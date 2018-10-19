Gustin, Heeter, Jackson, Gulbrandson open Summit USRA Nationals in victory lane

WINSTON, Mo. (Oct. 18)–Four drivers who are no stranger to victory lane captured main event wins on opening night of the 5th Annual Summit USRA Nationals at the I-35 Speedway on Thursday night.

Two-time USMTS national champ Ryan Gustin survived a flurry of yellow flags and a late-race challenge from USRA Modified national points leader Darron Fuqua of Mayetta, Kan., to take the opening night win for the USRA Modifieds.

Fuqua, who rolled off 12th on the grid, settled for second with Rodney Sanders of Happy, Texas, finishing third. Last year’s Out-Pace USRA B-Mod national champion, Ryan Gillmore of Springfield, Mo., took the fourth spot with track champion Dennis Elliott of Mt. Ayr, Iowa, completing the top five.

Brett Heeter of Louisburg, Kan., notched his 16th triumph of the season in the Holley USRA Stock Cars presented by Medieval Chassis with a solid wire-to-wire performance in Thursday’s 20-lap main event.

Polesitter Chad Clancy of Polo, Mo., wound up second with 13th-starting Brayden Gjere of Mabel, Minn., third. Webster City, Iowa’s Todd Staley was fourth and Josh Zieman of Plymouth, Iowa, netted fifth-place money.

Brett Heeter won the Holley USRA Stock Car feature.

Out-Pace USRA B-Mods presented by Pace Performance saw national points leader Kris Jackson of Lebanon, Mo., race to the lead from him pole position and dominate the 20-lap main event, and almost certainly assured himself the 2018 national title.

In his 45th start of the 2018 campaign, it was Jackson’s 27th win and 41st time finishing inside the top five.

Mike Striegel of Wheatland, Mo., fended off 10th-starting Andy Bryant of Fort Scott, Kan., for the runner-up honors with 15th-starting Zach Sanders of Kearney, Mo., finishing fourth and Doug Keller of Easton, Mo., rounding out the top five.

Kris Jackson won the Out-Pace USRA B-Mod main event.

The Cook Racing Supplies USRA Hobby Stock feature was a barn-burner with Ankeny, Iowa’s Jamie Songer holding off the top two national title contenders-Eric Stanton of Carlisle, Iowa, and Dustin Gulbrandson of Sioux Falls, S.D.-for the lead through the first 12 laps.

Contact between Songer and Stanton, however, brought out the caution flag and relegated both drivers to the rear of the field while Gulbrandson sped away over the final three laps to take the checkers.

It was the 17th win of the season for the four-time defending national champion.

Tyler Schlumbohm of Sioux Falls, S.D., was second, 12th-starting Cory Kelderman of Hills, Minn., snagged the third spot, Thomas Kracht of, Luverne, Minn., claimed fourth and the final position in the top five went to Tracy Halouska of Worthing, S.D.

Dustin Gulbrandson won the Cook Racing Supplies USRA Hobby Stock main event.

The 5th Annual Summit USRA Nationals continues Friday with USRA Modifieds, Holley USRA Stock Cars, Out-Pace USRA B-Mods and Cook Racing Supplies USRA Hobby Stocks back in action along with USRA Tuners.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing begins at 7. Grandstand tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for youth (12-16), $5 for kids (6-11) and children 5 and under get in for free. Pit passes are $35.

On Saturday, the points accumulated Thursday and Friday will determine the starting line-ups for the main events with the top 10 in in each division competing in a pole dash to determine starting spots for the “A” Main.

Every lap in every division will be broadcast live on RacinDirt.com.

Camping is located on the north side of the track property next to a small lake with access via gravel road. Parking consists of grass lots. Water and electric hook-ups are not available. Camping fees are $20 per night or $60 for the week. Please see the track’s camping map at I-35Speedway.net/accommodations/ or contact Diana Green at by calling (816) 668-1714 or email dcgreen84@aol.com to reserve your location.

