasure, 87 Samantha Beadles Feature (25 Laps) – 18 Brandon McDowell, 75 Dustin Beck, 95z Zach Fair, ___________ 07 Dane Heilman, 7 Dennis Ponder, 35s Matthew Smith, 91K Jason Kibby, ___________ 41 Lance Foreman, 42 Justin Gregory, 4 Mike Hussmann, ___________ 87 Samantha Beadles, 71 Ricky Frasure, 5B Don Brantley, 11 Dave Beck, ___________ 84 Stan Beadles, 88 Andy Elliott

MMSA Mini-Sprints:

(28 Entries)

First Heat – 2s Rod Henning, 77x Gregory Dedrick, 11 Brandon Smith, _________ 73 Jesse Vermillion, 8e8 Ethan Rutherford, 19b Brandon Deputy, _________ 9H Josh Hixson, 21B Ryan Barr, 4 Mike Hussmann, 56 Kinser Medler DNS Second Heat – 22 Brandon Coffey, 77 Justin Lewis, 88x Jeff Schindler, ___________ 81h Anthony Haas, 26 Keith Langley, 14 Jason Mills, ___________ 76a Keith Arvin, 419 Jaylon Mills, 29J Kyle Hinsley DNS Third Heat – 99 Dean Parker, 23S Brad Strunk, 34T Cody Trammel, 17D Dylan Moan, _________ 18c Cindy Chambers, 14L Tim Light, 56x Dalton Hayhurst, _________ 5 Austin Hawkins, 9x Devin Hayhurst DNS Feature (20 Laps) – 23s Brad Strunk, 2s Rod Henning, 77 Justin Lewis, _______ 34T Cody Trammel, 99 Dean Parker, 88x Jeff Schindler, 11 Brandon Smith, _______ 17D Dylan Moan, 81H Anthony Haas, 8e8 Ethan Rutherford, 419 Jaylon Mills, _______ 22 Brandon Coffey, 26 Keith Langley, 73 Jesse Vermillion, 14L Tim Light, _______ 76a Keith Arvin, 19B Brandon Deputy, 77x Gregory Dedrick, 14 Jason Mills, _______ 18c Cindy Chambers, 5 Austin Hawkins