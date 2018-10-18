Dennis Erb, Jr. Finishes Off Lucas Oil Season this Weekend in Rhino Ag DTWC

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The Dennis Erb Racing team returned to the hallowed high-banks of Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio on October 12-13 for the rain-postponed ‘World 100.’ Following yet another rain-out on Friday night, the day/night doubleheader at the “Big E” on Saturday kicked off with $10,000 to win Twin 25s during the afternoon. Dennis Erb, Jr. knocked down the fiftieth fastest lap overall during the qualifying session prior to placing sixth in his stacked heat race. After grabbing the fourth and final transfer spot through his B-Main, Dennis moved up three positions during the 25-lap daytime sprint to garner a twentieth place feature showing.

During the nighttime portion of the double-dip at the 1/2-mile Buckeye State facility, all eyes were fixated on the $51,000 top prize and the famed globe trophies in the 48th Annual ‘World 100.’ Dennis finished fifth in his loaded heat race and ninth in his B-Main in part due to being underpowered from a minor engine issue. Unfortunately, the Carpentersville, Illinois ace was unable to transfer into the 100-lap crown jewel extravaganza that was won by Tim McCreadie. Full results from Eldora Speedway can be obtained by clicking on www.eldoraspeedway.com.

Dennis and his #28 team will now close out the 2018 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series season on October 19-20 in the 38th edition of the ‘Rhino Ag Dirt Track World Championship’ at Portsmouth Raceway Park in Portsmouth, Ohio. Hot laps and two rounds of qualifying heat races are scheduled to take place at PRP on Friday night, while consolation races, the $3,000 to win ‘Jim Dunn Memorial’ for non-qualifiers, and the 100-lap ‘Dirt Track World Championship’ are all slated for Saturday evening at the track located on the banks of the Ohio River. As has been the case in recent years, the winner of the DTWC will receive a whopping $100,000 payday. Dennis comes into the crown jewel spectacular tied for eleventh in the current LOLMDS point standings. More information can be found by logging onto www.lucasdirt.com.