The Trackside Bar & Grill will be open for lunch and dinner all four days. Breakfast will be available Friday and Saturday by Pit Stop Catering at their tent by the pit entrance. Top notch concessions are available throughout the facility featuring large tenderloins, hot fries, walking tacos, hot dogs, hamburgers, snow cones, sweet funnel cakes, root beer floats and more, plus I-35 Speedway always has clean restrooms and free parking.

The I-35 Speedway is located just off of Interstate 35 at mile marker 64 (10 miles east of Cameron on SR 6). The physical address for mapping is 13141 MO-6, Winston, MO 64689.

To learn more about the USRA, visit www.usraracing.com or call (515) 832-6000. You can also like USRA Racing on Facebook at www.facebook.com/usraracing, follow www.twitter.com/usraracing on Twitter and check out the USRA YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/usratv. Keep up to speed with everything USRA by joining our email list at www.usraracing.com/subscribe.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series

5th Annual Summit Racing Equipment USRA Nationals – Night 1 of 3

I-35 Speedway, Winston, Mo.

Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown and money won.

USRA MODIFIEDS

American Racer Heat Race #1 (8 laps):

1. (2) 21 Ryan Middaugh, Fulton, Mo.

2. (7) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas.

3. (1) 99H Lee Hibner, Chillicothe, Mo.

4. (5) 17 Mike Striegel, Wheatland, Mo.

5. (6) 81 Cody Simpson, Quinlan, Texas.

6. (8) 49JR Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

7. (4) 21T Lance Town, Wellsville, Kan.

8. (3) 13 Chris Mercer, Excelsior Springs, Mo.

Argo Manufacturing Heat Race #2 (8 laps):

1. (1) 56 Troy Taylor, Midlothian, Texas.

2. (7) 29 Dennis Elliott, Mt. Ayr, Iowa.

3. (8) 78 Derrick Hicks, Ravenwood, Mo.

4. (2) 33 Danny Martin, Republic, Mo.

5. (5) 34 Mark Schafman, Edwardsville, Kan.

6. (6) 97 Houston Johnson, Kansas City, Mo.

7. (3) 89 Tyler Hibner, Chillicothe, Mo.

8. (4) 28B Wendall Bolden, Greenville, Texas.

Chevrolet Performance Heat Race #3 (8 laps):

1. (6) 19R Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa.

2. (1) 53R Ronnie Woods, Mexico, Mo.

3. (4) 3366 Ryan Gillmore, Springfield, Mo.

4. (3) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

5. (2) 98 Austin Johnson, Kansas City, Mo.

6. (7) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

7. (5) 71 Jim Body, Diamond, Mo.

8. (8) 45 Levi Nielsen, Evansdale, Iowa.

Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main (20 laps):

1. (2) 19R Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa, $500.

2. (12) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan., $400.

3. (7) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, $300.

4. (1) 3366 Ryan Gillmore, Springfield, Mo., $250.

5. (5) 29 Dennis Elliott, Mt. Ayr, Iowa, $200.

6. (17) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn., $175.

7. (19) 21T Lance Town, Wellsville, Kan., $150.

8. (20) 89 Tyler Hibner, Chillicothe, Mo., $140.

9. (9) 99H Lee Hibner, Chillicothe, Mo., $130.

10. (16) 49JR Jake Timm, Winona, Minn., $125.

11. (14) 34 Mark Schafman, Edwardsville, Kan., $120.

12. (24) 45 Levi Nielsen, Evansdale, Iowa, $115.

13. (3) 21 Ryan Middaugh, Fulton, Mo., $110.

14. (10) 17 Mike Striegel, Wheatland, Mo., $105.

15. (8) 56 Troy Taylor, Midlothian, Texas, $100.

16. (22) 13 Chris Mercer, Excelsior Springs, Mo., $100.

17. (6) 78 Derrick Hicks, Ravenwood, Mo., $100.

18. (11) 33 Danny Martin, Republic, Mo., $100.

19. (21) 71 Jim Body, Diamond, Mo., $100.

20. (13) 81 Cody Simpson, Quinlan, Texas, $100.

21. (4) 53R Ronnie Woods, Mexico, Mo., $100.

22. (23) 28B Wendall Bolden, Greenville, Texas, $100.

23. (15) 98 Austin Johnson, Kansas City, Mo., $100.

