BIG FINAL NIGHT OF RACING THIS FRIDAY AT JACKSONVILLE SPEEDWAY

FRIDAY OCT 19TH

One more time.. The Last Dance…Last Call… Whatever you want to call it, this Friday WHELEN Engineering presents a really great show for our last event of the 2018 Racing Season.

The Lucas Oil POWRi Midget Series on one of the best midget tracks in the Country (if we do say so ourselves). Some of the most thrilling racing we have here.

DIRTcar Modfieds which have had some of the closest battles of the season hit the track one more time.

POWRi 600cc Micros will be battling as their point season nears the end….

And then we have ‘THAT’ Race. The one that has everyone talking. Your Highbank Heroes from yesteryear back on the track ONE MORE TIME in a real 12 lap Pro Late Model race presented by Taylor Brothers Towing. Scheduled to be racing:

Dick Taylor, Jim Leka, Joe Ross, Jr, Bill Scott, Ed Bauman, Stevie Sheppard, Tony Merrick, Tommy Sheppard, Sr, Terry Gallaher, Mike Hammerle (Others may be added!)

What a great way to conclude a great year. Give us one more night of your time and you’ll have memories to last all winter.

And to top it off – WHELEN Thanks our everyday local heroes by giving all First Responders all of the above for only $10 with a valid work ID or other proof of occupation or license.

Regular adult admission is $18, Ages 11-18 just $5 with Kids 10 and under FREE!

Grandstands Open at 5:00. Hot Laps at 6:00. Racing starts at 7:00.

Ken Dobson

Jacksonville Speedway

217-371-3653

jacksonvillespeedway@gmail.com