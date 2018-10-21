Tyler Thomas takes Jason Leffler Memorial win at Wayne County Speedway!

USAC P1 INSURANCE MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: October 21, 2018 – Wayne County Speedway – Wayne City, Illinois – 5th “Jason Leffler Memorial”

FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Tyler Thomas (#91T Thomas), 2. Christopher Bell (#21 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 3. Zach Daum (#5D Daum), 4. Logan Seavey (#67 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 5. Ethan Mitchell (#19m Bundy Built), 6. Zeb Wise (#39BC Clauson Marshall), 7. Sam Johnson (#72 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 8. Brian Grogan (#7G Grogan), 9. Brian Jones (#51B Jones). NT

SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Chad Boat (#74 Tucker/Boat), 2. Alex Bright (#77 Bright), 3. Cole Bodine (#39 Clauson Marshall), 4. Spencer Bayston (#97 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 5. Cannon McIntosh (#08 McIntosh), 6. David Budres (#23 Budres), 7. Karsyn Elledge (#83 Tucker/Boat), 8. Ray Seach (#31 Budres). NT

THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Tyler Courtney (#7BC Clauson Marshall), 2. Justin Grant (#17BC Clauson Marshall/Wood), 3. Ryan Robinson (#71 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 4. Dave Darland (#7D Estep), 5. Jonathan Beason (#8J Hard Eight), 6. Russ Gamester (#51 G & R), 7. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (#63 Dooling), 8. Travis Young (#11y Young). NT

FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Brady Bacon (#76m FMR), 2. Jerry Coons, Jr. (#25 Petry), 3. Holley Hollan (#35 Petry), 4. Holly Shelton (#67K Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 5. Tucker Klaasmeyer (#27 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 6. Garrett Thomas (#56y Fifty6x), 7. Daryn Pittman (#21 Pittman), 8. Chase Jones (#33 RayPro). NT

FIFTH HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Jake Neuman (#3N Neuman), 2. Jason McDougal (#15 Petry), 3. Tanner Carrick (#71K Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 4. Daniel Robinson (#91 Harris), 5. McKenna Haase (#85 Tucker/Boat), 6. Kyle O’Gara (#67F SFH), 7. Brayton Lynch (#1K RKR), 8. Mark Chisholm (#56x Fifty6x). NT

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST QUALIFIER: (12 laps, top-16 in total passing points transfer to the feature) 1. McDougal, 2. Darland, 3. Bodine, 4. Coons, 5. K. Thomas, 6. Grant, 7. Chisholm, 8. Young, 9. Budres, 10. Haase, 11. Klaasmeyer. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION, INC. (CSI) SECOND QUALIFIER: (12 laps, top-16 in total passing points transfer to the feature) 1. Courtney, 2. Bell, 3. Wise, 4. Bacon, 5. Shelton, 6. R. Robinson, 7. Hollan, 8. Johnson, 9. Elledge, 10. B. Jones. NT

CHALK STIX THIRD QUALIFIER: (12 laps, top-16 in total passing points transfer to the feature) 1. T. Thomas, 2. Neuman, 3. Beason, 4. Carrick, 5. Bright, 6. D. Robinson, 7. O’Gara, 8. Seach, 9. G. Thomas. NT

INDY RACE PARTS FOURTH QUALIFIER: (12 laps, top-16 in total passing points transfer to the feature) 1. Seavey, 2. Boat, 3. Bayston, 4. Gamester, 5. Daum, 6. Mitchell, 7. Lynch, 8. Grogan, 9. McIntosh, 10. C. Jones. NT

C-MAIN: (12 laps, top-4 transfer to the semi) 1. Budres, 2. Haase, 3. Klaasmeyer, 4. Seach, 5. Grogan, 6. Elledge, 7. G. Thomas, 8. Young. NT

SEMI: (15 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Grant, 2. K. Thomas, 3. Daum, 4. Shelton, 5. R. Robinson, 6. Klaasmeyer, 7. Gamester, 8. Hollan, 9. O’Gara, 10. McIntosh, 11. Seach, 12. Johnson, 13. Budres, 14. Chisholm, 15. Mitchell, 16. Elledge, 17. D. Robinson, 18. Lynch. NT

FEATURE: (40 laps – starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tyler Thomas (2), 2. Chad Boat (4), 3. Tyler Courtney (3), 4. Justin Grant (16), 5. Jonathan Beason (18), 6. Christopher Bell (7), 7. Spencer Bayston (8), 8. Zeb Wise (12), 9. Logan Seavey (9), 10. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (17), 11. Ryan Robinson (21), 12. Cole Bodine (11), 13. Sam Johnson (23), 14. Alex Bright (14), 15. Jerry Coons, Jr. (10), 16. Brady Bacon (6), 17. Tanner Carrick (15), 18. Dave Darland (13), 19. Jake Neuman (5), 20. Holly Shelton (20), 21. Tucker Klaasmeyer (22), 22. Jason McDougal (1), 23. Zach Daum (19).

—————————-

**Jones flipped during the fourth qualifier. Klaasmeyer flipped on lap 28 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-3 McDougal, Laps 4-40 T. Thomas.

KSE RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Jonathan Beason (18th to 5th)

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER: Sam Johnson

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS FIRST NON-TRANSFER: Russ Gamester

NEW USAC P1 INSURANCE MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Seavey-911, 2-Bacon-793, 3-Boat-781, 4-Courtney-773, 5-Grant-772, 6-Bayston-766, 7-Carrick-727, 8-K. Thomas-711, 9-Wise-579, 10-Robinson-544.

NEXT USAC P1 INSURANCE MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: November 17 – Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, California – “November Classic”