24. (18) 97 Houston Johnson, Kansas City, Mo., $100.

HOLLEY USRA STOCK CARS

American Racer Heat Race #1 (8 laps):

1. (1) 05 Brett Heeter, Kansas City, Kan.

2. (2) 2J Steve Jackson, Polk City, Iowa.

3. (4) 97 Lynn Panos, Calmar, Iowa.

4. (5) 23 Brayden Gjere, Mabel, Minn.

5. (3) 63H Billie Hoover, Stewartsville, Mo.

6. (6) 83 Aaron Sauter, St. Joseph, Mo.

7. (7) 88 Jeff Dixon, Trenton, Mo.

Chevrolet Performance Heat Race #2 (8 laps):

1. (2) 04 Roger Verdoorn, Sibley, Iowa.

2. (6) 21x Chad Clancy, Polo, Mo.

3. (4) 24 Josh Zieman, Plymouth, Iowa.

4. (5) 32 Justin Regnerus, Orange City, Iowa.

5. (1) 11 Jesse Brown, Nashua, Iowa.

6. (7) 19RG Rick Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa.

7. (3) 74 Jason Josselyn, Tularosa, N.M.

CP-Carrillo Heat Race #3 (8 laps):

1. (2) 42T Tim Shields, Kansas City, Mo.

2. (7) 417 Kevin Anderson, Kansas City, Kan.

3. (5) 14 Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa.

4. (4) 111 Butch Bailey, Novelty, Mo.

5. (1) 18 Richard Moulton, Altamont, Mo.

6. (6) 15F Brandon Ferguson, Lennox, S.D.

7. (3) 1 Austin O’Neal, Kearney, Mo.

Fast Shafts Heat Race #4 (8 laps):

1. (2) 15 Mitch Hovden, Decorah, Iowa.

2. (4) 44 Dillon Anderson, Decorah, Iowa.

3. (1) 75B Cletus Murray, Kansas City, Mo.

4. (3) 34X Mich Ross, Maysville, Mo.

5. (8) 14M Brian Mahlstedt, Ionia, Iowa.

6. (5) 28D Gary Donaldson, Rayville, Mo.

7. (6) 5K Steve Herrick, Topeka, Kan.

Real Racing Wheels “B” Main (10 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (2) 11 Jesse Brown, Nashua, Iowa.

2. (1) 63H Billie Hoover, Stewartsville, Mo.

3. (5) 19RG Rick Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa.

4. (4) 14M Brian Mahlstedt, Ionia, Iowa.

5. (9) 88 Jeff Dixon, Trenton, Mo.

6. (12) 5K Steve Herrick, Topeka, Kan.

7. (8) 28D Gary Donaldson, Rayville, Mo., $50.

8. (6) 83 Aaron Sauter, St. Joseph, Mo., $50.

9. (10) 74 Jason Josselyn, Tularosa, N.M., $50.

10. (11) 1 Austin O’Neal, Kearney, Mo., $50.

11. (3) 18 Richard Moulton, Altamont, Mo., $50.

12. (7) 15F Brandon Ferguson, Lennox, S.D., $50.

Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main (20 laps):

1. (2) 05 Brett Heeter, Kansas City, Kan., $400.

2. (1) 21X Chad Clancy, Polo, Mo., $300.

3. (13) 23 Brayden Gjere, Mabel, Minn., $250.

4. (9) 14 Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa, $200.

5. (11) 24 Josh Zieman, Plymouth, Iowa, $175.

6. (17) 11 Jesse Brown, Nashua, Iowa, $150.

7. (10) 97 Lynn Panos, Calmar, Iowa, $140.

8. (5) 15 Mitch Hovden, Decorah, Iowa, $130.

9. (21) 88 Jeff Dixon, Trenton, Mo., $120.

10. (16) 34X Mich Ross, Maysville, Mo., $110.

11. (18) 63H Billie Hoover, Stewartsville, Mo., $105.

12. (12) 75B Cletus Murray, Kansas City, Mo., $100.

13. (19) 19RG Rick Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa, $95.

14. (6) 04 Roger Verdoorn, Sibley, Iowa, $90.

