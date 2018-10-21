Gustin, Hovden, Jackson, Schlumbohm, Girard score Summit USRA Nationals victories

WINSTON, Mo. (Oct. 20)–Ryan Gustin and Kris Jackson each captured their first Summit Racing Equipment USRA Nationals titles in dramatic fashion Saturday night at the I-35 Speedway, winning their third straight main event to complete a sweep of the weekend.

Meanwhile, the checkered flag also waved for Mitch Hovden, Tyler Schlumbohm and Dakota Girard as they captured their first wins of the three-day affair.

After capturing Thursday and Friday’s feature races, Gustin won Saturday’s Pole Dash and proceeded to lead all 40 laps of the championship finale to increase his three-day take home pay to $5,000.

Gustin, from Marshalltown, Iowa, was chased from beginning to end by Rodney Sanders of Happy, Texas, who held off USRA Modified national points leader Darron Fuqua of Mayetta, Kan., for second place.

Ryan Gillmore of Springfield, Mo., finished fourth and Jake Timm of Winona, Minn., was fifth while Josh Angst, Dennis Elliott, Cody Simpson, Wendall Bolden and Troy Taylor rounded out the top 10.

With a thrilling main event victory, Decorah, Iowa’s Mitch Hovden took a major step toward securing his record-setting fifth national championship in the Holley USRA Stock Cars presented by Medieval Chassis.

Hovden, who started on the pole, saw out side front row starter Todd Staley take charge at the drop of the green flag, and although Hovden never lost sight of the leader he was unable to challenge for the spot through the first 25 of 30 laps.

Following a yellow flag with eight laps to go, Thursday night winner Brett Heeter of Kansas City, Kan., drove underneath both Staley and Hovden and tried to slide into the top spot but both Staley and Hovden crossed underneath to retain the top two spots.

With victory in sight, Staley slid high in turn one and his momentum carried him over the banking while Hovden and Heeter stormed past to battle it out for the win.

Heeter attempted another slide job but Hovden powered back in front and was able to keep Heeter at bay for the final three circuits to garner the $3,000 top prize while Heeter settled for the runner-up paycheck.

With his third-place finish, Dillon Anderson of Decorah, Iowa, locked up the 2018 Iron Man Challenge title. Billy Hoover of Stewartville, Mo., and Brayden Gjere of Mabel, Minn., completed the top 5.

Chad Clancy, Lynn Panos, Justin Regnerus, Staley and Gary Donaldson rounded out the top 10.

Kris Jackson of Lebanon, Mo., laid down 30 flawless laps and took home his third Out-Pace USRA B-Mod victory in as many nights and earning $3,000 for his 29th win of the season.

Zach Sanders of Kearney, Mo., started next to Jackson on the front row and held on through thick lapped traffic to claim the runner-up money while 14-year-old Dillon McCowan of Urbana, Mo., advanced five spots to finish third.

Andy Bryant of Fort Scott, Kan., was fourth and Dustin Crist of St. Joseph, Mo., finished fifth with Kameron Grindstaff, Patrick Royalty, Chase Galvan, Jeremy Chambers and Cole Christensen completing the top 10.

The Cook Racing Supplies USRA Hobby Stocks kicked off the main event action and set a high bar for the next four feature races to come, and although Tyler Schlumbohm led all 20 laps of the race it was anything but easy for the Sioux Falls, S.D., racer.

Schlumbohm, along with Jamie Songer of Ankeny, Iowa; Eric Stanton of Carlisle, Iowa; and national points leader Dustin Gulbrandson of Sioux Falls, S.D., raced four-wide out of turn 2 with five laps remaining.

After settling down the next time around, Schlumbohm and Stanton pulled out front and the pair powered door-to-door out of the final corner with Schlumbohm nipping Stanton by a bumper at the finish line.

Songer held off Gulbrandson for third place while Brady Link of Waukon, Iowa, crossed the stripe in fifth. Tracy Halouska, Thomas Kracht, Steve Larson, Cory Kelderman and Josh Bradley rounded out the top 10 finishers.

Dakota Girard of Moberly, Mo., grabbed a late-race lead from Seth Scholl of Holmen, Wis., and went on to become the first USRA Tuner champion of the Summit USRA Nationals.

