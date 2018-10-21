First-Career Southern Nationals Payday for Tyler Erb in Showdown at Senoia Raceway

SENOIA, GA (October 20, 2018)-Tyler Erb of New Waverly, Texas held off a late race charge from Michael Page on Saturday Night to go on to capture his first-career Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Bonus Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels and Tennessee RV.

Erb led 49 of the 50 laps for the $6,000 payday and became the 11th different winner in 14 races so far this season on the tour. Erb drove the Steven Roberts-owned Clements-powered Rocket Chassis sponsored by Roberts Bee Company.

Three caution flags slowed the 50-lapper. The first caution came on lap 14 as Cla Knight slowed in turn one. The second yellow flag came on lap 35 as William Thomas came to a stop in turn one and the final caution came on lap 47 as Shane Clanton slowed on the back stretch with a right front flat tire.

The series will be back to action on Saturday October 27th at Blue Ridge (GA) Motorsports Park for $4,000-to-win and then the series finale will be on Saturday November 17th at Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, Ga. paying $5,000-to-win for the Joe Lee Johnson Memorial.

Further information on the Spring Nationals, Southern Nationals and Southern Nationals Bonus Series can be obtained by calling Promoter Ray Cook at (828) 360-5353 or Series P.R. Coordinator Chris Tilley at (606) 219-1723 or visit the official website located at www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com .

Official Summary of Results

Feature Results for Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Bonus Series at Senoia Raceway in Senoia, GA on October 20, 2018

1. Tyler Erb-New Waverly, Texas

2. Michael Page-Douglasville, Ga.

3. Casey Roberts-Toccoa, Ga.

4. Tyler Millwood-Kingston, Ga.

5. Austin Horton-Newnan, Ga.

6. Clint Smith-Senoia, Ga.

7. Joey Armistead-Senoia, Ga.

8. Steven Roberts-Sylvester, Ga.

9. Austin Smith-Rome, Ga.

10. Shane Clanton-Zebulon, Ga.

11. Jason Croft-Woodstock, Ga.

12. Bubba Pollard-Senoia, Ga.

13. David Payne-Murphy, N.C.

14. Ashton Winger-Hampton, Ga.

15. Mason Massey-Douglasville, Ga.

16. Cruz Skinner-Oxford, Ala.

17. Joey Standridge-Tellico Plains, Tenn.

18. William Thomas-Phenix City, Ala.

19. Ricky Williams-Fayetteville, Ga.

20. Shane Fulcher-Thomaston, Ga.

21. Johnny Cloer Jr.-Chatsworth, Ga.

22. Cla Knight-N. Augusta, S.C.

Time of Race: 24 minutes

Margin of Victory: 00.928 seconds

Yellow Flags: Three (laps 14, 35, 47)

Red Flags: None

Lap Leaders: Tyler Erb (1-47), Page (48), Erb (49-50)

Entries: 29

Overall Top Qualifier: Shane Clanton-14.196 seconds

Provisional Starters: Joey Standridge, Cla Knight

Last Chance Heat-1 Finish: Joey Armistead, Shane Fulcher, Johnny Cloer Jr., Steven Roberts, Ricky Williams, Lamar Haygood, Kyler Haygood, Glenn Morris, Ivedent Lloyd Jr.

Last Chance Heat-2 Finish: David Payne, William Thomas, Mason Massey, Bubba Pollard, Cruz Skinner, Zach Leonhardi, Joey Standridge, Cla Knight.

2018 Southern Nationals Bonus Series Winners/Upcoming Events:

March 16-Tri-County Race Track-Shane Clanton

March 17-Toccoa Raceway-Ricky Weiss

April 28-Blue Ridge Motorsports Park-Shawn Chastain

May 12-Dixie Speedway-Michael Page

June 15-Lake Cumberland Speedway-Tyler Carpenter

June 16-Richmond Raceway-Tyler Carpenter

July 3-Tazewell Speedway-Eric Wells

September 2-Tazewell Speedway-David Payne

September 15-North Georgia Speedway-Michael Page

September 28-Tri-County Race Track-Casey Roberts

October 5-Lake Cumberland Speedway-Michael Chilton

October 6-Lake Cumberland Speedway-Billy Moyer Sr.

October 19-Senoia Raceway-Shane Clanton

October 20-Senoia Raceway-Tyler Erb

October 27-Blue Ridge Motorsports Park-Blue Ridge, GA-$4,000 to win

November 17-Boyd’s Speedway-Ringgold, GA-$5,000 to win

Current Series Points (after October 20)

1. David Payne-2,382

2. Chicky Barton-1,804

3. Joey Standridge-1,542

4. Aaron Ridley-1,458

5. Casey Roberts-1,132

6. Todd Coffman-922

7. Jason Jameson-714

8. Jeff Neubert-710

9. Caleb Ashby-686

10. Shawn Chastain-635