15. (20) 14M Brian Mahlstedt, Ionia, Iowa, $85.

16. (15) 111 Butch Bailey, Novelty, Mo., $80.

17. (22) 5K Steve Herrick, Topeka, Kan., $75.

18. (3) 42T Tim Shields, Kansas City, Mo., $75.

19. (7) 417 Kevin Anderson, Kansas City, Kan., $75.

20. (23) 28D Gary Donaldson, Rayville, Mo., $75.

21. (8) 44 Dillon Anderson, Decorah, Iowa, $75.

22. (14) 32 Justin Regnerus, Orange City, Iowa, $75.

23. (24) 83 Aaron Sauter, St. Joseph, Mo., $75.

DQ – (4) 2J Steve Jackson, Polk City, Iowa, $75.

OUT-PACE USRA B-MODS

American Racer Heat Race #1 (8 laps):

1. (3) 10T Trevor Fecht, Allison, Iowa.

2. (5) 36K Jayden Larson, Mankato, Minn.

3. (1) 7c Cole Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

4. (4) 17A Clint Baker, Meadville, Mo.

5. (7) 22L Lonnie Hibner, Chillicothe, Mo.

6. (6) 49 Patrick Royalty, Kansas City, Kan.

7. (2) 14M Brian Mahlstedt, Ionia, Iowa.

Chevrolet Performance Heat Race #2 (8 laps):

1. (2) 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.

2. (4) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo.

3. (6) 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.

4. (1) 782 Miah Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

5. (3) 12C Steve Clancy, Odessa, Mo.

6. (5) 21J Jeremy Bennett, Ottawa, Kan.

7. (7) 14K Michael King, St. Joseph, Mo.

CP-Carrillo Heat Race #3 (8 laps):

1. (1) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

2. (4) 71III Jim Body III, Diamond, Mo.

3. (3) 75 Cole Suckow, Cresco, Iowa.

4. (2) 1 Kyle Henning, Atchison, Kan.

5. (6) 52M Dustin Miller, Pattonsburg, Mo.

6. (7) B52 Jeremy Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan.

7. (5) 10H Garrett Hill, New Hampton, Mo.

Fast Shafts Heat Race #4 (8 laps):

1. (2) 17 Mike Striegel, Wheatland, Mo.

2. (1) 222 Dustin Crist, St. Joseph, Mo.

3. (4) 20T Yancy Shepard, Smithville, Mo.

4. (3) 7B Zach Sanders, Kearney, Mo.

5. (6) 57 Randy Ainsworth, Excelsior Springs, Mo.

6. (7) 7J Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan.

7. (5) 181 Luke Nieman, Nortonville, Kan.

Pace Performance Heat Race #5 (8 laps):

1. (6) 0 Chase Galvan, Bonner Springs, Kan.

2. (5) 14 Kameron Grindstaff, Independence, Mo.

3. (2) 50JR LeRoy Morrison, Raymore, Mo.

4. (4) 81 Jacob Blair, Kansas City, Mo.

5. (3) 48 Shawn Grady, Lathrop, Mo.

6. (1) 12JR Olen Stephens, Warrensburg, Mo.

Real Racing Wheels “B” Main #1 (10 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (1) 7c Cole Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

2. (4) 7B Zach Sanders, Kearney, Mo.

3. (3) 782 Miah Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

4. (8) 7J Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan.

5. (6) 57 Randy Ainsworth, Excelsior Springs, Mo.

6. (11) 10H Garrett Hill, New Hampton, Mo., $50.

7. (9) 21J Jeremy Bennett, Ottawa, Kan., $50.

8. (7) 48 Shawn Grady, Lathrop, Mo., $50.

9. (2) 50JR LeRoy Morrison, Raymore, Mo., $50.

10. (5) 22L Lonnie Hibner, Chillicothe, Mo., $50.

11. (10) 14M Brian Mahlstedt, Ionia, Iowa.

Real Racing Wheels “B” Main #2 (10 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (6) 12C Steve Clancy, Odessa, Mo.

2. (8) 49 Patrick Royalty, Kansas City, Kan.

3. (2) 17A Clint Baker, Meadville, Mo.