Jeremiah Anderson of La Crosse, Wis., claimed the runner-up spot with Alvin Cooney of Mexico, Mo., grabbing the third position. Nathan Castellano of Des Moines, Iowa, was fourth and fifth went to David Miller of St. Joseph, Mo.

In addition to priceless titles and cash awards, dozens of racers at the 5th Annual Summit Racing Equipment USRA Nationals earned contingency awards from 905 Ink, Aero Race Wheels, Afco Performance Group, Allstar Performance, American Racer Racing Tires, Bob Harris Enterprises, BSB Manufacturing, Cook Racing Supplies, Deatherage Opticians, Edelbrock, Eibach Springs, EQ Cylinder Heads, Fast Shafts, GRT Race Cars, Harris Auto Racing, Hooker Harness, Integra Shocks & Springs, JE Pistons, Jerovetz Motorsports, Kevko Racing Oil Pans & Components, Keyser Manufacturing, Maxima Racing Oils, Mitchell Machine, PBM Performance Products, Performance Bodies, QA1, Simpson Performance Products, Summit Racing Equipment, Sybesma Graphics, The Joie of Seating, Tire Demon by Love Tap, USMTS, USRA, Velocità Premium Motorsports Apparel, VP Racing Fuels, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes and Zero1 Shocks & Suspension.

One more week of summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points remain with several race tracks throughout the country hosting big events.

To learn more about the USRA, visit www.usraracing.com or call (515) 832-6000. You can also like USRA Racing on Facebook at www.facebook.com/usraracing, follow www.twitter.com/usraracing on Twitter and check out the USRA YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/usratv. Keep up to speed with everything USRA by joining our email list at www.usraracing.com/subscribe.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series

5th Annual Summit Racing Equipment USRA Nationals – Night 3 of 3

I-35 Speedway, Winston, Mo.

Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown and money won.

USRA MODIFIEDS

Heat Race #1 (8 laps):

1. (2) 21 Ryan Middaugh, Fulton, Mo.

2. (1) 34 Mark Schafman, Edwardsville, Kan.

3. (3) 71 Jim Body, Diamond, Mo.

4. (8) 96H Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn.

5. (6) 28B Wendall Bolden, Greenville, Texas.

6. (4) 45 Levi Nielsen, Evansdale, Iowa.

7. (5) 13 Chris Mercer, Excelsior Springs, Mo.

8. (7) 78 Derrick Hicks, Ravenwood, Mo.

Heat Race #2 (8 laps):

1. (1) 89 Tyler Hibner, Chillicothe, Mo.

2. (5) 98 Austin Johnson, Kansas City, Mo.

3. (3) 97 Houston Johnson, Kansas City, Mo.

4. (8) 56X Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa.

5. (6) 33 Danny Martin, Republic, Mo.

6. (2) 99H Lee Hibner, Chillicothe, Mo.

7. (4) 17 Mike Striegel, Wheatland, Mo.

8. (7) 53R Ronnie Woods, Mexico, Mo.

Pole Dash (6 laps):

1. (1) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa.

2. (2) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas.

3. (3) 3366 Ryan Gillmore, Springfield, Mo.

4. (4) 29 Dennis Elliott, Mt. Ayr, Iowa

5. (6) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

6. (5) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

7. (8) 49JR Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

8. (9) 56 Troy Taylor, Midlothian, Texas.

9. (10) 81 Cody Simpson, Quinlan, Texas.

10. (7) 21T Lance Town, Wellsville, Kan.

Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main (40 laps):

1. (1) 19R Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa, $4000.

2. (2) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, $2500.

3. (6) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan., $1500.

4. (3) 3366 Ryan Gillmore, Springfield, Mo., $1000.

5. (7) 49JR Jake Timm, Winona, Minn., $900.

6. (5) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn., $800.

7. (4) 29 Dennis Elliott, Mt. Ayr, Iowa, $700.

8. (9) 81 Cody Simpson, Quinlan, Texas, $600.

9. (19) 28B Wendall Bolden, Greenville, Texas, $550.

10. (8) 56 Troy Taylor, Midlothian, Texas, $500.

11. (15) 71 Jim Body, Diamond, Mo., $450.

12. (13) 34 Mark Schafman, Edwardsville, Kan., $425.

13. (24) 17 Mike Striegel, Wheatland, Mo., $400.

