Scott Bloomquist Secures Fourth-Place Finish in 48th World 100

Set to Chase $100,000 at Dirt Track World Championship

Mooresburg, Tennessee (10/18/18) – Scott Bloomquist picked up a fourth place finish in the finale for the 48th annual World 100 in his Reece Monuments #0 Petroff Towing/ Sweet-Bloomquist Race Car/ Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model.

“We were a little off from where we needed to be in Saturday night’s feature,” Bloomquist said. “If I could do it over, I would’ve changed things up a little bit. Then in the feature, I slid my tires battling (Devin) Gilpin for position, and it took me a while to get my momentum back up. This place (Eldora Speedway) is different every time you come here, and that’s what I love about it. We’ll come back next year and give it another try.”

Scott Bloomquist resumed his pursuit of a fifth World 100 title on Saturday afternoon at Ohio’s Eldora Speedway in his Reece Monuments #0 Sweet-Bloomquist Race Car/ Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model.

After seeing Friday’s show pushed to Saturday afternoon by rain, Scott started his outing by qualifying fourth fastest in time trials. He then raced to a third-place finish in his heat race, but after not realizing he had to go to post-race tech, he was scored on the tail of his heat race.

As a result, he was forced to start on the tail of a B-Main. Despite starting on the back of the consolation event Bloomquist advanced to a runner-up finish, which positioned his 19th on the starting grid for the 25-lap, $10,000-to-win feature. By the time that the checkered flag dropped he had advanced to an 11th-place finish.

Via his performances in preliminary action, Scott started on the outside-front-row of the first heat race for Saturday night’s program. He raced to the win in the heat race, which locked him into the sixth-starting spot for Saturday night’s 100-lap finale.

In the $51,000-to-win main event Scott raced to as high as the second spot in the finale, but would be unable to get to the lead. He ultimately registered a fourth-place finish behind Tim McCreadie, Jimmy Owens, and Tyler Erb.

Full results from the weekend can be found at www.EldoraSpeedway.com .

This weekend – October 19-20 – Scott will return to competition with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series during the 38th annual Rhino Ag Dirt Track World Championship at Portsmouth Raceway Park (Portsmouth, Ohio). The event will post a $100,000 winner’s check and marks the final LOLMDS race of the 2018 campaign. Scott is a three-time champion of the mega event.

Bloomquist is currently third in the latest LOLMDS standings. For complete standings and more details on this weekend’s crown jewel, please visit www.LucasDirt.com .

Scott Bloomquist would like to thank all of his marketing partners, which include Reece Monuments, New Direction AG, Sweet Manufacturing, Sweet-Bloomquist Race Cars, Petroff Towing, Penske Racing Shocks, Sorbera Chiropractic, Go Lithium, Brown Miller Racing Solutions, DirtCarLift.com, Arizona Sport Shirts, Valvoline, CrossFit Overton, VP Racing Fuels, Allstar Performance, Midwest Mobile Tech Inc., Wilwood, E3 Spark Plugs, Cat Spot Litter, Hoosier Tire, Miller Welders, Hyperco, Wrisco, Brinn Industries Inc., Brinn, Strange Oval, Design 500, Bell Helmets, QA1, Beyea Custom Headers, COMP Cams, K-B Carburetors, Barnes Dry Sump Oil Systems, Five Star Racecar Bodies, KRC, Aurora, Durham Racing Engines, and MSRMafia.com Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Scott Bloomquist, please visit www.ScottBloomquistRacing.com and the team’s social media channel at www.twitter.com/Bloomquist_0 .

Ben Shelton, Owner

MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com