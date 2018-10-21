Shane Clanton Dominates for $4,000 Showdown Shootout Victory at Senoia Raceway

SENOIA, GA (October 19, 2018)-Shane Clanton of Zebulon, Ga. led from start to finish to capture the $4,000 payday Friday Night at Senoia Raceway during the Showdown Shootout sanctioned by the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Bonus Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels and Tennessee RV.

Clanton led all 40 laps for his second series victory of the season while driving the Clements Racing Englies-powered, Capital Race Car which is sponsored by Weld Bank Energy, Advocare, Keyser Manufacturing, Super K Express, The Butcher Shop, Bill Roberts Trucking, Cooper Meat Packers and Penske Shocks.

One caution slowed the field on lap eleven as Joey Armistead spun in turn two collecting Larry Harrod and Steven Roberts.

The series will be back to action on Saturday Night at Senoia Raceway for a 50-lap $6,000-to-win event then the tour will race on Saturday October 27th at Blue Ridge (GA) Motorsports Park for $4,000-to-win and then the series finale will be on Saturday November 17th at Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, Ga. paying $5,000-to-win for the Joe Lee Johnson Memorial.

Further information on the Spring Nationals, Southern Nationals and Southern Nationals Bonus Series can be obtained by calling Promoter Ray Cook at (828) 360-5353 or Series P.R. Coordinator Chris Tilley at (606) 219-1723 or visit the official website located at www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com .

Official Summary of Results

Feature Results for Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Bonus Series at Senoia Raceway in Senoia, GA on October 19, 2018

1. Shane Clanton-Zebulon, Ga.

2. Ashton Winger-Hampton, Ga.

3. Michael Page-Douglasville, Ga.

4. Tyler Erb-New Waverly, Texas

5. Tyler Millwood-Kingston, Ga.

6. Casey Roberts-Toccoa, Ga.

7. Jason Croft-Woodstock, Ga.

8. Clint Smith-Senoia, Ga.

9. T.J. Reaid-Acworth, Ga.

10. David Payne-Murphy, N.C.

11. Austin Smith-Rome, Ga.

12. Zach Leonhardi-Cartersville, Ga.

13. Dalton Cook-Columbus, Ga.

14. Mason Massey-Douglasville, Ga.

15. Chase King-Knoxville, Tenn.

16. Dylan Knowles-S.W. Lanett, Ala.

17. Joey Standridge-Tellico Plains, Tenn.

18. Johnny Cloer Jr.-Chatsworth, Ga.

19. Austin Horton-Newnan, Ga.

20. Joey Armistead-Senoia, Ga.

21. Larry Harrod-Plains, Ga.

22. Steven Roberts-Sylvester, Ga.

Time of Race: 22 minutes, 31 seconds

Margin of Victory: 04.043 seconds

Yellow Flags: One (lap 11)

Red Flags: None

Lap Leaders: Shane Clanton (1-40)

Entries: 30

Overall Top Qualifier: Michael Page-13.670 seconds

Provisional Starters: None

Last Chance Heat-1 Finish: Tyler Erb, Austin Smith, Jason Croft, Zach Leonhardi, Clint Smith, Austin Horton, Bubba Pollard, Shane Fulcher, Cla Knight, Johnny Cloer Jr.

Last Chance Heat-2 Finish: Steven Roberts, Dalton Cook, Mason Massey, Dylan Knowles, Joey Standridge, Ricky Williams, Lamar Haygood, Scott Groves, Kyler Haygood, Eric Granger.0

2018 Southern Nationals Bonus Series Winners/Upcoming Events:

March 16-Tri-County Race Track-Shane Clanton

March 17-Toccoa Raceway-Ricky Weiss

April 28-Blue Ridge Motorsports Park-Shawn Chastain

May 12-Dixie Speedway-Michael Page

June 15-Lake Cumberland Speedway-Tyler Carpenter

June 16-Richmond Raceway-Tyler Carpenter

July 3-Tazewell Speedway-Eric Wells

September 2-Tazewell Speedway-David Payne

September 15-North Georgia Speedway-Michael Page

September 28-Tri-County Race Track-Casey Roberts

October 5-Lake Cumberland Speedway-Michael Chilton

October 6-Lake Cumberland Speedway-Billy Moyer Sr.

October 19-Senoia Raceway-Shane Clanton

October 20-Senoia Raceway-Senoia, GA-$6,000 to win

October 27-Blue Ridge Motorsports Park-Blue Ridge, GA-$4,000 to win

November 17-Boyd’s Speedway-Ringgold, GA-$5,000 to win