14. (11) 21 Ryan Middaugh, Fulton, Mo., $350.

15. (10) 21T Lance Town, Wellsville, Kan., $325.

16. (12) 89 Tyler Hibner, Chillicothe, Mo., $300.

17. (16) 97 Houston Johnson, Kansas City, Mo., $290.

18. (23) 13 Chris Mercer, Excelsior Springs, Mo., $280.

19. (14) 98 Austin Johnson, Kansas City, Mo., $270.

20. (20) 33 Danny Martin, Republic, Mo., $260.

21. (25) 78 Derrick Hicks, Ravenwood, Mo., $250.

22. (26) 53R Ronnie Woods, Mexico, Mo., $240.

23. (17) 96H Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn., $230.

24. (21) 45 Levi Nielsen, Evansdale, Iowa, $220.

25. (18) 56X Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa, $210.

26. (22) 99H Lee Hibner, Chillicothe, Mo., $205.

HOLLEY USRA STOCK CARS

Heat Race #1 (8 laps):

1. (2) 97 Lynn Panos, Calmar, Iowa.

2. (1) 28D Gary Donaldson, Rayville, Mo.

3. (4) 04 Roger Verdoorn, Sibley, Iowa.

4. (3) 42T Tim Shields, Kansas City, Mo.

5. (6) 32 Justin Regnerus, Orange City, Iowa.

6. (5) 14M Brian Mahlstedt, Ionia, Iowa.

7. (7) 417 Kevin Anderson, Kansas City, Kan.

DNS – 83 Aaron Sauter, St. Joseph, Mo.

DNS – 2J Steve Jackson, Polk City, Iowa.

Heat Race #2 (8 laps):

1. (7) 74 Jason Josselyn, Tularosa, N.M.

2. (8) 15F Brandon Ferguson, Lennox, S.D.

3. (5) 5K Steve Herrick, Topeka, Kan.

4. (6) 44 Dillon Anderson, Decorah, Iowa.

5. (1) 111 Butch Bailey, Novelty, Mo.

6. (2) 19RG Rick Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa.

7. (4) 1 Austin O’Neal, Kearney, Mo.

8. (3) 75B Cletus Murray, Kansas City, Mo.

DNS -18 Richard Moulton, Altamont, Mo.

Pole Dash (6 laps):

1. (2) 15 Mitch Hovden, Decorah, Iowa.

2. (1) 14 Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa.

3. (5) 11 Jesse Brown, Nashua, Iowa.

4. (4) 21X Chad Clancy, Polo, Mo.

5. (7) 23 Brayden Gjere, Mabel, Minn.

6. (3) 24 Josh Zieman, Plymouth, Iowa.

7. (6) 88 Jeff Dixon, Trenton, Mo.

8. (10) 34X Mich Ross, Maysville, Mo.

9. (8) 63H Billie Hoover, Stewartsville, Mo.

10. (9) 05 Brett Heeter, Kansas City, Kan.

Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main (30 laps):

1. (1) 15 Mitch Hovden, Decorah, Iowa, $3000.

2. (10) 05 Brett Heeter, Kansas City, Kan., $1700.

3. (17) 44 Dillon Anderson, Decorah, Iowa, $1200.

4. (9) 63H Billie Hoover, Stewartsville, Mo., $900.

5. (5) 23 Brayden Gjere, Mabel, Minn., $800.

6. (4) 21X Chad Clancy, Polo, Mo., $700.

7. (11) 97 Lynn Panos, Calmar, Iowa, $600.

8. (18) 32 Justin Regnerus, Orange City, Iowa, $500.

9. (2) 14 Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa, $450.

10. (13) 28D Gary Donaldson, Rayville, Mo., $400.

11. (3) 11 Jesse Brown, Nashua, Iowa, $350.

12. (16) 42T Tim Shields, Kansas City, Mo., $325.

13. (20) 14M Brian Mahlstedt, Ionia, Iowa, $300.

14. (21) 417 Kevin Anderson, Kansas City, Kan., $290.

15. (7) 88 Jeff Dixon, Trenton, Mo., $280.

16. (22) 1 Austin O’Neal, Kearney, Mo., $270.

17. (14) 15F Brandon Ferguson, Lennox, S.D., $260.

