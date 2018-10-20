Thomas Makes it 12 at Jacksonville Speedway

Jacksonville, IL – Tyler Thomas outlasted a relentless Tanner Carrick on an elbows-up Jacksonville Speedway to take his second POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League victory of 2018. Thomas’s Jacksonville victory is the 12th of his POWRi career.

At the drop of the green flag, Jake Neuman took the early lead followed by Cannon McIntosh. By lap two, Thomas had moved past McIntosh for second with Tucker Klaasmeyer in tow. After the caution was displayed for McIntosh and Alex Bright, Thomas powered past Neuman for the lead while Klaasmeyer worked Neuman for second.

With Thomas comfortably out front, Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports teammates Tanner Carrick and Logan Seavey pushed past both Klaasmeyer and Neuman. With a comfortable cushion over the duo, Thomas seemed to be the dominant machine until the red was displayed on lap 19.

Returning to green flag racing, Thomas led with Carrick in second, followed by Seavey, Klaasmeyer, and Ryan Robinson. Action ensued between Thomas and Carrick as Thomas held strong up top blasting the cushion in turns one and two, with Carrick taking to the inside in turns three and four.

With three laps to go, the red was again displayed, creating a three-lap dash for the win. Returning to racing, Thomas led Carrick with a slim advantage on the restart. Taking the victory, Thomas led with Carrick coming in second. Logan Seavey finished third with another good points night for current POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League point standings leader, Tucker Klaasmeyer in fourth. Holly Shelton took fifth.

“We had a really good car,” commented Tyler Thomas. “My dad did a heck of a job setting this car up and our Toyota engine by Speedway just takes off and rips. Hopefully, we can make it two-in-a-row tomorrow night.”

Speedway Motors Heat Race Winners: Heat 1: 3N – JAKE NEUMAN, Heat 2: 77 – ALEX BRIGHT, Heat 3: 27 – TUCKER KLAASMEYER

Mesilla Valley Transportation Feature Winner: 91T – TYLER THOMAS

POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League Feature Results (30 laps): 1. 91T – TYLER THOMAS, 2. 71K – TANNER CARRICK, 3. 67 – LOGAN SEAVEY, 4. 27 – TUCKER KLAASMEYER, 5. 67K – HOLLY SHELTON, 6. 35X – ANDREW LAYSER, 7. 3N – JAKE NEUMAN, 8. 72 – SAM JOHNSON, 9. 21KS – KARTER SARFF, 10. 5D – ZACH DAUM, 11. 56Y – DANIEL ROBINSON, 12. 56X – MARK CHISHOLM, 13. 14JR – HOLLEY HOLLAN, 14. 08 – CANNON MCINTOSH, 15. 71 – RYAN ROBINSON, 16. 10C – DALTON CAMFIELD, 17. 6 – KYLE HAMMER, 18. 77 – ALEX BRIGHT, 19. 97A – AUSTIN O’DELL, 20. 86C – DEVIN CAMFIELD