4. (7) B52 Jeremy Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan.

5. (5) 52M Dustin Miller, Pattonsburg, Mo.

6. (4) 81 Jacob Blair, Kansas City, Mo., $50.

7. (1) 75 Cole Suckow, Cresco, Iowa, $50.

8. (10) 14K Michael King, St. Joseph, Mo., $50.

9. (9) 12JR Olen Stephens, Warrensburg, Mo., $50.

10. (11) 181 Luke Nieman, Nortonville, Kan., $50.

11. (3) 1 Kyle Henning, Atchison, Kan., $50.

Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main (20 laps):

1. (1) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo., $400.

2. (4) 17 Mike Striegel, Wheatland, Mo., $300.

3. (10) 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan., $250.

4. (15) 7B Zach Sanders, Kearney, Mo., $200.

5. (2) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo., $175.

6. (6) 0 Chase Galvan, Bonner Springs, Kan., $150.

7. (5) 14 Kameron Grindstaff, Independence, Mo., $140.

8. (3) 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo., $130.

9. (20) B52 Jeremy Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan., $120.

10. (11) 222 Dustin Crist, St. Joseph, Mo., $110.

11. (17) 782 Miah Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D., $105.

12. (8) 10T Trevor Fecht, Allison, Iowa, $100.

13. (21) 57 Randy Ainsworth, Excelsior Springs, Mo., $95.

14. (22) 52M Dustin Miller, Pattonsburg, Mo., $90.

15. (13) 7C Cole Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D., $85.

16. (18) 17A Clint Baker, Meadville, Mo., $80.

17. (23) 81 Jacob Blair, Kansas City, Mo., $75.

18. (7) 36K Jayden Larson, Mankato, Minn., $75.

19. (9) 71III Jim Body III, Diamond, Mo., $75.

20. (16) 49 Patrick Royalty, Kansas City, Kan., $75.

21. (12) 20T Yancy Shepard, Smithville, Mo., $75.

22. (14) 12C Steve Clancy, Odessa, Mo., $75.

23. (19) 7J Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan., $75.

DNS – 10H Garrett Hill, New Hampton, Mo., $50.

COOK RACING SUPPLIES USRA HOBBY STOCKS

Chevrolet Performance Heat Race #1 (8 laps):

1. (1) 15 Thomas Kracht, Luverne, Minn.

2. (2) 11 Nick Janssen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

3. (6) 29 Brady Link, Waukon, Iowa.

4. (7) 8 Adam Tiernan, Granger, Iowa.

5. (5) 22 Steve Larson, Decorah, Iowa.

6. (4) 20B Josh Bradley, Harrisburg, S.D.

7. (3) 11T Todd Uhl, Sheldon, Iowa.

CP-Carrillo Heat Race #2 (8 laps):

1. (2) 6 Dustin Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

2. (4) 96R Jamie Songer, Ankeny, Iowa.

3. (3) 7B Eric Stanton, Carlisle, Iowa.

4. (1) X Tyler Schlumbohm, Sioux Falls, S.D.

5. (6) 86 Tracy Halouska, Worthing, S.D.

6. (5) 4D Cory Kelderman, Hills, Minn.

Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main (15 laps):

1. (8) 6 Dustin Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls, S.D., $300.

2. (7) X Tyler Schlumbohm, Sioux Falls, S.D., $250.

3. (12) 4D Cory Kelderman, Hills, Minn., $200.

4. (6) 15 Thomas Kracht, Luverne, Minn., $175.

5. (9) 86 Tracy Halouska, Worthing, S.D., $150.

6. (3) 7B Eric Stanton, Carlisle, Iowa, $125.

7. (4) 8 Adam Tiernan, Granger, Iowa, $100.

8. (13) 11T Todd Uhl, Sheldon, Iowa, $95.

9. (5) 29 Brady Link, Waukon, Iowa, $90.

10. (1) 11 Nick Janssen, Sioux Falls, S.D., $85.

11. (11) 20B Josh Bradley, Harrisburg, S.D., $80.

12. (10) 22 Steve Larson, Decorah, Iowa, $75.

13. (2) 96R Jamie Songer, Ankeny, Iowa, $70.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