18. (15) 5K Steve Herrick, Topeka, Kan., $250.

19. (24) 75B Cletus Murray, Kansas City, Mo., $240.

20. (6) 24 Josh Zieman, Plymouth, Iowa, $230.

21. (19) 111 Butch Bailey, Novelty, Mo., $225.

22. (23) 83 Aaron Sauter, St. Joseph, Mo., $220.

23. (12) 74 Jason Josselyn, Tularosa, N.M., $215.

24. (8) 34X Mich Ross, Maysville, Mo., $210.

DNS – 04 Roger Verdoorn, Sibley, Iowa, $80.

DNS – 19RG Rick Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa, $80.

DNS – 2J Steve Jackson, Polk City, Iowa, $80.

DNS – 18 Richard Moulton, Altamont, Mo., $80.

OUT-PACE USRA B-MODS

Heat Race #1 (8 laps):

1. (2) 49 Patrick Royalty, Kansas City, Kan.

2. (1) 782 Miah Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

3. (4) 75 Cole Suckow, Cresco, Iowa.

4. (3) 10T Trevor Fecht, Allison, Iowa.

5. (9) 36 Trevor Tesch, Lennox, S.D.

6. (5) 181 Luke Nieman, Nortonville, Kan.

7. (7) 50 LeRoy Morrison, Raymore, Mo.

8. (6) 1 Kyle Henning, Atchison, Kan.

9. (8) 12JR Olen Stephens, Warrensburg, Mo.

Heat Race #2 (8 laps):

1. (1) 0 Chase Galvan, Bonner Springs, Kan.

2. (2) B52 Jeremy Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan.

3. (4) 57 Randy Ainsworth, Excelsior Springs, Mo.

4. (5) 36K Jayden Larson, Mankato, Minn.

5. (3) 81 Jacob Blair, Kansas City, Mo.

6. (6) 21J Jeremy Bennett, Ottawa, Kan.

7. (8) 22T Tyler Tesch, Lennox, S.D.

8. (7) 14K Michael King, St. Joseph, Mo.

Heat Race #3 (8 laps):

1. (2) 07 Yancy Shepard, Smithville, Mo.

2. (1) 12C Steve Clancy, Odessa, Mo.

3. (3) 52M Dustin Miller, Pattonsburg, Mo.

4. (5) 71III Jim Body III, Diamond, Mo.

5. (4) 17X Clint Baker, Meadville, Mo.

6. (8) 48 Shawn Grady, Lathrop, Mo.

7. (7) 22L Lonnie Hibner, Chillicothe, Mo.

8. (6) 10H Garrett Hill, New Hampton, Mo.

“B” Main #1 (10 laps):

1. (2) 71III Jim Body III, Diamond, Mo.

2. (6) 22T Tyler Tesch, Lennox, S.D.

3. (4) 181 Luke Nieman, Nortonville, Kan.

4. (3) 81 Jacob Blair, Kansas City, Mo., $80.

5. (1) 10T Trevor Fecht, Allison, Iowa., $80.

6. (5) 48 Shawn Grady, Lathrop, Mo., $80.

7. (7) 1 Kyle Henning, Atchison, Kan., $80.

8. (8) 10H Garrett Hill, New Hampton, Mo., $80.

“B” Main #2 (10 laps):

1. (2) 21J Jeremy Bennett, Ottawa, Kan.

2. (1) 36K Jayden Larson, Mankato, Minn.

3. (4) 22L Lonnie Hibner, Chillicothe, Mo.

4. (3) 50 LeRoy Morrison, Raymore, Mo., $80.

5. (5) 14K Michael King, St. Joseph, Mo., $80.

6. (6) 12JR Olen Stephens, Warrensburg, Mo., $80.

DNS – 17X Clint Baker, Meadville, Mo., $80.

DQ – (2) 36 Trevor Tesch, Lennox, S.D.

Pole Dash (6 laps):

1. (1) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

2. (3) 7B Zach Sanders, Kearney, Mo.

3. (2) 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.

4. (5) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo.

5. (4) 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.

6. (7) 7J Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan.

7. (6) 14 Kameron Grindstaff, Independence, Mo.

8. (9) 222 Dustin Crist, St. Joseph, Mo.

9. (10) 7C Cole Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

10. (8) 17 Mike Striegel, Wheatland, Mo.

Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main (30 laps):

1. (1) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo., $3000.

2. (2) 7B Zach Sanders, Kearney, Mo., $1700.

3. (5) 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo., $1200.

4. (3) 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan., $900.

5. (8) 222 Dustin Crist, St. Joseph, Mo., $800.

6. (7) 14 Kameron Grindstaff, Independence, Mo., $700.

7. (11) 49 Patrick Royalty, Kansas City, Kan., $600.

8. (12) 0 Chase Galvan, Bonner Springs, Kan., $500.

9. (15) B52 Jeremy Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan., $450.

10. (9) 7C Cole Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D., $400.

11. (16) 12C Steve Clancy, Odessa, Mo., $350.

12. (23) 36K Jayden Larson, Mankato, Minn., $325.

13. (13) 07 Yancy Shepard, Smithville, Mo., $300.

14. (14) 782 Miah Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D., $290.

15. (17) 75 Cole Suckow, Cresco, Iowa, $280.

16. (4) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo., $270.

17. (26) 10T Trevor Fecht, Allison, Iowa, $260.

18. (10) 17 Mike Striegel, Wheatland, Mo., $250.

19. (20) 71III Jim Body III, Diamond, Mo., $240.

20. (28) 1 Kyle Henning, Atchison, Kan., $230.

21. (22) 22T Tyler Tesch, Lennox, S.D., $225.

22. (27) 36 Trevor Tesch, Lennox, S.D., $220.

23. (25) 22L Lonnie Hibner, Chillicothe, Mo., $215.

24. (18) 57 Randy Ainsworth, Excelsior Springs, Mo., $210.

25. (19) 52M Dustin Miller, Pattonsburg, Mo., $205.

26. (6) 7J Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan., $200.

27. (21) 21J Jeremy Bennett, Ottawa, Kan., $200.

28. (24) 181 Luke Nieman, Nortonville, Kan., $200.

COOK RACING SUPPLIES USRA HOBBY STOCKS

Pole Dash (6 laps):

1. (1) 15 Thomas Kracht, Luverne, Minn.

2. (2) 6 Dustin Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

3. (3) X Tyler Schlumbohm, Sioux Falls, S.D.

4. (7) 96R Jamie Songer, Ankeny, Iowa

5. (5) 7B Eric Stanton, Carlisle, Iowa.

6. (4) 29 Brady Link, Waukon, Iowa.

7. (9) 22 Steve Larson, Decorah, Iowa.

8. (6) 86 Tracy Halouska, Worthing, S.D.

9. (8) 4D Cory Kelderman, Hills, Minn.

10. (10) 11T Todd Uhl, Sheldon, Iowa.

Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main (20 laps):

1. (3) X Tyler Schlumbohm, Sioux Falls, S.D., $1500.

2. (5) 7B Eric Stanton, Carlisle, Iowa, $1000.

3. (4) 96R Jamie Songer, Ankeny, Iowa, $700.

4. (2) 6 Dustin Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls, S.D., $600.

5. (6) 29 Brady Link, Waukon, Iowa, $500.

6. (8) 86 Tracy Halouska, Worthing, S.D., $400.

7. (1) 15 Thomas Kracht, Luverne, Minn., $350.

8. (7) 22 Steve Larson, Decorah, Iowa, $300.

9. (9) 4D Cory Kelderman, Hills, Minn., $250.

10. (13) 20B Josh Bradley, Harrisburg, S.D., $225.

11. (12) 11 Nick Janssen, Sioux Falls, S.D., $200.

12. (10) 11T Todd Uhl, Sheldon, Iowa, $175.

13. (11) 8 Adam Tiernan, Granger, Iowa, $160.

USRA TUNERS

Heat Race #1 (6 laps):

1. (4) 15 Joseph Mick, St. Joseph, Mo.

2. (6) 69 Alvin Cooney, Mexico, Mo.

3. (1) 00 Rick Girard, Moberly, Mo.

4. (3) 4C Justin Coelho, Robinson, Kan.

5. (2) 00X Tyler Girard, Moberly, Mo.

6. (5) 95 Steven Bunton, St. Joseph, Mo.

Heat Race #2 (6 laps):

1. (1) 0 Dakota Girard, Moberly, Mo.

2. (6) 11 Seth Scholl, Holmen, Wis.

3. (2) 7S Scott Beagle, Everest, Kan.

4. (4) 08 James Lemke, Leavenworth, Kan.

5. (5) 7T Toby Teel, Hiawatha, Kan.

6. (3) 16 Franklin Reed, St. Joseph, Mo.

Heat Race #3 (6 laps):

1. (1) 1/2 John Willard, St. Joseph, Mo.

2. (2) 22 Jeremiah Anderson, La Crosse, Wis.

3. (3) 55 David Miller, St. Joseph, Mo.

4. (5) 711 Nathan Castellano, Des Moines, Iowa.

5. (4) 7 Jason Teel, Horton, Kan.

6. (6) 92 Justin Anderson, Holmen, Wis.

Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main (15 laps):

1. (6) 0 Dakota Girard, Moberly, Mo., $250.

2. (4) 22 Jeremiah Anderson, La Crosse, Wis., $200.

3. (3) 69 Alvin Cooney, Mexico, Mo., $150.

4. (10) 711 Nathan Castellano, Des Moines, Iowa, $125.

5. (9) 55 David Miller, St. Joseph, Mo., $100.

6. (11) 4C Justin Coelho, Robinson, Kan., $90.

7. (12) 08 James Lemke, Leavenworth, Kan., $85.

8. (18) 92 Justin Anderson, Holmen, Wis., $80.

9. (17) 16 Franklin Reed, St. Joseph, Mo., $75.

10. (15) 7 Jason Teel, Horton, Kan., $70.

11. (2) 7S Scott Beagle, Everest, Kan., $65.

12. (14) 7T Toby Teel, Hiawatha, Kan., $60.

13. (13) 00X Tyler Girard, Moberly, Mo., $55.

14. (7) 11 Seth Scholl, Holmen, Wis., $50.

15. (5) 00 Rick Girard, Moberly, Mo., $50.

16. (8) 1/2 John Willard, St. Joseph, Mo., $50.

17. (16) 95 Steven Bunton, St. Joseph, Mo., $50.

18. (1) 15 Joseph Mick, St. Joseph, Mo., $50.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

USRA OFFICIAL SPONSORS: American Racer Racing Tires, Argo Manufacturing, Chevrolet Performance, CP-Carrillo, Fast Shafts, Intercomp, KSE Racing Products, Mesilla Valley Transportation, MSD Performance, Nitroquest Media, Pace Performance, RacinDirt.com, Summit Racing Equipment.

USRA PARTICIPATING SPONSORS: ASi Racewear, Boubin Tire & Automotive, Brodix Cylinder Heads, Cook Racing Supplies, ElbowsUp.com, Holley Performance Products, PBM Performance Products, YouDirt.com.

USRA CONTINGENCY SPONSORS: 905 Ink, AFCO Racing Products, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, BSB Manufacturing, Edelbrock, Forty9 Designs, Genesis Racing Shocks, Hooker Harness, Integra Shocks & Springs, Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts, Keyser Manufacturing, Medieval Chassis, Mitchell Machine, Mr. Gasket, Out-Pace Racing Products, QA1, Quick Time, RacerWebsite.com, Real Racing Wheels, Sybesma Graphics, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes.

USRA RACE TRACKS: 81 Speedway, Alien Motor Speedway, Arizona Speedway, Caney Valley Speedway, Chateau Speedway, Cresco Speedway, Deer Creek Speedway, Devil’s Bowl Speedway, Fayette County Speedway, Hamilton County Speedway, Humboldt Speedway, I-35 Speedway, Kennedale Speedway Park, Lake Ozark Speedway, Lakeside Speedway, Lawton Speedway, Lebanon Midway Speedway, Legit Speedway Park, Lucas Oil Speedway, Mason City Motor Speedway, Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Monett Speedway, Nobles County Speedway, Park Jefferson Speedway, Rapid Speedway, Red Cedar Speedway, RPM Speedway, Route 66 Motor Speedway, Salina Highbanks Speedway, Sioux Speedway, Southern Iowa Speedway, Southern New Mexico Speedway, Southern Oklahoma Speedway, Springfield Raceway, Superbowl Speedway, Tri-State Speedway, Upper Iowa Speedway, Vado Speedway Park, West Texas Speedway.